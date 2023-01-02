ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Much colder air on the way

RADAR CHECK: Showers are over the northern third of Alabama this morning, otherwise the sky is mostly cloudy with temperatures generally in the 60s at sunrise. Look for more clouds than sun today with a few showers around, especially over the northern half of the state. Nothing too heavy or widespread and the high will be in the low 70s for most locations. The average high for December 9 at Birmingham is 58.
ALABAMA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Storms to Bring Tornadoes, Blizzard Conditions and Widespread Thunderstorms to Portions of US Next Week

The latest weather forecast said severe weather conditions could emerge next week that could unload blizzard conditions, heavy snow, widespread thunderstorms and tornadoes in the Central United States. The forecast explained that the storm could cause a life-threatening situation to property and lives. For many Americans, the early weeks of...
COLORADO STATE
The Weather Channel

Severe Storms In The South Could Produce Tornadoes, Wind Damage, Flooding Rain

Severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the South through Wednesday. Tornadoes and damaging winds are the primary concerns. Heavy rain could trigger flash flooding. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. S​evere thunderstorms in the South could...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Heavy snow and severe storm threat hit Central US

16 states are under winter weather alerts, as major strom heads to the Central US, bringing heavy snow to the north and severe storms to the South. CNN meteorologist Chad Myers has the forecast.
WWL-AMFM

Weather: Watch out for heavy rain today

A strong round of storms will move into the region today and stick around through tonight. The morning fog will stick around until the storms replace the heavy air.
Gizmodo

U.S. in for More Severe Weather as ‘Atmospheric River’ Arrives

2022 has been a year chock-full of severe weather worldwide, from heat waves and drought to hurricanes and floods. Even as we reach the end of December, the weather extremes haven’t let up. A so-called “atmospheric river” is dumping heavy precipitation along the West Coast from Oregon through California....
ALABAMA STATE
The Weather Channel

Winter Storm Hudson Spreading Snow, Ice And Strong Winds Into Plains, Midwest

A winter storm is spreading snow into the Plains and Midwest. Heavy snow and possibly damaging ice will accompany the storm. Strong winds will cause blowing snow and low visibility, contributing to dangerous travel. A​ winter storm is tracking across the Plains and upper Midwest where it will continue to...
KANSAS STATE

