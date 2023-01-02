ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnxOA_0k0udAIH00

The Chicago Bulls (16-20) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (23-14) Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bulls vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Bulls lost 103-102 to the Cavaliers on Saturday as they pushed as 1-point underdogs at home. Chicago has won 5 of its last 7 games entering Monday’s rematch in Cleveland.

Caris LaVert scored 23 points as the Cavaliers defeated the Bulls for the 2nd time this season (128-96 on Oct. 22). The win ended a 3-game losing streak for Cleveland.

Bulls at Cavaliers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:54 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Bulls +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | Cavaliers -175 (bet $175 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Bulls +4.5 (-118) | Cavaliers -4.5 (-102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 221.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Bulls at Cavaliers key injuries

Bulls

  • G Alex Caruso (shoulder) probable

Cavaliers

  • G Darius Garland (thumb) doubtful
  • F Evan Mobley (ankle) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Bulls at Cavaliers picks and predictions

Prediction

Cavaliers 115, Bulls 109

I wouldn’t recommend taking the Cavaliers to win at the current odds as I’d PASS on the moneyline unless it changes to -150 or better. Even though I don’t advise taking the moneyline at the current odds, taking Cleveland to win in a parlay at the current odds is fine.

Against the spread

CAVALIERS -4.5 (-102) is where I’m leaning in this game as Cleveland plays much better at home. The Cavaliers are 16-4 at home compared to the Bulls being 7-11 on the road.

It was a low-scoring game on Saturday between the Bulls and the Cavaliers, but OVER 221.5 (-105) is an enticing wager. G Donovan Mitchell scored only 15 points in Saturday’s meeting and I expect him to have a much better performance on Monday.

The Cavaliers have hit the Over in each of their last 4 home games. Also, the Over is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between the Bulls and the Cavaliers when the game is in Cleveland.

Comments / 0

 

