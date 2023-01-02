Read full article on original website
Washington gas prices drop slightly
(The Center Square) - After over 12 straight weeks of price drops, Washington fuel prices are still falling but have slowed to a crawl. Starting the last week of September the price of gas fell double digits week over week, until this week and the week prior. On Monday, the...
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
New law directs Indiana medical providers to offer lead testing for young children in new year
Hoosier parents of children younger than age 6 can expect to be asked in the new year if they want their child tested for potential lead exposure. A new Indiana law obligates all health care providers to offer lead testing to their young patients, ideally at their 1-year or 2-year child checkups, or as close as possible to those appointments.
Lincoln man sues Nebraska officials, all of the state's county election commissioners alleging fraud
Attorneys for all 93 county election commissioners in Nebraska and high-ranking state officials have asked a district judge to toss a Lincoln man's lawsuit against them as frivolous. Rick Hill's suit — against Gov. Pete Ricketts, Secretary of State Bob Evnen, Attorney General Doug Peterson, Speaker of the Legislature Mike...
Gov. Evers grants 171 more pardons, total now 774
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s governor has issued more pardons than any governor in modern history. Gov. Tony Evers last week issued another 171 pardons, bringing his four-year total to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the...
Shed Antler and Horn Hunting Season Closed for Western, Southern Wyoming
Many sections of public lands in western and southern Wyoming are now closed for shed antler and horn hunting. The annual closure for sections of public land, state land and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission wildlife habitat management areas in Wyoming became effective at midnight on Jan. 1. The shed collection closure is meant to protect wintering big game.
Wilkes-Barre council to reorganize on Tuesday
Wilkes-Barre City Council will choose new officers and set meeting dates for 2023 at a reorganizational meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Council Chairwoman Beth Gilbert McBride first will accept nominations for the chair and the five-member panel will vote take a vote. The same process will occur for the vice chair position currently held by Mike Belusko.
