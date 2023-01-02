Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
3 Great Pizza Places In BrookhavenTed RiversBrookhaven, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should TryTed RiversBabylon, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In HempsteadTed RiversHempstead, NY
Related
Man Strikes Employee With Pistol, Robs Smoke Shops In North Patchogue, Shirley, Authorities Say
Police are searching for a man who robbed two Long Island smoke shops at gunpoint. A man struck an employee with a pistol at Nirvana Smoke Shop in North Patchogue and pushed two others to the ground at about 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Teller Refuses Nassau Bank Robber's Demands; Suspect Sought In Second Heist Minutes Later
Police are investigating two separate bank robberies on Long Island that occurred a half-hour apart, one successful and the other not so much. Nassau County Police officers were first called at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, with reports of a robbery at a Chase Bank in Rockville Centre, located on North Village Avenue.
Police: Man wanted for attempted robbery of Rockville Centre bank
According to police, the incident happened at Chase Bank on North Village around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Herald Community Newspapers
Police seek suspect connected in RVC bank robbery
Chase Bank in Rockville Centre was robbed in broad daylight on Jan. 3, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Robbery Squad detectives with Nassau County Police said an unknown male entered the bank and approached the teller. He presented her with a note demanding money and threatened the use of a weapon, according to police.
News 12
Police: Woodbury arrest leads to finding missing woman, stolen car out of Ulster County
An arrest Monday in Woodbury solved two separate cases involving a missing woman and a stolen car out of Ulster County. Police say Kristin Hoffman allegedly stole the car and had previously been reported missing. They say her passenger, Andrew Hunt, is facing charges for possessing a stolen gun and...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for two Suffolk County robberies
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad and Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who robbed two businesses in December. A man entered Nirvana Smoke Shop, located at 382 Medford Ave. in North Patchogue, struck an...
Dog thrown from Range Rover, dragged along LI road by depraved car thief
A car thief threw a dog from a moving Range Rover and dragged the pet along a road on Long Island this week, police said Wednesday as they released images of a suspect.
Police: Fatal Morrisania shooting suspect in custody, identified
A man is now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old man in the Bronx last Thursday.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone
An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
Store Employee Accused Of Falsely Reporting Bomb, Gun Threats At Smith Haven Mall
A 28-year-old woman was charged after investigators said that she falsely reported bomb and gun threats at a mall on Long Island. Officers responded to Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove after texts were sent to 911 reporting a bomb inside the mall shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
Duo Wanted For Knifepoint Robbery Of Coram Speedway, Police Say
Authorities asked the public for help identifying two men who are accused of robbing a Long Island gas station. Two men entered a Speedway in Coram at about 10:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, and displayed what appeared to be a knife to an employee while demanding cash, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
NBC New York
Woman Arrested After Making False Bomb, Gun Threats at Long Island Mall: Police
A Long Island woman is facing charges after allegedly calling in false bomb and gun threats at a mall on New Year's Day, police said. Tasia Morales texted bogus tips to 9-1-1 about woman with a gun at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, and even lied about seeing a bomb just after 4 p.m. Sunday, according to Suffolk County Police. Officers responded to the scene, but found no threat. No one was evacuated during the search for the made-up weapons.
Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims
Alexa Schwerha on January 3, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – According to the New York Post, a professor has accused two Suffolk County police officers of murdering their attackers after they were stabbed while responding to a call. An NYP report indicates that the officers were called to a Medford residence on Dec. 28 when the suspect threatened his roommate with a fire extinguisher. The suspect stabbed both officers before being fatally shot by one of the officers. In a comment on a Stony Brook Medicine Instagram post updating the community on the two officers’ injuries, Anna Hayward, who teaches The post Cops “murdered’ suspect, New York professor claims appeared first on Shore News Network.
longisland.com
Queens Man in Custody After Intentionally Striking NCPD Officer with Vehicle, Officials Say
The Third Squad reports the arrest of a Queens man for an Assault that occurred in Garden City Park. According to Detectives, Officers responded to Jericho Turnpike and Sixth Avenue for a disturbance. Upon arrival Officers located the subject, Aasif Rasul, 22, of 9002 214th Street, who was sitting in a 2007 Jeep Liberty. Officers approached the vehicle on foot and the subject accelerated striking one of the officers and then fled the scene in his vehicle.
mynbc5.com
Police: Man who stabbed 2 officers on Long Island was 56-year-old ex-con
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Police on Long Island, New York, have identified a man who stabbed two officers before being killed by police as a 56-year ex-con who once served two years in prison for assaulting another law enforcement officer. Suffolk County police on Thursday night said the man...
Pedestrian killed in NJ hit-and-run crash
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run collision in New Jersey on Tuesday night, according to authorities.
2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
Stamford Man Buried Son's Body In Park, Held Mom Hostage, Police Say
A Fairfield County man who was a person of interest in the death of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a city park has been captured. Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, age 26, of Stamford, was arrested by Stamford Police in a taxi early Tuesday, Jan. 3, after an exhaustive search by officers who went door to door and business to business searching for the alleged child killer, according to Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw.
Police: 3 men arrested for weapons possession in Island Park
Detectives tell News 12 officers on a routine patrol saw a black Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Austin Boulevard that was unable to stay in its lane.
Know Them? Duo Wanted For 'Distraction Theft' At Long Island Convenience Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women seen on surveillance footage stealing from a Long Island 7-Eleven store.The theft occurred at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, in Valley Stream, at the 7-Eleven store on North Central Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.In…
Comments / 0