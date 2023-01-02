ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Eagles believe QB Jalen Hurts will be able to play against Giants: report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, but the Eagles reportedly believe he'll be healthy enough to play in the regular season finale against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. In Monday's press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said the team will continue to monitor Hurts' status to see how he feels throughout the week. "Obviously everything is taken into play as far as when he's ready to come back," Sirianni said. "First and foremost we're going to want him to be healthy enough to not put himself in danger. That's...
Parent: Mediocre Minshew adds urgency to Eagles’ season

PHILADELPHIA — The mess that spilled out onto Lincoln Financial Field Sunday could easily be absorbed by the most obvious suspect – a backup quarterback who with the help of his coaches and culpable offensive line seemed unprepared to play. It’s not like Gardner Minshew has had many...
Clank: Bucks-Raptors, Suns-Cavaliers games start very slowly

Milwaukee and Toronto started very slowly Wednesday night. Phoenix and Cleveland weren’t much better. In a season where teams are scoring more per game than at any point in more than 50 years, the Suns-Cavaliers and Bucks-Raptors games didn’t exactly get off to flying starts. They turned in the two lowest-scoring quarters of the season — a combined 25 points in the Milwaukee-Toronto game, a combined 29 points in the Phoenix-Cleveland contest. Toronto shot 2 for 23 in the first quarter, or 8.7%, and trailed Milwaukee 13-12 after 12 minutes. It was the worst first-quarter shooting performance by an NBA team since Feb. 27, 2015 — when the Raptors shot 1 for 19, or 5.3%, against Golden State.
Jets’ playoff drought reaches 12 seasons after ugly loss in Seattle

SEATTLE – In one of the cities that draws the most rain in the country, the Jets managed to extend their most notorious drought. Gang Green was officially eliminated from postseason contention for the 12th consecutive year on Sunday with an abysmal showing at Lumen Field, losing 23-6 to the Seattle Seahawks in a game that was really over before it started.
The Eagles' 10 biggest surprises of 2022

We knew A.J. Brown was one of the NFL’s best wide receivers. We knew Haason Reddick was an elite edge rusher. We knew Jason Kelce was headed to yet another Pro Bowl. Then there are the surprises. With the regular-season finale against the Giants coming up Sunday, we’ve put...
