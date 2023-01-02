Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Announces New Album “I Rest My Case”
NBA Youngboy is kicking off 2023 with the release of “I Rest My Case.”. If there’s one rapper who undoubtedly had a grip on 2022, it was NBA Youngboy. Despite laying low for a large portion of the year, he came back stronger than ever with The Last Slimeto. The project contained upwards of 30 tracks but even still, he had even more heat in the stash to unleash in the months that followed.
The FADER
Future shares “Back To The Basics” video
Future is coming off of a wildly successful 2022 thanks to I Never Liked You, the Atlanta rapper's ninth studio album. That's thanks mostly to "Wait For U," the Drake and Tems-featuring lead single that's gone platinum several times over (and landed on No. 37 on our end of year song list). It also got a Grammy nod for Best Melodic Rap Song, while I Never Liked You is up for Best Rap Album. His latest music video pulls from the I Never Liked You tracklist, visualizing the album's closer "Back To The Basics." True enough, the video's concept is relatively simple: an expensive yacht, some models, and flowing bottles. Watch above.
hypebeast.com
G-Dragon Announces Comeback With "GUERILLA DESK: G_Division" Video
Following Taeyang and Daesung announcing their departure from YG Entertainment, G-Dragon has announced his plans for a comeback with new music. Participating in the release of BIG BANG‘s “Still Life” comeback single last year, the K-pop superstar has remained largely quiet in the music world with his future at YG Entertainment also up in the air.
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Cause of Unexpected Death: Three 6 Mafia Rapper Dead at 43 on New Year's Day
The Hip Hop community just lost one of the biggest stars, Gangsta Boo. The rapper is considered one of the pioneers of female rap and is often referred to as the Queen of Memphis. According to several reports, Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead by a neighbor...
HipHopDX.com
Charleston White Trolls Gunna With New Freestyle
Charleston White has thrown some more shade in Gunna‘s direction following his release from prison, and this time its in the form of a freestyle. The comedian shared a new video on his socials this week where he drops a freestyle referencing Gunna’s release. In the video, White wore a chain with a circular pendant and bopped from side to side as if he was actually rapping.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Labeled 'Fake Gangster' By Sir Jinx As $100K Royalties Lawsuit Heats Up
Ice Cube has been labeled a “fake gangster” by Sir Jinx as the latter’s ongoing lawsuit against the N.W.A. pioneer continues to drag on. Jinx claimed in court documents last March that he hadn’t been paid his fair share of royalties from Ice Cube, despite having produced more than 28 tracks for the Death Certificate MC.
DJ Paul, Juicy J & More Remember The Life And Legacy Of Gangsta Boo
Many are mourning the death of the late, great Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell this morning. The influential musician was pronounced dead on January 1, 2023 while visiting friends and family in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. At this time, there is no official cause of death. News of...
Ciara Shares Excitement for the New Year in Upbeat 2022 Recap Video
Ciara is welcoming 2023 with open arms. The pop sensation, 37, shared a highlight reel recounting all of the special moments that occurred in 2022 a few days after celebrating the New Year–and she can't wait to see what this year has in store for her. The commemorative video...
Bob Dylan Names Eminem And Wu-Tang Clan Among Favorite Artists To Listen To
Hip-Hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Eminem have received high praise from iconic singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, who listed them among his favorite artists to listen to. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 81-year-old was asked about the music he’s enjoyed listening to throughout the years, which prompted him to share the names of the acts that have dominated his playlist in 2022.More from VIBE.comGhostface Killah Says The Beef Between Him And Raekwon Was Fake On Wu-Tang Hulu Series'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Announces Third And Final SeasonDrake Sets New Career Record As Highest-Selling Singles Artist In RIAA History “I’m a...
Hypebae
Take a Closer Look at adidas' Unreleased Yeezy 450 Slide
Shortly after adidas announced that it would continue to release YEEZY silhouettes without branding, a number of first-look images of unreleased designs from the archive appeared to emerge. One such silhouette is the YEEZY 450 Slide in yellow, which was first teased by Kim Kardashian back in 2020, when she...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Promises New Music In 2023: 'I'm Gonna Remind People I'm Nice This Year'
50 Cent is looking to put his stamp on the rap game in 2023 with the promise of new music, along with a slew of projects from his ever-expanding film and TV empire. The G-Unit mogul took to Instagram on Sunday (January 1) to salute his good friend Eminem’s continued success after the Detroit rap icon reportedly raked in over five billion views on YouTube in 2022, making him the most popular rapper on the platform last year.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s New Album ‘I Rest My Case’ Release Date & Cover Revealed
YoungBoy Never Broke Again will release his new album I Rest My Case on Friday, Jan. 6, Billboard can confirm. I Rest My Case marks the rapper’s first release since he signed to Motown Records in October. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native broke out in 2015 and signed to Atlantic two years later, going on to become one of music’s top acts. Since, he’s charted 24 albums on the Billboard 200 — 11 that were top 10, four of which hit No. 1. Just last year, YoungBoy debuted six projects on the chart — five solo endeavors and one collaborative...
Hypebae
Rita Ora Teases Upcoming Single in PDA-Packed Clip With Husband Taika Waititi
Rita Ora is making a return to music. The singer-slash-songwriter announced she’s releasing a new song titled “You Only Love Me.”. Ora took to social media to share a clip, announcing the upcoming single. In the clip, she’s getting cozy with Taika Waititi, whom she reportedly married over the summer. In the clip, part of the upcoming single is playing as the couple is sat down watching fireworks and kissing. “I’m back!” she tweeted alongside the video. She also added the date for the single’s release, which is January 23 as well as #RO3, hinting at the arrival of her third album coming soon.
HipHopDX.com
Future Only Rapper To Spend Entirety Of 2022 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Future has been recognized as the only rapper to spend the entirety of 2022 on the Billboard Hot 100, surpassing other rap superstars including Drake. The data was shared in a tweet by Hip Hop All Day, which shows that King Pluto spent a total of 52 weeks atop the chart, aided in part by his ninth studio album I NEVER LIKED YOU which dropped earlier this year.
suggest.com
DaBaby vs Roddy Ricch: Who Has The Higher Net Worth In 2023?
Net Worth stories on Suggest are meant to be simply for fun and discussion. While some numbers are possible to research, there are simply too many variables to give an accurate worth. So have fun with the numbers, but take them with a grain of salt. In case you missed...
Hypebae
'Alice in Boderland's Tao Tsuchiya Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1 With Singer Ryota Katayose
Alice in Borderland star Tao Tsuchiya has taken to Instagram to share some personal news: she’s currently expecting her first child and she’s engaged to singer Ryota Katayose. The actor, who portrays Yuzuha Usagi on the Netflix series, posted a photo of the first sunrise of the new...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She’s Wearing Less Makeup in 2023
Kim Kardashian is one of the girlies who is honest and raw about her makeup routines and skin health. Having tried every glam product under the sun in the last two decades, the reality star revealed that she’s choosing skincare over beating her face these days. As a guest...
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” Takes Shots At Ye, Yung Miami, Gunna, And More: Stream
Among many favoured New Year’s traditions that have arisen in recent years comes Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” track. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t hold back at all while recounting the wild events of 2022. From the downfall of Kanye West to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent courthouse victory, he addresses all the smoke across the 15-minute title.
HipHopDX.com
Metro Boomin Shares OG Version Of Drake & 21 Savage's 'Knife Talk'
Metro Boomin has shared the original version of his and 21 Savage’s “Knife Talk,” which eventually fell into Drake’s hands. Young Metro tweeted out a link to the original file on Tuesday (January 3), which features only 21 Savage and the Project Pat sample. The OG version contains a longer second verse from the Slaughter Gang boss, who fires off a series of snarling threats and supervillain boasts.
Hypebae
Dior Announces New Lip Addict Glow Shade in Honor of Jisoo of BLACKPINK's Birthday
BLACKPINK‘s Jisoo just celebrated her 28th birthday in style, and she has Dior to thank for her glossy makeup look. Adding to its existing lineup of Addict Lip products, the luxury brand expanded its signature balm, the Dior Addict Lip Glow, with three new shades — one of which was inspired by the BLACKPINK member and Dior Beauty brand ambassador. The rosy red shade, dubbed 031 Strawberry, was named after the date of Jisoo’s birthday (January 3) and joins 038 Rose Nude and 039 Warm Beige.
