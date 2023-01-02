ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets vs. Spurs game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (24-12) host the San Antonio Spurs (12-24) on Monday for the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. The Nets are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference while the Spurs are in 14th place in the Western Conference.

The Nets faced the Spurs last season and Brooklyn won the regular-season series 2-0. Brooklyn comes into this game on an 11-game winning streak and have won 12 of their last 13 games with some impressive wins over teams like the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Spurs have won six of their last 12 games with nice wins over the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz. San Antonio is one of the fastest-paced teams in the league (9th in the NBA in pace at 100.7), but are one of the worst teams in terms of offensive rating (27th at 110.8) and defensive rating (30th, 119.4).

Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:

How to watch

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 2
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
  • Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
  • Channel: YES Network

Nets vs. Spurs notable injuries

Nets: PROBABLE: Joe Harris (knee).

Spurs: OUT: Keita Bates-Diop (non-COVID illness). QUESTIONABLE: Devin Vassell (soreness).

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

  • Guard: Ben Simmons
  • Guard: Kyrie Irving
  • Forward: Kevin Durant
  • Forward: Royce O’Neale
  • Center: Nic Claxton

San Antonio Spurs

  • Guard: Tre Jones
  • Guard: Romeo Langford
  • Forward: Keldon Johnson
  • Forward: Jeremy Sochan
  • Center: Jakob Poeltl

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

