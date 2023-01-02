Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
These are the highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
Senator Ted Cruz’s daughter ‘taken to hospital’ after police respond to ‘family matter’ at River Oaks home
POLICE have responded to the home of Texas Senator Ted Cruz after an alleged family matter involving one of his daughters. Cruz, who was reportedly in Washington, DC on Tuesday, has two daughters, Caroline, 14, and Catherine, 11. Police responded to Cruz's home in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood of...
Girl, 12, Among 6 Dead in 3-Car Crash on Texas Highway: 'A Pretty Drastic Scene,' Official Says
Three children, including the girl who died, were riding in a minivan when it collided head-on with an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan Six people are dead after a minivan crashed into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan, on a Texas Highway Friday. The accident happened near George West about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, the Associated Press reported. "It was a pretty drastic scene," Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told the news outlet. The minivan was...
Man accused of shooting 4 people, killing 2 in Spring Branch area on Thanksgiving appears in court
The 38-year-old, who's facing four felonies, is back in Houston after turning himself in in San Antonio. If he makes bail, he will have to remain under house arrest and electronic monitoring.
KSAT 12
Texas woman accused of kidnapping friend’s 2-day-old baby, pretending she was the mother
A Texas woman has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping her friend’s 2-day-old daughter and claiming the child as her own, according to media reports. Kristie Julian, who turned 20 on Wednesday, has been charged with kidnapping, records with the Harris County Jail show. KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston,...
Dave & Buster's Co-Founder James 'Buster' Corley Dead at 72, Company Confirms
"RIP to Buster Corley, to whom we owe half our name and all of our thanks," the company said on social media. "You will be missed" Dave & Buster's co-founder James "Buster" Corley has died, per multiple reports. He was 72. Corely died Monday at his home near White Rock Lake in Texas, his daughter Kate Corley said in a statement to ABC affiliate WFAA. A representative for Dave & Buster's — the business that operates full-service restaurants with arcades — also confirmed Corely's death in a statement to...
Ken Paxton's office requested comprehensive list of transgender Texans
The request came as Paxton and GOP allies began targeting transgender Texans through legislation.
The career rise of Texas furniture kingpin 'Mattress Mack,' who recently won $75 million in the largest payout in sports-betting history
Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is known for his promotions, and letting displaced residents sleep in his stores during hurricanes and power outages.
Texas Woman Stores Hundreds of ‘Cold-Stunned’ Bats in Her Attic
A woman in Texas stored hundreds of “cold-stunned” bats in her attic after rescuing them from a frozen bridge. They had fallen from the bridge where they were nesting in the frigid temperatures. The Houston Humane Society rescued about 1,602 Mexican free-tailed bats, according to a report from...
Comments / 1