League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
kciiradio.com
Wolves Roll Ravens in Double Dip to Start 2023
The Winfield-Mt. Union boys and girls basketball teams protected their home floor Tuesday in a Southeast Iowa Superconference doubleheader against Hillcrest Academy. In a pair of games heard live on AM and FM KCII, the No. 11 in Class 1A WMU girls put on a defensive clinic to stifle the Ravens 64-4. The Lady Wolves raced out to a 17-1 lead after the first frame and were on top 37-1 at half, enacting the running clock late in the second. They pitched another shut out in the third, outscoring the Ravens 15-0 to lead 52-1 going to the fourth. Hillcrest got their lone field goal of the contest in the final eight minutes on a jumper from Malia Yoder, with the Wolves winning the final period 8-3. After the game, WMU head coach Mendy McCreight talked about her team’s defensive effort and individual standouts. “I’ve seen a lot of good things with our defense and that side of the ball is key. Our hands tend to get into passing lanes, then we get turnovers and turn those into points. Bradie (Buffington) shot the ball well tonight. She was getting her looks, turning and knowing where to go with the ball. I was very pleased with how she stepped up. Melina Oepping and Mariana Hagmeier both played well for us.”
kciiradio.com
WACO Defends Home Court Against L&M Hoops
It wasn’t always a work of art, but the WACO Warriors slugged their way to a pair of conference basketball wins last night over Louisa-Muscatine. In the girls’ game, WACO actually trailed by four in the first quarter, but a 14-2 run to end the first half put the Warriors up 22-14 at the break, and stingy defense from there allowed them to pull away for a 38-19 victory. Seniors Ellah Kissell and Grace Coble again led the Warrior offense with 14 and 10 points, respectively. WACO is now 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play.
kciiradio.com
Washington, SK, Highland Have State-Ranked Wrestlers
A number of the area’s top wrestlers are being recognized for their strong starts to the season. In the latest individual state rankings from Hupke Wrestling Productions, that includes Washington Demons sophomore Aaron Boone, who is undefeated and slots in at number six in the 120-pound weight class in Class 2A.
harlanonline.com
Hall signs LOI to play football for Hawkeyes
Aidan Hall, a senior at HCHS officially signed a Letter of Intent to go play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. “It feels good,” Hall said. “To finally be able to make things official, it feels great. It’s been a long journey and I’m just excited for this next chapter of my life.”
saturdaytradition.com
Joe Evans, Iowa DL, reveals plans on 2023 season
Joe Evans provided a jolt to Iowa’s defense and Hawkeye fans everywhere Wednesday. A key defensive lineman during his time in Iowa City, Evans announced he would return and utilize another year of eligibility for the 2023 season. Evans has 18.5 sacks in his career. “I have been a...
Iowa Basketball: Patrick McCaffery To Take Mental Pause
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa men’s basketball redshirt junior Patrick McCaffery will be taking an indefinite leave to address anxiety. “I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court. It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities. My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I am battling right now. For this reason, I am taking an indefinite leave to address my situation. It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself. My leave of absence is not related to my past battle with cancer”
Hawks cared, won. Time to evolve.
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, an emotional Kirk Ferentz leads Iowa to another bowl win. The Hawkeyes cared. It showed. There is much to be proud of. Now it’s time to evolve the offense.
Looking Back at 40 Years of Carver-Hawkeye Arena
Iowa's Home Arena Celebrates Milestone Anniversary This Week
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB, member of 2022 recruiting class, reportedly opts for transfer portal
Iowa football has lost another player to the transfer portal. On Tuesday morning, Carson May, a freshman quarterback and member of the 2022 recruiting class made his decision to test the transfer portal after a year with Iowa, according to sources. May, who is listed at 6-foot-5, was a lock-in...
West Burlington boys basketball player Mason Watkins voted SBLive Iowa high school athlete of the week (Dec. 19-25)
West Burlington boys basketball player Mason Watkins earned SBLive Iowa High School Athlete of the Week honors for Dec. 19-25. The sophomore racked up 1,608 votes (43.95%). North Polk boys basketball player Jackson Nemmers was second with 780 votes (21.32%). Wakins had back-to-back 26-point ...
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH AIDEN LYONS
On today’s program, we’re talking with Aiden Lyons, a senior at Fairfield High School, about his experience and family history in the field of aviation.
kciiradio.com
Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet
Celebration of life services for 77-year-old Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet, of Washington will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Marion Avenue Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023. Interment will take place at the West Chester Cemetery in West Chester, Iowa. The family requests no flowers. Memorials have been established for the Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
kciiradio.com
Judith L. Brenneman
A celebration of life service for 79-year-old Judith L. Brenneman will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 6, at Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. Burial will be at the Wellman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday January 5, at Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A general memorial fund has been established. Powell Funeral Home Wellman is caring for Judith and her family.
kciiradio.com
Logan Hansen Fundraiser Returning Local Artists
Washington alumni Logan Hansen and John Flannery will be performing at Lebowski’s on Saturday night as part of a fundraiser for Hansen’s senior capstone project at Millikin University. Hansen spoke with KCII News about why they decided to have the fundraiser here in Washington, “We’ve got a lot of friends and family in town who have seen us perform, me and John, separately and together, and I thought this would be a good chance for us to come back together again and show a little bit about what we do.” The event begins at 7:30 pm with tickets priced at fifteen dollars. The show will run for an hour and a half and will feature some newly composed arrangements. To hear more about Hansen’s film and the upcoming fundraiser, tune into KCII to listen to The Halcyon House Washington Page on Friday for the full interview with Logan Hansen.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
kciiradio.com
Spring Road Projects Scheduled For Johnson County
Johnson County Engineer, Greg Parker spoke at the Board of Supervisors meeting on December 21 to review department accomplishments in 2022 and discuss road projects for the new year. One such project includes a pavement rehabilitation for 540th Street SW. In the upcoming spring and summer, plans are scheduled to...
kciiradio.com
Fire in Rural Washington Residence
At approximately 1:35 AM Tuesday, Washington Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a house on fire at 2322 303rd St in Washington. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed, and a defensive exterior fire attack was initiated as the structure had already burnt completely through. The house was a total loss, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were alerted and got out safely. Crews remained on the scene until approximately 5:00 am. A wood stove, which was operating inside, was determined to be the source of the fire. The Washington Fire Department was assisted by, The Brighton Fire Department, Wayland Fire Department, Crawfordsville Fire Department, Ainsworth Fire Department, Washington County Ambulance, Washington County Sheriff, Washington County Emergency Management, Washington County 911 Communications, & Access Energy. The fire was extinguished. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
KCRG.com
Two eastern Iowa cities get perfect score on national LGBTQ inclusion evaluation
A fire destroyed a garage in Cedar Rapids early Wednesday morning. GOP leaders to try to find new House Speaker after historic defeat. GOP leaders in the House are set to return to try and find a new Speaker after a historic defeat. Manchester hospital introduces new therapy dog. Updated:...
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Cary Ann Siegfried
On today’s program, we are talking with The Washington Public Library Director, Cary Ann Siegfried, about the Washington Public Libraries year in review.
KCRG.com
Fire damages home in northwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire caused damage throughout a home on Sunday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:49 p.m, the Cedar Rapid Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 1700 block of C Avenue NW after someone saw smoke coming from the structure. Firefighters were able to force their way into the home to extinguish the flames, which they located in a first-floor bedroom.
