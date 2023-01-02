ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

One teen dead, one arrested after New Year’s Eve shooting, police say

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AM4H0_0k0uckcq00

Alabama police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old just before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Tuscaloosa police said officers were called to apartments on 33rd Street after a report of gunshots.

They found a teen dead on the scene.

They arrested another teen for the crime. Apparently, a large party was happening at the apartment when the shooting occurred.

Police did not immediately release the names of the victim or the suspect.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

One injured, another killed during shooting in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — One person was injured another person was killed during a shooting in Birmingham on Monday, Jan. 2, at approximately 9:46 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Jamarquis Darionte Weaver, 27, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 100 block of 59th […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Suspect charged in multiple vehicle break-ins at Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa County

A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused in the burglary of multiple vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa County. Ja’Leon De’Shawn Patterson is charged with 11 counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Investigator Jessica McDaniel said. Patterson was undergoing book Wednesday afternoon at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Officials: Murder suspect hangs himself in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Officials in Sumter County confirmed Tuesday that an inmate hung himself while in jail on a murder charge. York Police Chief Demetrius Marshall said his deputies responded to a home on Friday, Dec. 30, in the 100 block of Toomsy Road where they found a female body. The suspect, Elmer Stallings was booked after turning himself in. He was accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend, Karen McNeil.
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

2 shot, 1 dead in Birmingham's first homicide of 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating the city's first murder of the new year in the Woodlawn area. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter call in the 100 block of 59th Street North at 9:46 p.m. Monday. Police say they found two men shot inside a car. One man...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa juvenile charged with murder in New Year’s Eve shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A juvenile in Tuscaloosa has been charged with murder after one person was killed on New Year’s Eve. Tuscaloosa police responded to a call about a shooting on 33rd Street East just before midnight on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, the victim, a 16-year-old juvenile, died as a result of the shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

63-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Bessemer

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday evening in Bessemer. The crash happened at 5:50 p.m. at 18th Avenue North and 15th Street North, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The victim was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:40 p.m. Chief Deputy Coroner...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of breaking into vehicles at Mercedes plant in Vance

VANCE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of breaking into vehicles at the Mercedes plant in Vance. The break-ins happened on December 12 and December 20 of this year. Authorities were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and he was arrested January 3 when his car was spotted in the plant’s parking lot.
VANCE, AL
AL.com

Body found off cliff at Lover’s Leap in Hoover

A body was discovered early Wednesday afternoon off Shades Crest Road in Hoover. The discovery was made about 1 p.m. by two people were visiting Lover’s Leap on Shades Crest, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. The passersby by looked over the cliff and noticed what appeared to be a...
HOOVER, AL
AL.com

3 hospitalized following flash fire at ACIPCO in Birmingham

Three people were taken to the hospital following a New Year’s Eve morning flash fire at ACIPCO. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to 2798 16th Ave. North on a report of an industrial accidents, confirmed Battalion Chief Tobias Jones. They arrived to find three victims involved with...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports. On Monday morning, deputies were called to an area of Lock 9 Road in the Fosters community, where a man was found dead at the scene of an apparent ATV accident. While the […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy