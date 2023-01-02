ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Alabama mayor ‘outraged’ over New Year’s Eve shooting, vows to find perpetrators

By alabamanow
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AM4H0_0k0ucRnv00

The City of Mobile’s mayor said Sunday he was outraged by a deadly shooting that occurred in his city on New Year’s Eve.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson expressed his thoughts Sunday on social media about a New Year’s Eve shooting that killed a 24-year-old man and injured nine other people.

“Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile,” Stimpson said. “I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with suspected gang affiliations have taken a life, injured others and tarnished what should have been a safe and fun event.”

Stimpson said he and his city’s police department as well as federal law enforcement officers were working together and vowed to find all of the people who were responsible for the shooting.

“We will use every resource available to MPD and my office, and I have complete confidence that the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” he said.

