Read full article on original website
Jack Phillips
2d ago
I was in Lowe's in central Jersey last week when someone walked out without paying. Employees yelled to stop and he just kept going. I posted on a local site and got dozens of replies that happening all over the area. Be prepared for more closings.
Reply
4
georgy porgy
1d ago
thank you for putting small businesses out of business Governor wolf goes to prove you're the biggest failure when it comes to governorship in the State history
Reply
2
Related
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
NJ Tops All States For Having the Worst Finances in the USA
It’s an old and familiar problem at the start of a brand new year. A new report finds New Jersey has the worst fiscal health of any state in the nation. According to Sheila Weinberg, the founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting, New Jersey is at the very bottom of the five worst Sinkhole States in America because the money that is needed by the state to pay outstanding bills has increased by more than $12.5 billion.
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
Foodie Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best Place For Cheap And Hearty Pasta
New Jersey has had a long-running love affair with pasta. We love to cook it, we love to eat it, and we love to find out about the best places to get it. Today you're going to learn New Jersey's best place to get cheap and hearty pasta. Our friends...
For years, people kept this NJ airport a secret — the secret’s out (Opinion)
When booking a flight out of New Jersey, Newark is always a no-brainer. I was raised flying out of Newark and on rare times I will fly JFK. But when my schedule allows, I will always opt for the best airport in the state: Trenton-Mercer Airport. Trenton Mercer is located...
Push on to promote NJ property tax benefit
Time is beginning to run out for New Jersey residents who have yet to apply for Anchor property-tax relief benefits that will total as much as $1,500 for many recipients when distributed later this year. The application deadline is Jan. 31 for the state-funded relief benefits after a prior deadline...
NJ pizzeria ranked among top 50 in the world
It’s no secret that New Jersey has some of the best pizza spots in the country. Better than New York, better than Detroit, better than Chicago. If you ask any New Jerseyan, we’ll gladly say that we have the best pizza in the world and you don’t have to doubt that statement because it’s actually true.
The most common last names in New Jersey
For generations, the most common last names in New Jersey were similar to many other states and the rest of the country. Those would be Smith, Williams and Johnson. However, things are changing. A deeper dive into the numbers shows Patel as the most popular name in New Jersey while...
Opinion: E-ZPass Needs Competition: Here’s What NJ Could Do
The hits just keep on coming when it comes to E-ZPass in New Jersey. The latest issue involves a scam violation lawsuit regarding processing fees (. Issues such as this one aren't new with E-ZPass. Endless stories have been shared both in the news as well as across social media regarding many of their unfair practices.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
MBA, Industry Mourn 'Trailblazing Leader' Regina Lowrie
Dytrix CEO with 40 years in the mortgage industry was first woman to chair MBA board. Regina M. Lowrie, the first woman to chair the Mortgage Bankers Association's board of directors, died suddenly over the weekend. In a letter sent Monday to its members, the Mortgage Bankers Association of New...
The Jewish Press
Living in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut Just Got More Expensive
The secular New Year has brought with its celebrations a few moans and groans, at least for people living in the tri-state area. The prices of gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all going up in the Empire State. New York’s seven-month fuel tax holiday ended with the start of...
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
NBC Philadelphia
A Guide to New 2023 Laws in Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware
A new year means new laws in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Here’s a state-by-state guide for the new laws now in effect for our region in 2023:. Fentanyl test strips are no longer illegal in Pennsylvania. House Bill 1393 amends The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act of 1972 to no longer define fentanyl test strips as drug paraphernalia.
The median home sale price has reached $400K in this Pennsylvania county, Redfin says
The State College area remains a seller’s market. Here’s what to know about list prices, rent and more.
Giant offshore wind turbines take shape as NJ turns on major manufacturing plant
A section of an offshore wind monopile sitting on the banks of the Delaware River, at a new offshore wind manufacturing facility located at the Port of Paulsboro. Construction of buildings and commissioning of machinery will continue at the 70-acre port site until the end of 2024. Developers said it’s the largest offshore wind manufacturing plant in the U.S. [ more › ]
Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ
Since the COVID pandemic first started, we've become a very lonely New Jersey with many businesses being forced to close. Among the rules imposed by Gov. Murphy was no sitting at the bar. What sucked about that was, as Gene Nagel, who owns Scotty's Steakhouse and Comedy Cove in Springfield...
Capital Blue Cross ordered to pay restitution for violations, PA Insurance Department says
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– An examination into Capital Blue Cross has revealed numerous violations by the insurance company, the state’s insurance department announced. Capital Blue Cross would deny insurance claims because of “lack of prior authorization” while it was already obtained, according to a news release on Wednesday. The company also violated the Unfair Insurance Practices […]
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Romantic and unique places in NJ to take a date
So here's the situation, you meet someone you like and you think it could turn into something. You ask him or her out. They say yes. Now you have to come up with someplace to take them. Thank God you live in New Jersey. The challenge of dating, especially with...
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 11