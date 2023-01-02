ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Unsettled Weather Pattern Will Include Chance For Snow

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AHbOp_0k0ucQvC00
An unsettled weather pattern set to arrive after the long New Year's weekend will be followed by a temperature drop, leading to a chance for snowfall. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Hans

An unsettled weather pattern set to arrive after the long New Year's weekend will be followed by a temperature drop, leading to a chance for snowfall in some interior parts of the region.

Monday, Jan. 2 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 50s -- between 15 and 20 degrees above average -- and calm winds.

The unsettled pattern will arrive on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and linger through the end of the work week, with rain, showers, and patchy fog at times during that stretch and daytime temperatures topping out in the 50s.

It will become noticeably colder overnight Thursday, Jan. 5 into Friday, Jan. 6, leading to a chance for snow in areas where the low temperature falls at or below the freezing mark.

The chance for snow will continue in those spots until around midday on Friday, followed by the possibility for a mix of rain in the afternoon, and then a mix of rain and snow as the temperature falls again during the evening.

It will remain cold on Saturday. Jan. 7, but there will be gradual clearing, leading to a mainly sunny day with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
News 12

WEATHER TO WATCH: Wintry mix, slushy snow Sunday could accumulate to 1-3 inches

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. Saturday will start with early sunshine, but clouds roll in during the day. NEXT: Sunday looks cloudy with some light rain and a light wintry mix developing in...
Daily Voice

Missing Long Beach Woman Found

Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
LONG BEACH, NY
Daily Voice

Fallen Yorktown Officer Was 37: Funeral Arrangements Announced

Funeral arrangements for a police officer from Northern Westchester who died suddenly after fighting a two-day illness have been announced. Lieutenant Kenneth Sgroi of the Yorktown Police Department, who died on Monday, Jan. 2 after fighting an illness for about 48 hours, was 37 years old when he died, according to his obituary page.
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Mom Convicted Of Killing, Dismembering Toddler In South Jersey

A Cumberland County jury found a mother guilty in the 2019 death and dismemberment of her 23-month-old child, according to the county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, was charged with murder and several other offenses after she initially reported that Daniel Griner Jr. was abducted while she was walking to the store.
BRIDGETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Seen Her? Baltimore County Police Release Photos Of Woman Wanted For Murder

New information has been released by Baltimore County homicide detectives as they continue their search for a wanted woman implicated in a murder earlier this year. On Friday, Dec. 30, the Baltimore County Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers released photos of Daquana J. Thompson, 25, who is wanted for her alleged role in the murder of 27-year-old Andrew Miller in September.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
444K+
Followers
63K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy