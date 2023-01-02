Read full article on original website
Lu Ann Mock
2d ago
this is not new information, if ur over 60 & lived here that long u are aware of it, if u r younger, mommy didn't want u to be afraid, but, this is the deal, if we are targeted aka bombed, we'll be vaporized, quickly 😉
Juan Jose
2d ago
When or if such a thing occurs the lucky ones are the ones at Ground Zero. the Rest will die a horrible agonizing long death. But then again that's so 1960s. Today we have the IRON DOME protection via defense satellites
BYEBYEAmerica
2d ago
I remember when Reagan wanted to have a nationwide defense system. Libs lost their minds. Enjoy!
Colorado’s Lowest Point Compared To Its Highest Point
Colorado has it going on when it comes to the highest and lowest points in the state. Even when we're low, we're high. Check out the lowest and highest points in the Centennial State. Put simply, even when we're at our lowest, we're still higher than the highest points in...
Why more people left Colorado in 2022 than moved in
The 2022 United Van Lines movers study was released this week, and it looks like more people left Colorado last year than moved into the state.
Who is Benjamin Gorelick, Colorado’s Mushroom Rabbi?
On the heels of Colorado passing Proposition 122 which decriminalizes certain psychedelics including psilocybin mushrooms, a man named Benjamin Gorelick, also known as the Mushroom Rabbi, has been in the news. This begs the question, what exactly is a mushroom rabbi? Keep scrolling to learn about Gorelick and his position...
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
This Small Town Has Been Named the Ugliest City In Colorado
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and that's good news for the folks who live in Colorado's ugliest city. Colorado has a lot of beautiful towns like Breckenridge, Estes Park, and Crested Butte that the state can be extremely proud of. However, if we are being honest, our colorful state has its share of towns that leave a lot to be desired. I could name a few, but I certainly don't want to offend people that live in one of those awful places.
State snowpack soaring high in Colorado
Statewide snowpack is soaring above 30-year averages thanks to consistent snowstorms and big snows for Colorado's high country.
More people leaving Colorado than moving to state, moving company reports
United Van Lines has released their 46th annual 'national movers' report, providing a look at where and why Americans were moving in 2022. While Colorado wasn't found among the top 10 'moved to' or 'moved from' places, the report provides some interesting insight regarding what's going on in the Centennial State.
One of Colorado's largest law firms has a new name
DENVER — One of Colorado's largest personal injury law firms has a new name. Denver-based The Sawaya Law Firm changed its name to The Wilhite Law Firm on Jan. 1. The firm, one of the biggest in the western United States, operates at least nine locations in Colorado with offices in Denver, Greeley, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Fort Collins, Lakewood, Thornton, Grand Junction and Boulder.
Seen This Huge Change In Colorado Walmart Stores?
Colorado is kicking off 2023 with sweeping changes in its stores and restaurants across the state. One major visible change debuted on Sunday at Colorado Walmart stores, have you seen it?. Colorado Stores Make Huge Changes For 2023. The old saying paper or plastic is now becoming a thing of...
5280.com
Decoding the Secret Language of Colorado Cattle Brands
The Colorado Department of Agriculture’s 158-year-old Brand Inspection Division will release the latest edition of the Colorado Brand Book in the next few weeks. Published every five years, the novel-size tome is an encyclopedia of the nearly 30,000 horse and cattle brands registered in the Centennial State. Why so many? After all, there are only 13,000 cattle producers in all of Colorado. There are two main reasons, says state brand commissioner Chris Whitney. The first is that many brands aren’t even owned by ranchers—people use them as the Western version of a family crest that can be passed down to future generations. The second is that each one has to be unique. With only 26 letters, eight digits (ones and zeros look too much like I’s and O’s), and 30-some symbols to work with, this has led to an alphabet utterly unique to cattle culture. To help you decipher these cowboy hieroglyphics, we break down how to “call the brand,” from your Walking A’s to your Lazy Z’s.
Western Colorado Days are Getting Longer: Here’s January’s Sunsets
Slowly but surely, days are starting to get longer. Looking at the month of January 2023, how long do we get to enjoy the sunshine in Grand Junction, Colorado, and when can we expect the sun to set?. Here's a day-by-day look at the month of January 2023. Take a...
Best places for spaghetti in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for spaghetti in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?
Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
This City in Colorado Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Colorado was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Colorado
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Colorado using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
kunm.org
WED: Return to office for state workers delayed until Feb. 2, + More
Return to office for New Mexico workers delayed until Feb. 2 - Associated Press. The scheduled return to the office for all state workers who have been working remotely has been delayed until next month, according to New Mexico officials. All exempt employees, managers, supervisors and directors were instructed Friday...
iheart.com
Colorado City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
cpr.org
Gov. Polis proposes new incentives for electric cars, electric lawnmowers and e-bikes
Gov. Jared Polis is pushing lawmakers to make it even cheaper for Colorado residents to buy an electric car, electric bike or electric lawnmower. The governor announced the plan as an amendment to his 2023-2024 budget proposal Tuesday. Ahead of the upcoming legislative session, he now wants legislators to approve $120 million in new tax credits to nudge the public to buy products that combat climate change and air pollution.
Explorers Take Not-So-Safe Trip into Old Grand Junction Coal Mine
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Because of Colorado's rich history and history of mining, you'll find that there are plenty of old, abandoned mines all across the state. However, most of these mines are closed to the public, and for good reason.
Are Colorado schools prepared for a cardiac emergency?
Many Colorado families are wondering if their schools are prepared for a possible cardiac emergency.
