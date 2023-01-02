Read full article on original website
Inn With The Old: The Inn at Saratoga Celebrates 180 years
If you’re an old soul or history buff who dreams of turning back the clock to escape to another century, walking through the doors of The Inn at Saratoga is about as close as you can get. As the cold winds blow down Broadway, the cheery hotel with its...
Rangers rescue hiker on Johns Brook Trail, conduct flat ice rescue training
On Dec.28, Forest Rangers Thompson and Hamm assisted the Stratford Snowdrifters Snowmobile Club and Hamilton County Snowmobile Patrol Officer Arena with the New York State Snowmobile Safety Course. Rangers instructed 28 participants at the Oppenheim Trailblazers Snowmobile Club. The course allows youth ages 14 to 17 to operate a snowmobile on lands where snowmobiling is allowed, and youth ages 10 to 13 to ride where permitted while accompanied by an adult. The course includes the basics of snowmobile operation and navigation, New York State laws and regulations, and trail preparedness. Other New York State snowmobile safety courses can be found at the NYS Parks website (leaves DEC website).
Schenectady Aflame: The Great Fires of the 19th Century
The Schenectady County Historical Society (SCHS) will host “Schenectady Aflame: The Great Fires of the 19th Century,” a program set for Saturday, February 3rd. In this program, Chris Leonard will examine the causes of the 1803, 1819, and 1861 fires and the physical changes they wrought on the city. He will also cover the largely forgotten rash of arson that took place from 1883-1886 and talk about the 333rd anniversary of the burning of Schenectady in 1690.
Great Sacandaga campground approved
The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
Couple opens Building Kidz preschool in Queensbury
A national preschool that introduces performing arts into learning to enhance whole child development, Building Kidz School, is opening a Luzerne Road location. This will be the school's first location in New York State.
New restaurant moving into Cohoes’ Van Schaick Country Club
A new restaurant is set to move into the Van Schaick Island Country Club in Cohoes. This comes after Max410 announced it was moving out of the space and relocating to the former Waters Edge Lighthouse location in Glenville.
Capital Region Gem Named New York’s Best Romantic Getaway
Looking for a great place to spend Valentine's Day or a romantic weekend? The perfect spot to bring your special someone is right in your backyard!. When it comes to romance, couples are always trying to find that perfect spot that just inspires love. Sometimes choosing that perfect restaurant or getaway can be a little nerve-wracking. Or maybe like me if you have kids, that romantic rendezvous can be even more complicated to plan when you have kids!
Saratoga Springs Rec. Department offering drop in pickleball
The Saratoga Springs Recreation Department will be hosting Monday night drop-in pickleball starting on January 9. To attend, a drop-in rec card is needed with a community pass account, and you can sign up for an account online.
Medic 3 taken out of nighttime service in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Troy Firefighters, one of the nighttime ambulances (Medic 3) was taken out of service on December 30, 2022. There will now be three nighttime ambulances in service instead of four. Troy Firefighters say via their Facebook page that calls have increased by “approximately” 1,200, roughly 100 per month.
Capital Region Chamber announces 2023 officers
The Capital Region Chamber has announced the officers for their 2023 board of directors. The Capital Region Chamber and its Center for Economic Growth affiliate say their aim to drive prosperity with one voice, one mission, as one region.
Family captures unique images, video of bobcats
RENSSELAER CO., N.Y. (News10)-A family in Rensselaer County has been capturing some amazing video of bobcats scampering in their backyard. First on New Year’s Day, and again two days later. One of the bobcats even caught a fish out of their pond. Busy wife and mom, Tiffany has recently taken on the role of backyard […]
Different Drummer’s Kitchen moving out of Stuyvesant Plaza
Different Drummer's Kitchen, The Cook's Resource, a store that sells cooking appliances and utensils, as well as offers cooking classes, is moving out of Stuyvesant Plaza. Owner Andrew Meisberger said the store's last day will be January 31.
Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience Exhibit Is Coming To Albany
If you have a LEGO lover or two in your family, this is a can't miss event!. If you have kids, chances are they got LEGOS for Christmas. I know because my kids got some great LEGO gifts and when the kiddos dug into those new kits it was the only stretch of peace and quiet we had through the holiday weekend!
Newly opened Colonie Center hot dog stand offers ‘crazy’ toppings
Krystle Kane started Kane's Hot Dogs on Wheels as a hot dog cart business in the summer of 2022. After having difficulty finding a commercial kitchen to work out of, she decided to open a permanent location.
Bootleggers awaits inspection to reopen
Bootleggers on Broadway in Troy has announced on their Facebook page that they are still in business, but pending more inspections they currently cannot open. They released the following statement-
Hudson and Glasco (NY) Firefighters Tackle Tugboat Fire on Hudson River
Daily Freeman, Kingston, N.Y. Jan. 1—CATSKILL, N.Y. — Firefighters from three counties tackled a fire that broke out below deck on a tugboat pushing a barge Sunday, Jan. 1, on the Hudson River. The Catskill Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page that firefighters responded...
Soups On! Popular Upstate NY Foodie Event is Set for January!
Are you all about the classics like a creamy clam chowder, or piping hot chicken noodle soup, or perhaps a meaty chili? Maybe you're looking for something a little more exotic like a bisque?. All of these- plus a few you may have never tried - will be served up...
First Capital Region baby of 2023 born at Saratoga Hospital
Jesse and Sarah Barnes of Corinth welcomed their baby boy, Timothy, to the world just after midnight Sunday.
The Purple Pub expected to open online store
The Purple Pub, which recently closed its doors on December 30, announced an online store is in the works. The Purple Pub now to-go only, received an overwhelming amount of people looking for pub apparel and memorabilia.
After 35 yrs Popular Stuyvesant Plaza Store Relocating to Crossgates Mall
A popular store inside Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland will be moving a mile down the road to a bigger space in Crossgates Mall after thirty-five years. After being in Stuyvesant Plaza for decades, Different Drummer's Kitchen Co./The Cook's Resource will make a big jump to Crossgates Mall. The move had to happen because the new owners of Stuyvesant Plaza didn't renew their lease according to the Albany Business Review.
