ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers rescue hiker on Johns Brook Trail, conduct flat ice rescue training

On Dec.28, Forest Rangers Thompson and Hamm assisted the Stratford Snowdrifters Snowmobile Club and Hamilton County Snowmobile Patrol Officer Arena with the New York State Snowmobile Safety Course. Rangers instructed 28 participants at the Oppenheim Trailblazers Snowmobile Club. The course allows youth ages 14 to 17 to operate a snowmobile on lands where snowmobiling is allowed, and youth ages 10 to 13 to ride where permitted while accompanied by an adult. The course includes the basics of snowmobile operation and navigation, New York State laws and regulations, and trail preparedness. Other New York State snowmobile safety courses can be found at the NYS Parks website (leaves DEC website).
FULTON COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Schenectady Aflame: The Great Fires of the 19th Century

The Schenectady County Historical Society (SCHS) will host “Schenectady Aflame: The Great Fires of the 19th Century,” a program set for Saturday, February 3rd. In this program, Chris Leonard will examine the causes of the 1803, 1819, and 1861 fires and the physical changes they wrought on the city. He will also cover the largely forgotten rash of arson that took place from 1883-1886 and talk about the 333rd anniversary of the burning of Schenectady in 1690.
SCHENECTADY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Great Sacandaga campground approved

The Adirondack Park Agency gave its stamp of approval for an RV campground in the town of Mayfield at is monthly meeting last week. It also sent out to public comment plans for an expanded boat launch and a beach closure in Broadalbin, about seven miles from where the campground is planned.
MAYFIELD, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Capital Region Gem Named New York’s Best Romantic Getaway

Looking for a great place to spend Valentine's Day or a romantic weekend? The perfect spot to bring your special someone is right in your backyard!. When it comes to romance, couples are always trying to find that perfect spot that just inspires love. Sometimes choosing that perfect restaurant or getaway can be a little nerve-wracking. Or maybe like me if you have kids, that romantic rendezvous can be even more complicated to plan when you have kids!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Medic 3 taken out of nighttime service in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Troy Firefighters, one of the nighttime ambulances (Medic 3) was taken out of service on December 30, 2022. There will now be three nighttime ambulances in service instead of four. Troy Firefighters say via their Facebook page that calls have increased by “approximately” 1,200, roughly 100 per month.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region Chamber announces 2023 officers

The Capital Region Chamber has announced the officers for their 2023 board of directors. The Capital Region Chamber and its Center for Economic Growth affiliate say their aim to drive prosperity with one voice, one mission, as one region.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Family captures unique images, video of bobcats

RENSSELAER CO., N.Y. (News10)-A family in Rensselaer County has been capturing some amazing video of bobcats scampering in their backyard. First on New Year’s Day, and again two days later. One of the bobcats even caught a fish out of their pond. Busy wife and mom, Tiffany has recently taken on the role of backyard […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Ultimate LEGO Fan Experience Exhibit Is Coming To Albany

If you have a LEGO lover or two in your family, this is a can't miss event!. If you have kids, chances are they got LEGOS for Christmas. I know because my kids got some great LEGO gifts and when the kiddos dug into those new kits it was the only stretch of peace and quiet we had through the holiday weekend!
ALBANY, NY
firefighternation.com

Hudson and Glasco (NY) Firefighters Tackle Tugboat Fire on Hudson River

Daily Freeman, Kingston, N.Y. Jan. 1—CATSKILL, N.Y. — Firefighters from three counties tackled a fire that broke out below deck on a tugboat pushing a barge Sunday, Jan. 1, on the Hudson River. The Catskill Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page that firefighters responded...
CATSKILL, NY
Hot 99.1

After 35 yrs Popular Stuyvesant Plaza Store Relocating to Crossgates Mall

A popular store inside Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland will be moving a mile down the road to a bigger space in Crossgates Mall after thirty-five years. After being in Stuyvesant Plaza for decades, Different Drummer's Kitchen Co./The Cook's Resource will make a big jump to Crossgates Mall. The move had to happen because the new owners of Stuyvesant Plaza didn't renew their lease according to the Albany Business Review.
GUILDERLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy