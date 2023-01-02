Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves woman critically injured
LOS ANGELES – A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles and sheriff’s homicide detectives Wednesday are continuing their investigation of the shooting. Deputies were called at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South...
Large police presence in South L.A. for officer involved shooting
Police responded to South Los Angeles in droves after units received an “officer needs help call.”
Woman, 20, not expected to survive shooting in Westmont area of Los Angeles
A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles County Tuesday night. Deputies were called to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call just after 8:30 p.m, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in RV fire in Exposition Park
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has identified a homeless man who was found dead inside an RV that was engulfed in flames in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles, authorities said Wednesday. A man was arrested in connection with the victim’s death but...
2urbangirls.com
Suspect arrested in connection with Pomona homicide
POMONA, Calif. – A man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Pomona was in custody Wednesday. Officers from the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to a shots fired call at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Garey Avenue and Alvarado Street, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Edgard Padilla.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz.
Coroner lists death of woman hit by bus in La Crescenta as suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A pedestrian killed while crossing a street in Carson was identified Wednesday. The crash was reported at about 5 a.m. Tuesday at 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Jamaal Freeman, 34, was identified as the victim by the Los...
Suspect arrested in fatal Pomona shooting Tuesday night
A suspect was arrested Tuesday night following a fatal shooting in Pomona.Police officers responded to a report of man suffering from gunshot wounds at 9 p.m. Tuesday near Garey Ave. and Alvarado St., according to the Pomona Police Dept.The victim was hospitalized, where he later died from his injuries.Pomona police investigators interviewed witnesses and a suspect was identified and arrested. No further details were released about the suspect or the victim or a motive.Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Pomona Police Dept. at (909) 620-2085. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call "Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
KTLA.com
Police arrest 24-year-old man in Echo Park hit-and-run
The Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday that they’ve arrested a 24-year-old Los Angeles man in connection with a November hit-and-run causing injuries. On Thursday, police sought the public’s help in identifying the driver seen fleeing the scene after a stolen 2006 Saturn Ion collided with a 1998 Toyota truck at about 7:10 a.m. at Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue in Echo Park on Nov. 9, police said in a news release.
foxla.com
Rolex, jewelry stolen in East Hollywood armed robbery: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating an armed robbery in East Hollywood overnight. It happened in the area near 4868 Melrose Avenue. According to police, the suspects armed with two guns stole an unknown amount of jewelry including a Rolex and were last seen in a black Range Rover leaving the scene.
foxla.com
LAPD: Man with 'sharp metal object' shot, killed after approaching officers in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A man is dead after police say he approached officers with a possible weapon in South Los Angeles Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a possibly armed suspect in the 2700 block of Central Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a man...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found dead in minivan
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A 61-year-old man who died in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights was identified Wednesday. Jon Drucks was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim. Drucks was found in a minivan in the center divider of...
foxla.com
$50K reward offered for information in unsolved murder of Gabriela De Haro-Perez
WEST COVINA, Calif. - An investigation continues two years after an aspiring nurse was murdered in West Covina. On Jan 2. 2021, West Covina police investigators said 29-year-old Gabriela De Haro-Perez was killed after being shot in the head near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, which borders the cities of West Covina and La Puente in the San Gabriel Valley.
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested after assaulting multiple people in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly attacking three men during unprovoked confrontations Tuesday in Irvine, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:25 p.m. to a possible stabbing call at The Heritage Plaza shopping...
Pasadena doctor charged for attempted murder after driving Tesla off cliff
Neighbors had nothing but good things to say about the Patel family, which is why many were stunned when they learned the family's patriarch was charged with attempted murder. "I have a loss of words right now," said neighbor Roger Newmark. "So I hope that they'll be ok."On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol arrested Pasadena resident Dharmesh Patel for attempted murder and child abuse after he allegedly drove off a Northern California cliff with his wife and two kids in the car. Patel's Tesla turned into an unrecognizable, mangled piece of metal after falling at least 250 feet off the side of...
LAPD fatally shoot domestic violence suspect in Westlake
The Los Angeles Police Department fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in the Westlake District Monday night. The shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Witmer Street.According to police, the suspect armed himself with a large knife as officers arrived at the scene at about 3:30 p.m. The suspect, described as a man in his 40s, was wanted for a domestic violence restraining order violation. Shortly after officers arrived, he barricaded himself inside a Westlake District apartment. The suspect refused to surrender which resulted in officers using less-lethal weapons which include items like pepper spray and tasers. While the suspect briefly dropped the knife, he eventually picked it back up resulting in officers opening fire on him. He died shortly after. No officers were injured.
Suspect sought in East LA fatal shooting
A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Sunday night, authorities said.The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Arriving deputies found a man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.Suspect information and motive were not available.Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
Comments / 0