kciiradio.com
WACO Defends Home Court Against L&M Hoops
It wasn’t always a work of art, but the WACO Warriors slugged their way to a pair of conference basketball wins last night over Louisa-Muscatine. In the girls’ game, WACO actually trailed by four in the first quarter, but a 14-2 run to end the first half put the Warriors up 22-14 at the break, and stingy defense from there allowed them to pull away for a 38-19 victory. Seniors Ellah Kissell and Grace Coble again led the Warrior offense with 14 and 10 points, respectively. WACO is now 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play.
kciiradio.com
Wolves Roll Ravens in Double Dip to Start 2023
The Winfield-Mt. Union boys and girls basketball teams protected their home floor Tuesday in a Southeast Iowa Superconference doubleheader against Hillcrest Academy. In a pair of games heard live on AM and FM KCII, the No. 11 in Class 1A WMU girls put on a defensive clinic to stifle the Ravens 64-4. The Lady Wolves raced out to a 17-1 lead after the first frame and were on top 37-1 at half, enacting the running clock late in the second. They pitched another shut out in the third, outscoring the Ravens 15-0 to lead 52-1 going to the fourth. Hillcrest got their lone field goal of the contest in the final eight minutes on a jumper from Malia Yoder, with the Wolves winning the final period 8-3. After the game, WMU head coach Mendy McCreight talked about her team’s defensive effort and individual standouts. “I’ve seen a lot of good things with our defense and that side of the ball is key. Our hands tend to get into passing lanes, then we get turnovers and turn those into points. Bradie (Buffington) shot the ball well tonight. She was getting her looks, turning and knowing where to go with the ball. I was very pleased with how she stepped up. Melina Oepping and Mariana Hagmeier both played well for us.”
kciiradio.com
Wolves and Ravens Ready For Round Two
The second half of the basketball season opens tonight with a hotly anticipated Southeast Iowa Superconference basketball doubleheader between Hillcrest Academy and Winfield-Mt. Union. The Raven boys are 5-2 on the year, 5-1 in the Superconference after handling Wapello 59-46 on Alumni Night December 20th behind 22 points from Seth Ours and 15 from Grant Bender. On the year, the Ravens are scoring 60 points per game and giving up 47, shooting 49% from the floor, ninth in 1A, 37% from three, fifth in 1A and 51% at the line with 23 rebounds, 16 assists, 13 steals and 12 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Bender with 18 points and six boards per game. Luke Schrock has a team best four assists and three steals per night.
harlanonline.com
Hall signs LOI to play football for Hawkeyes
Aidan Hall, a senior at HCHS officially signed a Letter of Intent to go play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. “It feels good,” Hall said. “To finally be able to make things official, it feels great. It’s been a long journey and I’m just excited for this next chapter of my life.”
saturdaytradition.com
Joe Evans, Iowa DL, reveals plans on 2023 season
Joe Evans provided a jolt to Iowa’s defense and Hawkeye fans everywhere Wednesday. A key defensive lineman during his time in Iowa City, Evans announced he would return and utilize another year of eligibility for the 2023 season. Evans has 18.5 sacks in his career. “I have been a...
Hawks cared, won. Time to evolve.
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, an emotional Kirk Ferentz leads Iowa to another bowl win. The Hawkeyes cared. It showed. There is much to be proud of. Now it’s time to evolve the offense.
Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22
Hawkeyes Reach 8 Wins Despite Uneven Ride During Latest Season
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB, member of 2022 recruiting class, reportedly opts for transfer portal
Iowa football has lost another player to the transfer portal. On Tuesday morning, Carson May, a freshman quarterback and member of the 2022 recruiting class made his decision to test the transfer portal after a year with Iowa, according to sources. May, who is listed at 6-foot-5, was a lock-in...
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH AIDEN LYONS
On today’s program, we’re talking with Aiden Lyons, a senior at Fairfield High School, about his experience and family history in the field of aviation.
kciiradio.com
Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet
Celebration of life services for 77-year-old Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet, of Washington will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Marion Avenue Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023. Interment will take place at the West Chester Cemetery in West Chester, Iowa. The family requests no flowers. Memorials have been established for the Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
kciiradio.com
Judith L. Brenneman
A celebration of life service for 79-year-old Judith L. Brenneman will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 6, at Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. Burial will be at the Wellman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday January 5, at Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A general memorial fund has been established. Powell Funeral Home Wellman is caring for Judith and her family.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
kciiradio.com
Chance of Snow Wednesday in Washington Area
There is a chance of winter weather on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service of the Quad Cities there is a chance of Snow on Wednesday with a high near 34 degrees. The wind will be around 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour possible. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, national weather service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog.
kciiradio.com
Logan Hansen Fundraiser Returning Local Artists
Washington alumni Logan Hansen and John Flannery will be performing at Lebowski’s on Saturday night as part of a fundraiser for Hansen’s senior capstone project at Millikin University. Hansen spoke with KCII News about why they decided to have the fundraiser here in Washington, “We’ve got a lot of friends and family in town who have seen us perform, me and John, separately and together, and I thought this would be a good chance for us to come back together again and show a little bit about what we do.” The event begins at 7:30 pm with tickets priced at fifteen dollars. The show will run for an hour and a half and will feature some newly composed arrangements. To hear more about Hansen’s film and the upcoming fundraiser, tune into KCII to listen to The Halcyon House Washington Page on Friday for the full interview with Logan Hansen.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
KBUR
Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Cary Ann Siegfried
On today’s program, we are talking with The Washington Public Library Director, Cary Ann Siegfried, about the Washington Public Libraries year in review.
NE Iowa Semi Rollovers Mixed Milk and Dog Food In Water [PHOTOS]
Truck drivers in northeast Iowa suffered injuries earlier this week after two semis rolled over into bodies of water. On Monday evening in Guttenberg, crews were dispatched to the 300 block of North Highway 52 after a semi hauling milk crashed and rolled into a nearby pond. Crews worked to...
kciiradio.com
Job Fair Coming To Mount Pleasant
IowaWorks will hold their Hire Talent Tuesdays Job Fair on Tuesday, January 10 at the Iowa Army National Guard Armory, 1010 South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant. Job-seekers can speak with representatives from over 40 businesses from 9 a.m. until noon. Employers and training providers from Tyson Foods, HyVee, and...
