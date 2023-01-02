ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans Pelicans at Philadelphia 76ers odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (23-13) battle the Philadelphia 76ers (21-14) in the City of Brotherly Love Monday. Tip from Wells Fargo Center is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pelicans vs. 76ers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The 76ers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-96 on Saturday, covering as 3-point road favorites. They are 7-3 gainst the spread (ATS) in their last 10 games and 20-14-1 ATS for the season. They sit 1st in opponents’ 3-point FG percentage (33.3%) and 2nd in opponents’ points per game (108.2).

The Pelicans did not cover as 6.5-point road underdogs in losing 116-101 to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. They are 19-17 ATS on the season. They have covered 5 of their last 7, but are still just 5-5 in their last 10. They rank 3rd in points per game (112.8).

Pelicans at 76ers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:22 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Pelicans +180 (bet $100 to win $180) | 76ers -210 (bet $210 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pelicans +5.5 (-112) | 76ers -5.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 230.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Pelicans at 76ers key injuries

Pelicans

  • F Brandon Ingram (toe) out

76ers

  • None

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Pelicans at 76ers picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 117, Pelicans 110

PASS.

Philadelphia should come out on top. It and is 14-5 at home this season while New Orleans is 7-9 on the road. Nonetheless, at (-210), the Sixers are unplayable here.

BET 76ERS -5.5 (-108).

Philadelphia has been terrific ATS at home. It is 13-5-1 ATS at Wells Fargo Center this season, and it will be playing a team without its 2n-best scorer with Ingram out.

The Pelicans also rank 11th in 3-point FG percentage (36.7%) which is what the Sixers strength is at. Philadelphia has been hot ATS lately, covering 7 of its last 10.

Also, the Sixers lost 127-116 on Dec. 30 in New Orleans and they should use that energy to get back at them and cover. Ultimately, back 76ERS -5.5 (-108).

LEAN UNDER 230.5 (-108).

The 76ers play at one of the slowest paces in the league, ranking 26th, and at home, this game should resemble more of their style. They also rank top 10 in opponents points per game, FG percentage and 3-point FG percentage, so they know how to defend.

The Pelicans, down Ingram, may struggle and should see a player like G De’Anthony Melton, one of the better on-ball defensive guards in the league, give G CJ McCollum some issues offensively.

For a small unit, play the UNDER 230.5 (-108).

Comments / 0

 

