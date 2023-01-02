The Winfield-Mt. Union boys and girls basketball teams protected their home floor Tuesday in a Southeast Iowa Superconference doubleheader against Hillcrest Academy. In a pair of games heard live on AM and FM KCII, the No. 11 in Class 1A WMU girls put on a defensive clinic to stifle the Ravens 64-4. The Lady Wolves raced out to a 17-1 lead after the first frame and were on top 37-1 at half, enacting the running clock late in the second. They pitched another shut out in the third, outscoring the Ravens 15-0 to lead 52-1 going to the fourth. Hillcrest got their lone field goal of the contest in the final eight minutes on a jumper from Malia Yoder, with the Wolves winning the final period 8-3. After the game, WMU head coach Mendy McCreight talked about her team’s defensive effort and individual standouts. “I’ve seen a lot of good things with our defense and that side of the ball is key. Our hands tend to get into passing lanes, then we get turnovers and turn those into points. Bradie (Buffington) shot the ball well tonight. She was getting her looks, turning and knowing where to go with the ball. I was very pleased with how she stepped up. Melina Oepping and Mariana Hagmeier both played well for us.”

WINFIELD, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO