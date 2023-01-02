Rome — Benedict XVI, the pope who shocked the world by stepping down from the leadership of the Roman Catholic Church in 2013, has died at the age of 95. The Vatican announced his death on Saturday.Benedict had been in failing health and his successor, Pope Francis, said Wednesday that Benedict was "very sick" and asked the faithful to pray for him.Nothing defined Benedict XVI's pontificate so clearly as its ending, and his majestic farewell flight over the Eternal City. He had become the first pope in more than 700 years to voluntarily resign.Benedict said that his mental and physical strength...

4 DAYS AGO