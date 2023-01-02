One teen dead, one arrested after New Year’s Eve shooting, police say
Alabama police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old just before midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Tuscaloosa police said officers were called to apartments on 33rd Street after a report of gunshots.
They found a teen dead on the scene.
They arrested another teen for the crime. Apparently, a large party was happening at the apartment when the shooting occurred.
Police did not immediately release the names of the victim or the suspect.
