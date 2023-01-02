Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls authorities brief on recent winter storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls leaders share an update on the cleanup process from the latest winter storm. Chief Jon Thum reminded residents when authorities issue a no-travel advisory, they mean it. Keeping everyone safe is a team effort—authorities ask you to clear about three feet around fire hydrants for first responders, check on your neighbors, and clear your sidewalks, especially with the possibility of schools reopening on Thursday.
KELOLAND TV
Digging out; death investigation; garage fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 4. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. Residents tried to stay ahead of the big snowfall by clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow. Plow drivers are working around the clock to...
KELOLAND TV
Mail truck gets stuck in the snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) It was a similar scene across the city today — vehicles getting stuck/. This mail truck got stuck in central Sioux Falls, not far from Sanford Hospital. The post office sent a pickup to help get the mail truck moving again, but the snow was...
KELOLAND TV
Roads still rough, I-90 open across South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Road conditions are still impacted from the most recent winter storm to hit South Dakota. As of 4:45 p.m. CT Interstate 90 is open across the state. The final stretch to reopen was the westbound lanes between Sioux Falls to Mitchell. The South Dakota...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Officers respond to 47 crashes, 35 stranded motorists
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The heavy snow has kept police in Sioux Falls busy. Nearly 12 inches of snow has fallen in many areas of the city since Monday and city and police officials have issued no-travel advisories throughout the city as the snow continues to fall. Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Stepping into the street to avoid snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City crews are working around the clock to clear the streets of snow, but they need your help to make sure sidewalks receive similar treatment. The end of a massive winter storm means the clock is ticking to clear your sidewalk. “It’s important you...
KELOLAND TV
Police caution drivers about narrow snow-filled streets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In towns like Yankton, Mitchell and Sioux Falls, the heavy snow is going to have a lasting impact on city streets. Even after plows clear the roads, they will be narrow in spots because of the sheer amount of snow. More than 12 inches...
q957.com
Interstate 90 reopens to eastbound traffic only between Sioux Falls and Mitchell; Remains under No Travel Advisory
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 90 between Sioux Falls and Mitchell has been reopened to eastbound traffic only. The interstate remains closed to westbound traffic at this time. SDDOT anticipates reopening the westbound lanes by mid-day today. Even with...
KELOLAND TV
McCook County digging out of nearly 2 feet of snow
SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — As the snow storm slows down across South Dakota, rural communities like Salem continue to dig out from up to 23 inches of snow. BJ Stiefvater, emergency manager with McCook County, told KELOLAND News Wednesday that shelters have been opened and local motels are full of stranded motorists.
KELOLAND TV
No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
South Dakota Snow Storm Closes Roads And Interstates
The current Winter Storm is dropping large amounts of snow in Southeastern South Dakota and that has prompted the closing of roads and Interstates. according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation Interstate 90, both eastbound and westbound has been closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls. I-29 has also been...
KELOLAND TV
Looking at snow conditions in Lake, Moody Counties
LAKE & MOODY COUNTIES, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of the region are dealing with heavy winter weather once again, this time dumping inches, if not feet of snow in some areas. It’s making it tough for plows to clear the roads with the low visibility prompting widespread no-travel advisories and road closures.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at snow numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The snow isn’t finished yet. We could see another inch or two before the day is over. Mitchell saw just over 17 inches of snow. This beat out the last record of 6 inches set in 1949. This also beat the highest one day snowfall record of 16 inches from 1907 and 1910. This system also broke the single day precipitation record of just under 3 quarters of an inch in 1949, with a little over an inch.
KELOLAND TV
Snow impacting garbage services
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than a foot of fallen snow is impacting garbage removal services in the Sioux Falls area, with many companies opting to postpone residential pickups through the end of the week. Two such companies, Roo’s Sanitation and Cressman Sanitation, Inc., spoke with KELOLAND News...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Regional Airport is back up and running after being closed Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Following a lot of cleanup work, the Sioux Falls Regional Airport is back open today. Crews worked around the clock and the first flight arrived around 11 o’clock this morning. The Sioux Falls Regional Airport is back up and running after being closed...
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
Know The Risks Of Shoveling A Foot Of Snow
After more than a foot of snow in the area on top of what we already had, you begin to wonder where to put it. And, how much more shoveling your back can take. With a Snow Alert in effect for Sioux Falls and surrounding communities DO NOT park your car on the street until it has been plowed curb to curb.
KELOLAND TV
Residents shoveling to stay ahead of falling snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The snow started falling Monday afternoon and it hasn’t let up since. Many people have had to bring out their snow blowers and shovels multiple times to stay ahead of the storm. It’s day two of the latest winter storm that is dumping...
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
