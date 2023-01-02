Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WGAL
Baby box now available at Lancaster General Hospital
LANCASTER, Pa. — A safe-haven baby box is coming to Lancaster General Hospital. Lancaster General is having a blessing day on Wednesday for the new baby box, which is a safe, legal and anonymous way for a mother unable to parent to surrender an infant. The box will be...
Veterinary practice opens at central Pa. neighborhood professional center
A veterinary practice has opened in Lower Paxton Township. Blue Mountain Veterinary Care opened on Dec. 21 in Forest Hills Commons at 2360 Colonial Road, Suite A. The practice is owned by Harrisburg native, Dr. Michelle Nelson, who has been working in small animal medicine since she was sixteen years old. After practicing as a veterinarian at other clinics since 2010, she decided to open her own clinic.
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN acquires Bethlehem area research, education facility
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - LVHN is expanding its education program by acquiring the Venel Institute in Hanover Township, Northampton County. Robert Barraco, LVHN's chief academic officer, says this will make training more efficient and realistic. He said the expansion would allow providers to work directly with cadavers, patterning well with...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 food court to open a day early with free parking
The 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show officially kicks off Jan. 7, but the food court opens a day early. Visitors can preview all of the tasty offerings, from potato doughnuts and deep-fried mushrooms to milkshakes and apple dumplings from noon to 9 p.m. Jan. 6. As a bonus, parking is free during this sneak peek at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg.
WFMZ-TV Online
LVHN welcomes baby girl as first of 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley Health Network celebrated its first birth of the year at its Cedar Crest campus. The 5-pound, 15-ounce girl came into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The parents are still picking her name so she is just being referred to as...
abc27.com
Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
Final preparations made for 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show gets underway in just four days, and organizers are making sure everything is just right. The annual event kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 7. This year's theme is "Rooted in Progress," which honors both Pennsylvania's rich agricultural history and its vision for the future.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofits weigh in as Lehigh University looks positioned to buy 3 churches in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh University says it's always looking for purchasing opportunities to expand its mission of education, but one opportunity has residents calling for Lehigh to pass it along. Balven Bailey says St. John's parking lot on Bethlehem's South Side is a safe space for kids to play. 'My...
WFMZ-TV Online
Southside Bethlehem leaders speak out on sale of Lutheran church
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Southside Bethlehem residents and representatives from nonprofit groups spoke out against the potential sale of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church during Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Located at 617 E. Fourth St., the church was recently listed for sale along with its parking lot at...
UPMC Children’s Harrisburg to host nurse job fair
UPMC Children’s Harrisburg will be hosting a job fair for nurses. The job fair will take place at the Brady Building Auditorium at 205 S. Front St. in Harrisburg from 8:30 a.m. until noon Saturday. 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Welcome/Registration. 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. —...
abc27.com
Lancaster County dog celebrates birthday as ‘oldest dog in the United States’
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is celebrating a remarkable birthday. And no, it isn’t a person. Mary Ho Hughes of Marietta adopted Ladybug, also known as “Buggy,” from a groomer after she was abandoned there. Records from Ladybug’s original owner show that Ladybug...
If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital
It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
WGAL
Meet the first babies of 2023
EPHRATA, Pa. — A handful of parents around the country are celebrating. Some can say their new baby was one of the first ones born in 2023. At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, the first baby was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The baby girl was 5 pounds, 10 ounces,...
iheart.com
Dogs Die, 10 Displaced in Row Home Apartments
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline says responders have contained a fire to two sections of a 12-home rowhouse. The blaze was phoned in as a rear porch fire in the 300 block of Hummel Street in Allison Hill Tuesday night. Officials say ten people have been displaced as the rowhomes were split into apartments. Two dogs that were on a rear balcony died -- officials say they weren't able to escape the fire. There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on south-central Pennsylvania roads this morning
There are a few trouble spots on south-central Pennsylvania roads for the morning commute. In northern Dauphin County, Route 147/River Road is shut down between Locust Street and Tourist Park Road. Cumberland County. UPDATE, CLEARED: The shoulder was closed on I-83 after Exit 40B, Carlisle Road, because of a stalled...
Cork & Fork owners sell Cumberland County restaurant
Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township is under new ownership after permanently closing. Brian and Jennifer Fertenbaugh, owners of Cafe Fresco Center City and Level 2 in Harrisburg, took over the business at 4434 Carlisle Pike at The Hampden Terminal, effective Dec. 31. They plan to open a Mediterranean restaurant this spring.
‘Just let me know something’: Weeping mom pleads for info on son missing in central Pa.
York County investigators held a press conference Wednesday to update the public on the December disappearance of a local 19-year-old and urge anyone with information to come forward. Kadin Black vanished late Dec. 17 or early Dec. 18 from his family’s home on the first block of Vickilee Drive in...
pahomepage.com
Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster County
According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Police investigating fatal house fire in Lancaster …. According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, 80-year-old Anna Manson passed away inside her residence due to smoke inhalation. Med shortages...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Heartwarming, mind boggling': 1 month after fire, wildlife center rebuilds, thanks to support from across country
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - It's been almost exactly a month since a fire tore through a wildlife rehab center in Schuylkill County. Donations immediately poured in from across the country, but the loss was substantial, to say the least. 69 News spoke with the founder of Red Creek Wildlife Center...
