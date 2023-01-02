Kayvon Thibodeaux clears up ‘snow angel’ celebration after injuring Colts’ QB Nick Foles

Kayvon Thibodeaux isn’t a stranger to headlines.

That’s one of the main reasons why he was such a perfect fit in New York when drafted by the Giants early in the first found of the 2022 NFL Draft earlier this year. In the Big Apple, with one of the most active media markets in the world surrounding him, Thibodeaux has been in the news a lot over the past few months, mainly due to his outstanding play as a rookie, but not hurt by his boisterous persona and fit-for-television smile.

On Sunday, Thibodeaux got into the headlines for the wrong reasons, though. After sacking Indianapolis Colts’ QB Nick Foles, Thibodeaux laid on the ground and celebrated the play by mimicking the making of a snow angel on the turf. All of that would be just fine if it weren’t for the fact that Foles, who went down hard on the play, was writhing in apparent serious pain next to Thibodeaux.

The optics of it looked pretty bad.

After the game, Thibodeaux cleared up his intentions with the celebrations and wished the best for Foles, who he said he didn’t know had been injured in the play. The whole sequence caused quite a stir on social media, with a lot of people shaming Thibodeaux for celebrating after injuring a player, while others made jokes at the whole situation.

The Sack

https://twitter.com/AlexWilsonESM/status/1609629752968495105

The Celebration

https://twitter.com/BussinWTB/status/1609631349031198720

The Outrage

https://twitter.com/ProFootballTalk/status/1609676150250381314

The Explanation

https://twitter.com/ByKimberleyA/status/1609665523805044736

Not the best look

https://twitter.com/SportsDsd/status/1609644357715636225

Nice Snow Angel Form

https://twitter.com/TalkinGiants/status/1609702666556293127

Kayvon or Patrick?

https://twitter.com/GliesRobert/status/1609630615892017152

Where were the other Colts players?

https://twitter.com/SourceIndiana/status/1609716768670449664

A bold move

https://twitter.com/tejfbanalytics/status/1609630269035925504

Fine coming?

https://twitter.com/avillanueva3rd/status/1609658025526059008

Impressive moves, nonetheless

https://twitter.com/gordondamer/status/1609633194634055687

More Jokes

https://twitter.com/LockdownJaire/status/1609658789682184192

1

1