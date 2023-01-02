Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way
RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
natureworldnews.com
Damaging Thunderstorms Move Across South US, Risks of Severe Weather and Flash Floods Continue
As damaging thunderstorms move eastward across the south US on Wednesday, severe weather and flash flooding are still possible, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. A big, powerful storm system is responsible for the threat of severe weather, and it will move from the Rockies through the Upper Midwest and into central Canada by midweek.
New year starts off mild, cold and rain move in midweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hilda Estevez says the unseasonable temps will linger for the first half of the week before rain moves in, bringing cold with it heading into the weekend.
natureworldnews.com
Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week
The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
Next winter storm brings threat of tornadoes, blizzard conditions and flooding early next week
Back-to-back-to-back systems will make their way across the United States over the next few days, with the last -- and largest -- storm bringing heavy rain, blizzard conditions and the potential for tornadoes.
WCTV
‘Slight’ risk of damaging winds, isolated tornadoes Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A storm system that was centered over the Midwest and bringing rain and snow to parts of the United States Tuesday will also bring a low-end threat of severe weather to the viewing area on Wednesday. Most of the Big Bend and South Georgia was placed...
The Weather Channel
Severe Storms In The South Could Produce Tornadoes, Wind Damage, Flooding Rain
Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the South through Wednesday. Tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary concerns. Heavy rain could trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Severe thunderstorms in the South could...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather with Tornadoes, Destructive Winds will Track Through South US Next Week, Large Hail and Flash Floods Also Possible
Along with damaging winds, large hail, and flash floods, the South US could experience severe weather the following week. By Tuesday, an active storm system will move across the middle of the country, where it will draw more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The storm's powerful upper-level winds and...
Millions of people across 6 states under tornado watch
A major, multi-hazard storm is barreling across the country and continues to bring the risk of strong tornadoes and flooding to the South, and ice and snow to the Plains and Upper Midwest.
Heavy snow and severe storm threat hit Central US
16 states are under winter weather alerts, as major strom heads to the Central US, bringing heavy snow to the north and severe storms to the South. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
Over 200 Million Americans Under Weather Advisory as Winter Storm Batters the U.S.
More than half of all U.S. residents, or 200 million Americans, are currently under a weather warning or advisory as the “once in a generation” winter storm has hit nearly every state in the country. According to meteorologists, on Friday, more than a third of the U.S. received...
Weather: Watch out for heavy rain today
A strong round of storms will move into the region today and stick around through tonight. The morning fog will stick around until the storms replace the heavy air.
Gizmodo
U.S. in for More Severe Weather as ‘Atmospheric River’ Arrives
2022 has been a year chock-full of severe weather worldwide, from heat waves and drought to hurricanes and floods. Even as we reach the end of December, the weather extremes haven’t let up. A so-called “atmospheric river” is dumping heavy precipitation along the West Coast from Oregon through California....
natureworldnews.com
Storm System in the Center of the United States Is Spreading Winter Weather Warnings and the Potential of Isolated Tornadoes
A winter storm moving into the central Plains and Upper Midwest this week will likely deliver heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain to sections of the United States, with tornadoes possibly further south. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will deliver precipitation to the Central High Plains as...
The Weather Channel
Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest
A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
South Set to See Severe Storms, Tornadoes on New Year’s Day
Those in the southern United States will welcome in the new year with heavy rain, storms, and possibly tornadoes. According to meteorologists, southerners may get some potentially severe weather in the next several days. Per their reports, the storms will come in from the west and slowly migrate eastward to...
Fierce Winter Storm Hudson to hammer millions with heavy snow and tornadoes after leaving three dead in California
MILLIONS of Americans will be hit by the impact of a fierce winter storm, including heavy snow and tornadoes after three people died in California's flooding. Winter weather alerts were sent out to more than 15million people from Utah to Wisconsin on Monday. Rapid snowfall is forecasted from the Nebraska...
