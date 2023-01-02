Read full article on original website
Related
Top Wall Street Strategist Says Stick With 6 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks in 2023
A top Wall Street strategist feels energy could once again shine in 2023. These six outstanding stocks offer big and dependable dividends that could be raised this year, making them excellent total return candidates.
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023
Pick the right time frame and just about any investor can look like a genius. Getting a portfolio to outperform long enough to fuel anyone's retirement dreams, though, is an entirely different matter. Warren Buffett took control of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Since then, A-class shares of...
Zacks.com
Will These 5 Energy Stocks See Another Bull Run in 2023?
The year 2022 was a tough one for Wall Street. In particular, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — closed down around 20% in what was its worst performance in more than a decade. With market participants concerned that the American central bank’s rate-hiking campaign to fight the persistently high inflation would trigger an eventual recession, the major U.S. equity indices were caught up in a selloff even as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to drag on.
NASDAQ
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
Stocks rally to higher close as job market remains strong
Every major index is headed for a loss in December that will cap off a dismal year
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com
2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face
The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
msn.com
2 Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Right Now
Growth stocks have been feeling the squeeze of macroeconomic pressures lately. With inflation still coming in hot, the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in hopes of getting the situation under control, and the possibility that 2023 will play host to a prolonged economic downturn, investors have broadly turned away from companies with forward-looking valuations.
NASDAQ
Down 28% in 2022, Is Apple Stock a Buy for 2023?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has benefited from robust consumer demand and hopes that easing supply chain constraints will boost the tech giant's prospects. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 29, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 31, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Apple. When our...
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Ventas (VTR) Stock in Your Portfolio?
VTR - Free Report) senior housing operations portfolio (SHOP), which refers to its senior housing communities in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, is well-positioned for growth due to rising healthcare spending by senior citizens and an aging population. Senior citizens constitute a major customer base of healthcare...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January
If you're looking to give your portfolio a refresh to start the new year, one great way to do so is by adding some dividend-paying tech stocks to it. They offer an unusual combination of income and growth, and better yet, they have an established pattern of outperforming the market. These three in particular look like top stock buys in January.
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2023
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
NASDAQ
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $21.08, moving -1.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors could not be more eager to turn the page on 2022, a brutal year dominated by market-punishing Federal Reserve rate hikes designed to tamp down the steepest inflation in 40 years.
msn.com
2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 135% and 168% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Many growth stocks have fallen sharply over the last year as investors have become increasingly worried about a recession. Even tech titan Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and pandemic darling Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) have seen their share prices plunge 55% and 89%, respectively, and both stocks currently trade near 52-week lows. However,...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) is a Strong Growth Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, all of which will help you become a smarter, more confident investor.
kalkinemedia.com
Three dividend stocks to explore in Q1 2023
In 2023, the total dividend payments from FTSE100-listed firms are projected to reach a fresh record high. The overall dividend payment for the current year is expected to hit £79.1 billion. That would surpass the total of £78.5 billion in 2021. In 2023, the total dividend payments from...
Zacks.com
Air Products (APD) Up 24% in 3 Months: What's Driving the Rally?
APD - Free Report) shares have shot up 24.3% over the past three months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s rise of 10.1% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 7.4% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into...
NASDAQ
7 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned investor, having a list of potential investments can help you stay organized and on track with your financial goals. These days, I have several exciting growth stocks on my own buy list. Here are some promising examples from my current buy list, and...
msn.com
A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.
Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
Comments / 0