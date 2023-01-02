Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Eagles center Jason Kelce couldn't care less about clinching No. 1 seed after loss to Saints
All-Pro center Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles let a golden opportunity slip away on Sunday, failing to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC after an ugly loss to the New Orleans Saints 20-10. However, following the Eagles' disastrous loss, Kelce's mind wasn't on grabbing home-field advantage or...
Giants vs. Eagles prediction and odds for Week 18 (Philly still needs the No. 1 seed)
In August if I told you that the New York Giants had nothing to play for in Week 18, that wouldn’t have been a surprise. The surprising part is that’s because they’re locked into the sixth seed in the NFC with a 9-6-1 record and can rest Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for the playoffs.
Should Giants Sit Starters vs. Eagles?
We look at both sides of the argument--and anticipate what head coach Brian Daboll will likely do.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Eagles believe QB Jalen Hurts will be able to play against Giants: report
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, but the Eagles reportedly believe he'll be healthy enough to play in the regular season finale against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. In Monday's press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team will continue to monitor Hurts' status to see how he feels throughout the week. "Obviously everything is taken into play as far as when he's ready to come back," Sirianni said. "First and foremost we're going to want him to be healthy enough to not put himself in danger. That's...
Trentonian
Parent: Mediocre Minshew adds urgency to Eagles’ season
PHILADELPHIA — The mess that spilled out onto Lincoln Financial Field Sunday could easily be absorbed by the most obvious suspect – a backup quarterback who with the help of his coaches and culpable offensive line seemed unprepared to play. It’s not like Gardner Minshew has had many...
Complete list of 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists
The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class has been narrowed down to 15 finalists which will be decided and announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 during the week of the Super Bowl.
Clank: Bucks-Raptors, Suns-Cavaliers games start very slowly
Milwaukee and Toronto started very slowly Wednesday night. Phoenix and Cleveland weren’t much better. In a season where teams are scoring more per game than at any point in more than 50 years, the Suns-Cavaliers and Bucks-Raptors games didn’t exactly get off to flying starts. They turned in the two lowest-scoring quarters of the season — a combined 25 points in the Milwaukee-Toronto game, a combined 29 points in the Phoenix-Cleveland contest. Toronto shot 2 for 23 in the first quarter, or 8.7%, and trailed Milwaukee 13-12 after 12 minutes. It was the worst first-quarter shooting performance by an NBA team since Feb. 27, 2015 — when the Raptors shot 1 for 19, or 5.3%, against Golden State.
Trentonian
Jets’ playoff drought reaches 12 seasons after ugly loss in Seattle
SEATTLE – In one of the cities that draws the most rain in the country, the Jets managed to extend their most notorious drought. Gang Green was officially eliminated from postseason contention for the 12th consecutive year on Sunday with an abysmal showing at Lumen Field, losing 23-6 to the Seattle Seahawks in a game that was really over before it started.
NBC Sports
The Eagles' 10 biggest surprises of 2022
We knew A.J. Brown was one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. We knew Haason Reddick was an elite edge rusher. We knew Jason Kelce was headed to yet another Pro Bowl. Then there are the surprises. With the regular-season finale against the Giants coming up Sunday, we’ve put...
