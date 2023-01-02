Alabama mayor ‘outraged’ over New Year’s Eve shooting, vows to find perpetrators

The City of Mobile’s mayor said Sunday he was outraged by a deadly shooting that occurred in his city on New Year’s Eve.

“Like so many others, I am outraged at the violence that occurred last night in downtown Mobile,” Stimpson said. “I am beyond disgusted that the actions of one or two individuals with suspected gang affiliations have taken a life, injured others and tarnished what should have been a safe and fun event.”

Stimpson said he and his city’s police department as well as federal law enforcement officers were working together and vowed to find all of the people who were responsible for the shooting.

“We will use every resource available to MPD and my office, and I have complete confidence that the perpetrators will be brought to justice,” he said.