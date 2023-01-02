Future is coming off of a wildly successful 2022 thanks to I Never Liked You, the Atlanta rapper's ninth studio album. That's thanks mostly to "Wait For U," the Drake and Tems-featuring lead single that's gone platinum several times over (and landed on No. 37 on our end of year song list). It also got a Grammy nod for Best Melodic Rap Song, while I Never Liked You is up for Best Rap Album. His latest music video pulls from the I Never Liked You tracklist, visualizing the album's closer "Back To The Basics." True enough, the video's concept is relatively simple: an expensive yacht, some models, and flowing bottles. Watch above.

2 DAYS AGO