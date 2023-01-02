ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game

PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Trentonian

Eagles Notebook: Record set on otherwise dismal day

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles made sacks history in a record-breaking 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday t Lincoln Financial Field. Brandon Graham and Haason Reddick dropped Saints quarterback Andy Dalton twice each, leading to seven sacks overall and 68 on the season for the Eagles. That obliterates the old record of 61 sacks set in 1989 and puts the Birds within range of the all-time NFL record of 72 set by the 1984 Bears.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

How many playoff games does 49ers Brock Purdy need to win to be QB1 next season?

The San Francisco 49ers escaped Las Vegas with a thrilling come-from-behind win in overtime to beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 37-34, in a game that made the 49ers look vulnerable. 49ers Brock Purdy answered many questions during the game, but one question remains: how many playoff games does Purdy need to win to be the 49ers starting quarterback next season?
LAS VEGAS, NV
Trentonian

Jets’ playoff drought reaches 12 seasons after ugly loss in Seattle

SEATTLE – In one of the cities that draws the most rain in the country, the Jets managed to extend their most notorious drought. Gang Green was officially eliminated from postseason contention for the 12th consecutive year on Sunday with an abysmal showing at Lumen Field, losing 23-6 to the Seattle Seahawks in a game that was really over before it started.
SEATTLE, WA
glensidelocal.com

Interview with Abington grad Julie Bacanskas, Eagles’ social media Senior Manager

2011 Abington High School graduate Julie Bacanskas has been managing the Philadelphia Eagles social media outlets since 2015. Glenside Local caught up with Julie amidst her demanding in-season schedule. As a lifelong sports fan, a Flyers die-hard, and an Abington native, Julie says her understanding of the Philly fan base has been crucial to her job description.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Playoffs be damned: Giants should go all out and beat the Eagles in week 18 (Opinion)

After six years and five head coaches, the New York Giants are back in the playoffs. This after beating the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 in front of their screaming rejoicing fans who have suffered through it right with them. As great as that is, there is one other thing they can do for their fans; especially those who came out in the rain to see them on December 11. Beat the Eagles this Sunday in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

