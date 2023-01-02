Read full article on original website
Related
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
atozsports.com
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job
The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Paul Finebaum Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
Paul Finebaum has truly come to admire Jim Harbaugh over the years. After all, Harbaugh has turned Michigan back into a college football juggernaut. However, Harbaugh and the Wolverines can't seem to get over the bowl game hump. Michigan fell to TCU in the College Football Playoff ...
Yardbarker
2023 Mock Draft Monday 8.0 (3 Rounds)
This will be the final Mock Draft Monday of the season! After this, we’ll be shifting to the 2023 offseason Mock Drafts, and I’ll be doing full seven round selections for the Falcons. After beating the Cardinals, the Falcons are slated to pick 7th via Tankathon. This is...
Broncos Reportedly Preparing $20 Million Per Season Coach Offer
The Broncos' new ownership group is reportedly willing to break the bank for its next head coach. According to Colin Cowherd of FS1, the Broncos might consider offering Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh a salary of $20 million. If the Broncos pursue Sean Payton, they would reportedly offer more than...
Here are the NFL playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18
We are less than a week away from the NFL playoff picture being finalized. After the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals battle on Monday Night Football, it will be on to the final week of the regular season. Several teams will have something to play for in Week 18, with...
NFL Reportedly Considering A Drastic Scheduling Change
The NFL is reportedly considering a major schedule change after Monday night's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was postponed. Buffalo and Cincinnati didn't finish their game after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. After Hamlin was transported to the hospital, both teams agreed to call the game off.
Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors
There have been some rather salacious rumors swirling around the LSU Tigers program over things that may or may not have happened after his team’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue. After a few days of silence, head coach Brian Kelly has finally reacted to those rumors and whether or not anyone has been punished. During Read more... The post Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game
It is all hands on deck for the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their pivotal Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Monday that the Jaguars have signed veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, best known for his stint with the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton will be joining Jacksonville’s practice squad. The 28-year-old... The post Jaguars sign former first-round pick ahead of big game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Green Bay Packers climb, New York Jets crash
Who is the No. 1 team in the NFL? It’s more challenging to choose just one after a chaotic Week
Jim Harbaugh reportedly good as gone if NFL team offers
The annual Jim Harbaugh NFL sweepstakes are officially underway and once again it sounds like the Michigan head coach might just consider a move back to the big leagues despite what he said this time last year. On Sunday, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported that a source “with knowledge of the situation” told him the Denver Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh reportedly good as gone if NFL team offers appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tampa Bay regarded as 'logical' destination for Sean Payton in 2023
Could Sean Payton and Tom Brady team up with the Buccaneers?
Yardbarker
NFL mulling over three options to resolve Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals postponement
The NFL reportedly has three specific paths forward to resolve the postponed game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals from Week 17. One of the biggest stories not just in the NFL, but nationally was the tragic events during the pivotal “Monday Night Football” between the Bills and Bengals earlier this week. In the first quarter of the game between Super Bowl contenders, Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed after taking a hard hit to his chest while making a tackle.
fantasypros.com
7 Fantasy Football New Year’s Resolutions (2022)
The 2022 fantasy football season is winding down. It’s been a long season full of surprising headlines and unfortunate injuries. However, it’s critical for fantasy players to learn from the season’s events so they can better prepare for next season. In the spirit of the new year,...
CBS Releases New College Basketball Top 25 After Major Upset
After a wild weekend in college basketball, there's a new No. 1 atop CBS' latest Top 25 rankings. The previously top-ranked Purdue Boilermakers stumbled against Rutgers in Monday night's surprising loss, opening the door for Houston to regain its position as America's top-ranked team. Here's a look at CBS' latest...
fantasypros.com
The 2022 Fantasy Football Awards
We’ve done it. Well, the vast majority of us have done it. We’ve reached the end of the 2022 fantasy football season, and I hope it’s been a fun and successful one filled with championships and no lineups desperately starting Gardner Minshew with a title on the line. As we put a bow on the season that was, it’s time to give out some end-of-year awards.
Paul Finebaum Trolled Major College Football Coach Tuesday
ESPN's Paul Finebaum took a dig at USC's Lincoln Riley while praising TCU for its College Football Playoff win over the weekend. Appearing on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," the SEC commentator took aim at the former Big-12 coach. Saying, "I like the fact that TCU, of all the schools, did what Lincoln Riley and Oklahoma could not."
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (1/3) PREMIUM
WAS at MIL (MIL -8) O/U: 221. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (PG/SG – OKC): $10,300 DraftKings, $10,400 FanDuel. Many people might fade SGA because he has the toughest matchup on the slate, but it...
Comments / 0