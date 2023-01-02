ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

People Are Eating Their Christmas Trees

We told you last week about a unique way to get rid of your Christmas tree by feeding them to goats, but some people are taking it a step further and just eating their trees themselves. “You can eat pretty much the whole thing,” says Julia Georgallis, the author of “How To Eat Your Christmas Tree.”
msn.com

When to take down your Christmas decorations and tree, according to tradition

Christmas and New Year has passed and we are all left wondering: When should we take down our Christmas tree and decorations? If you're desperate to cling on to that festive spirit, you'll be pleased to know that the 5th or 6th of January could be the answer, depending on which Christian calendar you follow.
WNCT

Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
Lite 98.7

CNY Woman Shares Warning on Popular Christmas Gift Going Up in Flames

Buyer beware! One popular Christmas gift could go up in flames. Jan Mercer-Palmer is sharing a warning about a gift she gave her grandson for Christmas this year. Hover Ballz was a popular gift under a lot of Christmas trees this holiday season. The child's toy is a motorized ball that lights up and when you throw it into the air it flies back to you. The problem is, the balls are overheating and catching on fire.
Margaret Minnicks

The story behind 'The elf on the Shelf'

Most people know about placing an elf on the shelf during the days leading up to Christmas Day. Even parents might not know the story behind the practice, but the origin of the trend is an interesting one. The Elf on the Shelf is a hide-and-seek game that will keep kids looking every place for the little toy.
davidsonlocal.com

UnDeck The Halls: Organization after the Holiday Rush

You have "decked the halls", "hung the stockings with care" and danced around the kitchen with plates of food while kicking around the wrapping paper. Hope you experienced the joys and blessings of Christmas and the holidays. Now what? Better yet, when?. When do you pull out those ornament boxes?...
Kearney Hub

Ken Tracy as Santa Claus

Ken Tracy's been playing Santa Claus for 25 years, and he's still going strong. For more years than he can count, Ken Tracy has found joy in playing Santa Claus. He has bonded with happy children, pets and grieving parents who mourned a newborn.
Lefty Graves

Community Holiday Cookie Swap

As a child, my mother would gather all of us kids together, and we’d prepare for our local church’s Holiday Cookie Swap. We’d bake holiday cookies and spend hours decorating them in preparation for the event at our church.
POPSUGAR

My First Sober Holiday Season Was Anything but Merry

For better or for worse, January always carries with it the promise of a fresh start. And for many people, it feels like a good time to reevaluate their relationship with alcohol. The holiday season is more steeped in booze than we often realize: parties, gifts, Champagne-swilling traditions. It makes sense, then, that this is the month many people choose to step back and reasses.

