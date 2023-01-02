ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche odds, picks and predictions

By Payton Shanks
 2 days ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (25-12-2) visit the Colorado Avalanche (19-13-3) Monday in their 2nd meeting this season. Face-off from Ball Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Golden Knights are coming off a 5-4 OT win they secured Saturday night vs. Nashville. That win ended a 2-game losing streak for the Knights and saw the Knights overcome a hat trick and almost blowing a 4-2 lead in the 3rd period.

The Avalanche are on a 3-game losing streak that has seen them give up 5+ goals in each of their last 3 games. Their most recent loss came Saturday in a 6-2 blowout vs. Toronto. That loss was the second of their last three games that saw the Avalanche give up 6 goals.

Golden Knights at Avalanche odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:40 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Golden Knights +140 (bet $100 to win $140) | Avalanche -160 (bet $160 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Golden Knights +1.5 (-180) | Avalanche -1.5 (+140)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +110 | U: -130)

Golden Knights at Avalanche projected goalies

Logan Thompson (17-9-0, 2.64 GAA, .915 SV%, 2 SO) vs. Alexandar Georgiev (15-8-0, 2.66 GAA, .915 SV%, 2 SO)

Thompson last started in that Saturday night OT win, a game in which he allowed 4 goals on 37 shots and had an SV% of .892. He lost to the Avs, 3-2, early in the season and stopped 22 of 25 shots.

Georgiev last started in Saturday’s loss to Toronto. In that loss he allowed 5 goals on 24 shots with an SV% of .792. He was fantastic against VGK Oct. 22 with 33 saves on 35 shots in that 3-2 win.

Golden Knights at Avalanche picks and predictions

Prediction

Avalanche 2, Golden Knights 1

LEAN AVALANCHE -160.

The Avalanche should be able to pull out the home win here despite being the underdog. Their recent losing streak is a cause for concern if you’re betting on this game as all of those losses have been blowouts. But this is a team that the Avalanche already beat once this year, and this is the perfect opportunity for them to turn this losing streak around and gain some momentum.

LEAN GOLDEN KNIGHTS +1.5 (-180).

The Avalanche will have a hard time covering this spread as in recent history they rarely win by more than a goal. Four of their last 6 wins have come by way of either overtime or shootouts, and 5 of their last 6 wins were by 1 goal. The Avalanche are not a team that has proven to be capable of winning by more than one goal as of late and that is not a trend I see changing here.

BET UNDER 6.5 (-130).

In games where the Avalanche win, they often score a maximum of 3 goals, which is not enough to carry an Over in a game like this where I expect the Avalanche to win. However, if you believe that Colorado will lose this game then bet on the Over. In their last 3 losses, the last amount of goals scored for both teams was 8.

