Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Related
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
wtaw.com
Chase Involving A Bastrop County Murder Suspect Starts In Bryan And Ends North Of Navasota
Highway 6 was closed north of Navasota in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a chase that began in north Bryan. According to a Bryan police news release, just after 1 p.m. BPD officers assisted in a vehicle pursuit involving a person wanted for murder out of Bastrop County. The pursuit,...
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
Overnight shooting leaves 1 hospitalized: College Station police
Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Southwest Parkway on reports of a shooting, according to the College Station Police Department.
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon
On January 2, 2023, at about 6:55 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 19200 block of Mail Route Road in Montgomery, Texas. Deputies arrived and after speaking with the victim, learned two males driving a gray Ford F-150 were responsible for two shooting incidents that morning, both occurring on Mail Route Road. During these two events, no one was struck by any of the shots.
wtaw.com
South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties
A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Investigating Homicide
A shooting at a College Station apartment complex Tuesday night is now being investigated as a homicide. College Station police identified a man who died as 26 year old Rashawn Jones. The only other information released by CSPD is that officers found Jones Tuesday just after 11 p.m. to the...
wtaw.com
Local Gang Member Is Out Of Jail Following Two Arrests In Five Days
Twice in five days, a local gang member is out of jail on bond following arrests on weapons and drug charges. The afternoon of December 28, 23 year old Tyree Ballom of Bryan was charged by Bryan police with being a gang member in possession of a handgun and possessing oxycodone and marijuana.
hellowoodlands.com
Ongoing Investigation of Fatal Car Crash in Conroe
On January 1, 2023, at around 2:06 p.m., the Conroe Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of W. Davis. The initial investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved. A 2008 Ford truck driven by Michael Hartwell was heading westbound in the 1200 block of W. Davis. A 2017 Dodge Van driven by Paula Sexton, was heading southbound on IH-45 feeder road when it was struck on the driver side door by the Ford truck. A 2016 Toyota sedan was struck by debris from the initial crash. Sexton did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartwell and his passenger were transported to Conroe HCA hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox44news.com
Victim in College Station homicide identified
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person is dead after an overnight shooting in College Station. College Station Police say the shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. One victim was found and was transported to a local hospital. The...
KBTX.com
Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
mocomotive.com
Lindsay Lohan’s stepmother arrested in Montgomery County on her third DWI charge
Kate Major Lohan, the stepmother of actress Lindsay Lohan, was booked into the Montgomery County jail late last week after she was arrested on a warrant for violating her bond conditions for a felony charge of driving while intoxicated. This is Lohan’s third arrest for DWI, court records show.
KBTX.com
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
KBTX.com
Father and son duo arrested for theft after accepting money for job not completed
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Two Brazos Valley men that happen to be a father and son duo have bonded out of jail after they were arrested on Christmas Eve for theft. College Station Police have charged Randall Fred Eubank, 59, of North Zulch with three counts of theft of property $2,500<30K, and Aubrey Gibson Eubank 28, of College Station with 1 count of the same.
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER RECOVERING FROM CHRISTMAS FLOODING
Repairs continue to be made to the Grimes County Justice Center after a busted pipe during the freezing Christmas temperatures leaked thousands of gallons of water in the building. According to the Navasota Examiner, the leak was discovered by an employee of the Anderson Water Company, who was checking the...
mocomotive.com
Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 79-year-old man who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. James Martin is described as 5’9” tall, 150 pounds, with white hair and green eyes. The senior citizen was last seen at 10:15 PM, on Jan.2, at 605 W…
wtaw.com
Deadly New Year’s Weekend Crashes In Brazos And Burleson Counties
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating New Year’s weekend crashes in Brazos and Burleson counties. One was New Year’s Eve at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Road east of Bryan. An eastbound pickup drove off the road, went through a barbed wire fence, and struck a tree. The driver who was killed was identified as 18 year old Garrett Ingram of College Station. One passenger was taken to a Bryan hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
wtaw.com
Father And Son Arrested For Getting Paid To Paint Homes But Not Doing The Work
A father and son spent Christmas in the Brazos County jail on charges of getting paid to paint a home but not doing the work. According to arrest reports from College Station police, the victims made a verbal agreement and issued a check in March for more than $3,700 dollars.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Convicted Texas murderer blames comedian Jeff Ross for death sentence, asks Supreme Court to consider appeal in case
The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether or not to take up a Texas case that argues footage captured in a jail was unfairly shown to jurors who gave out a death sentence. The footage was from Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail. One of the inmates in the special was Gabriel Hall, who was convicted of murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife, Linda Shaar in 2015. While Hall was being held in Brazos County Jail, Ross filmed the special where he interviewed inmates, including Hall. The jury sentenced Hall to death after prosecutors played footage from the special during the sentencing stage that showed Hall joking about crime and murder.
KBTX.com
Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
Comments / 1