New York City, NY

Rudy Giuliani drowned out by 'Footloose' at Trump's New Year's event

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Rudy Giuliani ’s voice was drowned out by a tribute band performing “Footloose” at Donald Trump ’s New Year’s Eve party.

The former New York City mayor filmed himself at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago party, but while his lips are moving, he is barely audible.

“Here we are at Mar-a-Lago,” he says at the start of the clip, before the band goes into full swing and totally drowns him out.

Alongside Mr Giuliani, pillow maker Mike Lindell and pollster Dick Morris were among the top names on the guest list.

Comments / 72

WAKE UP!
2d ago

Kind of reminds you of a toddlers party, where nobody came. All dressed up, and nothing but family members. And Racists! And Free loaders! I bet you a lot of guests had ziplock bags in their pockets!

Reply(5)
43
Olivia
2d ago

I hope all those people in jail for the January 6 insurrection are watching. this is what he thinks of you. the rest of his followers, who aren't in jail, keep writing those checks so he can have more parties.

Reply
18
smart-ass
2d ago

Rudy later revealed he attended the gala event in hopes of securing a parking lot attendant position for future events, but was informed by The Donald that Kid Rock and Vanilla Ice had already applied for the position.

Reply
16
 

