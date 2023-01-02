Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
Madison City Commission meeting Tuesday
The Madison City Commission holds its first meeting of the new year Tuesday. Commissioners are scheduled to take action on several annual business items, along with approving the second reading of an ordinance amending the city’s appropriation ordinance for Fiscal Year 2022. Also on the agenda for the city...
wnax.com
Tony Venhuizen Resigns from the SD Board of Regents
The South Dakota Board of Regents says that board member Tony Venhuizen of Sioux Falls has resigned. He has been elected to the state House of Representatives and will be sworn in on Saturday. He says he enjoyed his time on the Board……. Venhuizen says the Regents worked to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnehaha and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Offices warn of poor conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Travel in areas of Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties is “close to impossible.”. According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, county plows are currently not able to continue plowing areas of the county due to impassable roads and zero visibility. Tow trucks...
amazingmadison.com
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Lake and other area counties
A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. In our area, checkpoints are scheduled in Lake, Minnehaha, and Davison counties. Other counties where checkpoints will be held include: Brown, Brule, Butte, Clay, Day, Fall River, Jones, Lawrence, Meade, Spink, Stanley, and Walworth.
KELOLAND TV
Looking at snow conditions in Lake, Moody Counties
LAKE & MOODY COUNTIES, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of the region are dealing with heavy winter weather once again, this time dumping inches, if not feet of snow in some areas. It’s making it tough for plows to clear the roads with the low visibility prompting widespread no-travel advisories and road closures.
kelo.com
Rescuing the rescuers in Moody County
FLANDREAU, S.D, (KELO.com) — Rescuers became the ones needing to be rescued this morning in Moody County. Sheriff Troy Wellman says three highway patrol units were stuck on Interstate 29 attempting to rescue motorists. He says the South Dakota DOT is getting to those troopers. A Moody County deputy, also trying to rescue, became stuck as well. A local farmer is working on reaching him. Sheriff Wellman says until conditions improve, they will be going out for stranded motorists only if it’s a medical emergency.
southdakotasearchlight.com
Noem hires Mitchell superintendent as secretary of education
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed Joe Graves as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. His appointment will be effective Jan. 10. He succeeds Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful fit to...
Minnehaha County Plow Operator Dies While Clearing Roads Tuesday
Tragic news out of the winter storm that swept over southeast South Dakota Tuesday (1/3). While working to clear snow from county roads, a Minnehaha snow plow operator suffered a medical emergency and died. The Minnehaha Country Sheriff's Office says that the operator was helping a deputy sheriff clear a...
KELOLAND TV
How does the DOT decide to close highways
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A portion of I-90 between Chamberlain and Humboldt remains closed Tuesday afternoon, with many other routes across the state designated with differing warnings and conditions. But how does the South Dakota DOT decide when a route should be closed?. “We do have a defined...
sdpb.org
Winter storm closes portions of I-29, I-90 | Jan 03
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... As some parts of the state clear out from the first winter storm...
KELOLAND TV
Digging out; death investigation; garage fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 4. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. Residents tried to stay ahead of the big snowfall by clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow. Plow drivers are working around the clock to...
KELOLAND TV
What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
No snow days for South Dakota farmers
Charles and Jessica Liesinger have a cattle and sheep operation just outside of Bridgewater. They say this is the worst snow storm they have ever experienced.
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Officers respond to 47 crashes, 35 stranded motorists
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow has kept police in Sioux Falls busy. Nearly 12 inches of snow has fallen in many areas of the city since Monday and city and police officials have issued no-travel advisories throughout the city as the snow continues to fall. Sioux...
kelo.com
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
dakotanewsnow.com
Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
dakotafreepress.com
TenHaken Dealing with Problems of Growth, Almost Recognizes Need for Tax Reform
Mayor Paul TenHaken says Sioux Falls’s population increased by about 7,000 in 2022. So I guess the problems he sees arising from that growth are the kind of problems a city should be glad to have:. “Crime — how do we keep the community safe and continue to focus...
740thefan.com
Noem appoints former Catholic leader as social services secretary
PIERRE, S.D. – Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a Catholic administrator as the state’s next social services secretary. Noem announced that she has picked Diocese of Sioux Falls Chancellor Matt Althoff to replace outgoing Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill. Gill plans to retire on Jan. 8. Althoff has...
KELOLAND TV
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
Comments / 0