Umm. So?! Why are they going after this guy for misuse of taxpayer funding. They all do it. Just look at the new pay raise Pelosi just approved.
I think the Republicans are right you guys are spending way too much money elsewhere and not doing it to our own people You're not helping our own people here you shut down our pipeline you need to do it here not anywhere else That's why our cost is so far up the line transportation is constant in food is costing too much That's why you need to leave it here in the USA government is supposed to be for us it's we the people it got changed when Obama was in presidency That's what screwed it all up because when he was sworn in he didn't even swear into with a Bible and that's when all things have changed think back people think back hard that's when all these other people were coming into the country
Is he going to be charged with tax fraud? I'm sure he did not claim the government gas he used as income and what about the lease fee's since he and his family were using it as a personal vehicle. Did he pay the insurance or was that also on the governments (the peoples) dime? Just asking since the Democrats were so hell bent on Allen Weisselberg (Trumps CFO) being charged for the same thing.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Florida Sen. Rick Scott says defeated Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker will 'continue to be a leader' in the GOP 'for years to come'
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
Democrats’ lead in U.S. Senate ends as Arizona lawmaker registers as independent
Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump
'Michelle Obama Trail' $3.6M Funding in Omnibus Bill Sparks Republican Fury
President Biden's Solution to Migrants Entering the Country is an Old Strategy
Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold the Senate majority again in 2024
Over 30 former lawmakers demand ethics investigation of members of Congress with ties to Jan. 6
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with McCarthy, McConnell at medal ceremony
Told By Ron DeSantis ‘Nobody Wants To Hear From You,’ Now He's Headed To Congress
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband
EXCLUSIVE: Joe Manchin says he’s ‘tickled to death’ about new 51-49 Democratic majority
Latest Hunter Biden Problem Puts White House in Tight Spot
Biden signs bill to remove bust of chief justice who authored Dred Scott decision
Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.
Sinema out, Warnock in – Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans the House, but gridlock won't be the biggest problem for the new Congress
