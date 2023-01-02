Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
WACO Defends Home Court Against L&M Hoops
It wasn’t always a work of art, but the WACO Warriors slugged their way to a pair of conference basketball wins last night over Louisa-Muscatine. In the girls’ game, WACO actually trailed by four in the first quarter, but a 14-2 run to end the first half put the Warriors up 22-14 at the break, and stingy defense from there allowed them to pull away for a 38-19 victory. Seniors Ellah Kissell and Grace Coble again led the Warrior offense with 14 and 10 points, respectively. WACO is now 8-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play.
Iowa's best girls basketball players: Meet the state's top power forwards
By Barry Poe Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Iowa high school girls basketball. This list focuses on the power forwards. There are hundreds of standout girls basketball players in Iowa and these lists are not intended to ...
kciiradio.com
Wolves Roll Ravens in Double Dip to Start 2023
The Winfield-Mt. Union boys and girls basketball teams protected their home floor Tuesday in a Southeast Iowa Superconference doubleheader against Hillcrest Academy. In a pair of games heard live on AM and FM KCII, the No. 11 in Class 1A WMU girls put on a defensive clinic to stifle the Ravens 64-4. The Lady Wolves raced out to a 17-1 lead after the first frame and were on top 37-1 at half, enacting the running clock late in the second. They pitched another shut out in the third, outscoring the Ravens 15-0 to lead 52-1 going to the fourth. Hillcrest got their lone field goal of the contest in the final eight minutes on a jumper from Malia Yoder, with the Wolves winning the final period 8-3. After the game, WMU head coach Mendy McCreight talked about her team’s defensive effort and individual standouts. “I’ve seen a lot of good things with our defense and that side of the ball is key. Our hands tend to get into passing lanes, then we get turnovers and turn those into points. Bradie (Buffington) shot the ball well tonight. She was getting her looks, turning and knowing where to go with the ball. I was very pleased with how she stepped up. Melina Oepping and Mariana Hagmeier both played well for us.”
kciiradio.com
Sigourney, Keota Keeping Good Offensive Pace
There’s been some high-level boys’ basketball played so far this season in the South Iowa Cedar League, especially by area teams like Sigourney and Ketoa. The Eagles might be the best example of that, as they’ve won eight of their first 10 games largely thanks to a high-powered offense and the scoring exploits of guard Sawyer Stout.
kciiradio.com
Raven Offense Rolling on Efficiency
The offense for the Hillcrest Academy Raven boys basketball team in the first half of the season was a well oiled machine. Hillcrest ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, shooting 36.7% from long range. Sophomore Seth Ours is the top Raven marksman from distance, knocking down 52.2% of his threes, 10th best in the state. His total of 25 triples ranks him fifth in 1A. Senior Jace Rempel has connected at 35.7%, hitting 10 threes and fellow senior Luke Schrock has hit five long balls. Eight different Ravens have hit a three this season.
kmaland.com
Underwood's Mechaelsen named 1A State Coach of the Year, 6 KMAlanders land Assistant COTY
(KMAland) -- Seven area coaches have been honored with Iowa Football Coaches Association awards. The IFCA announced Underwood’s Nate Mechaelsen is the Class 1A State Coach of the Year while six assistants from the area earned state awards. Fremont-Mills’ Kyle Fichter and Woodbine’s Ryan Coenen are Class 8-Player Assistant...
harlanonline.com
Hall signs LOI to play football for Hawkeyes
Aidan Hall, a senior at HCHS officially signed a Letter of Intent to go play football for the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City. “It feels good,” Hall said. “To finally be able to make things official, it feels great. It’s been a long journey and I’m just excited for this next chapter of my life.”
saturdaytradition.com
Joe Evans, Iowa DL, reveals plans on 2023 season
Joe Evans provided a jolt to Iowa’s defense and Hawkeye fans everywhere Wednesday. A key defensive lineman during his time in Iowa City, Evans announced he would return and utilize another year of eligibility for the 2023 season. Evans has 18.5 sacks in his career. “I have been a...
Hawks cared, won. Time to evolve.
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, an emotional Kirk Ferentz leads Iowa to another bowl win. The Hawkeyes cared. It showed. There is much to be proud of. Now it’s time to evolve the offense.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB, member of 2022 recruiting class, reportedly opts for transfer portal
Iowa football has lost another player to the transfer portal. On Tuesday morning, Carson May, a freshman quarterback and member of the 2022 recruiting class made his decision to test the transfer portal after a year with Iowa, according to sources. May, who is listed at 6-foot-5, was a lock-in...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball’s Patrick McCaffery out indefinitely to focus on mental health
Iowa men’s basketball junior forward Patrick McCaffery will be out indefinitely to focus on his mental health, Iowa men’s basketball said in a release Tuesday. “I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it has peaked, which has inhibited my preparation and performance on the court,” Patrick McCaffery said in the release. “It’s not fair to myself or teammates to be on the court when I am not myself. The anxiety has affected my sleep, appetite, and stamina, which has resulted in not having the energy level necessary to compete at my full capabilities. My struggle with anxiety affects every aspect of my well-being and makes it incredibly difficult to function normally. This is what I am battling right now. For this reason, I am taking an indefinite leave to address my situation. It might be two games, it may be four games, it may be more, but I will return when I feel like myself.”
Iowa senior Patrick McCaffery steps away from team, offers candid account of his struggles with anxiety
Iowa senior starter Patrick McCaffery announced on Tuesday that he was taking a leave of absence from the team to address anxiety. He offered a candid account of his struggles with anxiety in a statement shared by Iowa basketball. "I have been battling anxiety for a while, and recently it...
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH AIDEN LYONS
On today’s program, we’re talking with Aiden Lyons, a senior at Fairfield High School, about his experience and family history in the field of aviation.
Dreaming Of The Best Golf Courses In South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa
When golfers are talking about golf during the month of January most are either discussing the recent trip to Arizona or flapping on about how they can't wait until spring. Nothing wrong with that, right?. Yes, it would be nice to leave this winter wonderland, especially after enduring two major...
kciiradio.com
Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet
Celebration of life services for 77-year-old Richard Arnold “Arnie” Leet, of Washington will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Marion Avenue Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023. Interment will take place at the West Chester Cemetery in West Chester, Iowa. The family requests no flowers. Memorials have been established for the Marion Avenue Baptist Church.
kmaland.com
Iowa DNR District Foresters work on timber health, management in SW Iowa
(KMAland) -- Winter is a great time for landowners to look at the overall health of trees on their property. That's according to Iowa Department of Natural Resources District Forester Lindsey Barney, who assists landowners in western Iowa with health and management practices related to forests. Barney says winter is a great time for timber owners to look at thinning out trees.
kciiradio.com
City of Washington Country Club View Update
Washington’s newest subdivision, Country Club View is a 31-lot subdivision inside the City Limits and is open to all builders. Located in the southern part of Washington near the Washington Golf & Country Club and Washington High School. Of the original 31 lots, fifteen are still available. Washington Economic Development Group Executive Director, Mary Audia spoke with KCII about how that project is progressing and where to find more information, she states,“Country Club View, that’s going really strong right now here in Washington, we just did a ribbon cutting for that this past fall. So some exciting stuff there, and it is listed on the Elliott Realty website.” Country Club View offers city water, city sewer, natural gas/electric, paved streets, sidewalks, and streetlights. You can find a link for more information about Country Club view and available spaces with this story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Logan Hansen Fundraiser Returning Local Artists
Washington alumni Logan Hansen and John Flannery will be performing at Lebowski’s on Saturday night as part of a fundraiser for Hansen’s senior capstone project at Millikin University. Hansen spoke with KCII News about why they decided to have the fundraiser here in Washington, “We’ve got a lot of friends and family in town who have seen us perform, me and John, separately and together, and I thought this would be a good chance for us to come back together again and show a little bit about what we do.” The event begins at 7:30 pm with tickets priced at fifteen dollars. The show will run for an hour and a half and will feature some newly composed arrangements. To hear more about Hansen’s film and the upcoming fundraiser, tune into KCII to listen to The Halcyon House Washington Page on Friday for the full interview with Logan Hansen.
Iowa DNR Starts Winter Community Trout Stocking January 14th
Did you know that the Iowa DNR stocks more than 300,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout in 50 Northeast Iowa streams each year from April through October? True story! In fact, more than 600 extra brood trout, weighing over 2 pounds each, are also released in small numbers into Iowa streams. And,...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
