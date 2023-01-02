ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KBTX.com

College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Sheriff arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

On January 2, 2023, at about 6:55 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 19200 block of Mail Route Road in Montgomery, Texas. Deputies arrived and after speaking with the victim, learned two males driving a gray Ford F-150 were responsible for two shooting incidents that morning, both occurring on Mail Route Road. During these two events, no one was struck by any of the shots.
MONTGOMERY, TX
wtaw.com

South Texas Woman Arrested By Bryan Police On Multiple Charges In Brazos And Robertson Counties

A Bryan police officer stopping a car for not dimming their headlights at 1:30 in the morning arrests the driver on multiple charges from two counties. 33 year old Stephanie Soto was charged with giving a false name, possessing drug paraphernalia, two warrants from Bryan municipal court, and felony warrants from Robertson County accusing her of online impersonation and something called unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Investigating Homicide

A shooting at a College Station apartment complex Tuesday night is now being investigated as a homicide. College Station police identified a man who died as 26 year old Rashawn Jones. The only other information released by CSPD is that officers found Jones Tuesday just after 11 p.m. to the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Local Gang Member Is Out Of Jail Following Two Arrests In Five Days

Twice in five days, a local gang member is out of jail on bond following arrests on weapons and drug charges. The afternoon of December 28, 23 year old Tyree Ballom of Bryan was charged by Bryan police with being a gang member in possession of a handgun and possessing oxycodone and marijuana.
BRYAN, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Ongoing Investigation of Fatal Car Crash in Conroe

On January 1, 2023, at around 2:06 p.m., the Conroe Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of W. Davis. The initial investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved. A 2008 Ford truck driven by Michael Hartwell was heading westbound in the 1200 block of W. Davis. A 2017 Dodge Van driven by Paula Sexton, was heading southbound on IH-45 feeder road when it was struck on the driver side door by the Ford truck. A 2016 Toyota sedan was struck by debris from the initial crash. Sexton did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartwell and his passenger were transported to Conroe HCA hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CONROE, TX
fox44news.com

Victim in College Station homicide identified

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: One person is dead after an overnight shooting in College Station. College Station Police say the shooting took place around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway. One victim was found and was transported to a local hospital. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Police arrest driver on DWI charge after Greens Prairie Rd crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police arrested a driver Friday morning following a rollover crash involving another vehicle in College Station. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 2000 block of Greens Prairie Road near Castlegate Drive. Lauren Shilling, 23, of College Station was driving an SUV when...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

GRIMES COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER RECOVERING FROM CHRISTMAS FLOODING

Repairs continue to be made to the Grimes County Justice Center after a busted pipe during the freezing Christmas temperatures leaked thousands of gallons of water in the building. According to the Navasota Examiner, the leak was discovered by an employee of the Anderson Water Company, who was checking the...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old man

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 79-year-old man who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. James Martin is described as 5’9” tall, 150 pounds, with white hair and green eyes. The senior citizen was last seen at 10:15 PM, on Jan.2, at 605 W…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Deadly New Year’s Weekend Crashes In Brazos And Burleson Counties

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating New Year’s weekend crashes in Brazos and Burleson counties. One was New Year’s Eve at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Elmo Weedon Road east of Bryan. An eastbound pickup drove off the road, went through a barbed wire fence, and struck a tree. The driver who was killed was identified as 18 year old Garrett Ingram of College Station. One passenger was taken to a Bryan hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Convicted Texas murderer blames comedian Jeff Ross for death sentence, asks Supreme Court to consider appeal in case

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether or not to take up a Texas case that argues footage captured in a jail was unfairly shown to jurors who gave out a death sentence. The footage was from Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live at Brazos County Jail. One of the inmates in the special was Gabriel Hall, who was convicted of murdering Edwin Shaar and stabbing his wife, Linda Shaar in 2015. While Hall was being held in Brazos County Jail, Ross filmed the special where he interviewed inmates, including Hall. The jury sentenced Hall to death after prosecutors played footage from the special during the sentencing stage that showed Hall joking about crime and murder.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Stash of drugs, phones found near prison unit in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is investigating a bag found near the Luther Unit in Navasota that contained a stash of cell phones, charges, tobacco, and K2. The discovery was made on December 19th. It’s unclear who found it but the contraband was located at...
NAVASOTA, TX

