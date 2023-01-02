Rudy Giuliani drowned out by 'Footloose' at Trump's New Year's event

Rudy Giuliani ’s voice was drowned out by a tribute band performing “Footloose” at Donald Trump ’s New Year’s Eve party.

The former New York City mayor filmed himself at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago party, but while his lips are moving, he is barely audible.

“Here we are at Mar-a-Lago,” he says at the start of the clip, before the band goes into full swing and totally drowns him out.

Alongside Mr Giuliani, pillow maker Mike Lindell and pollster Dick Morris were among the top names on the guest list.

