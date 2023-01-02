ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Girl, 12, Among 6 Dead in 3-Car Crash on Texas Highway: 'A Pretty Drastic Scene,' Official Says

Three children, including the girl who died, were riding in a minivan when it collided head-on with an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan Six people are dead after a minivan crashed into an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a sedan, on a Texas Highway Friday. The accident happened near George West about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, the Associated Press reported. "It was a pretty drastic scene," Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) told the news outlet. The minivan was...
GEORGE WEST, TX
People

Dave & Buster's Co-Founder James 'Buster' Corley Dead at 72, Company Confirms

"RIP to Buster Corley, to whom we owe half our name and all of our thanks," the company said on social media. "You will be missed" Dave & Buster's co-founder James "Buster" Corley has died, per multiple reports. He was 72. Corely died Monday at his home near White Rock Lake in Texas, his daughter Kate Corley said in a statement to ABC affiliate WFAA. A representative for Dave & Buster's — the business that operates full-service restaurants with arcades — also confirmed Corely's death in a statement to...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy