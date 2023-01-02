Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game
PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Giants react to Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsing on field: ‘You got me in tears, twin’
The Giants’ connections to Damar Hamlin run deep. So their coaches and players were especially impacted by Monday night’s tragic events, as Hamlin — a Bills safety — collapsed on the field in Cincinnati. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here is the Bills’...
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Star
The Seattle Seahawks picked up a huge victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New York Jets 23-6 in dominant fashion. Seattle set the tone early and jumped out to a lead, blitzing New York from the opening snap and not allowing them to get comfortable. The win snapped a three-game...
Trentonian
Eagles Notebook: Record set on otherwise dismal day
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles made sacks history in a record-breaking 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday t Lincoln Financial Field. Brandon Graham and Haason Reddick dropped Saints quarterback Andy Dalton twice each, leading to seven sacks overall and 68 on the season for the Eagles. That obliterates the old record of 61 sacks set in 1989 and puts the Birds within range of the all-time NFL record of 72 set by the 1984 Bears.
If Packers make playoffs, trip to San Francisco to play 49ers looks increasingly likely
If the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night and clinch a playoff spot as the seventh seed, a trip to San Francisco to play the 49ers looks increasingly likely. If the Packers, 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings all win in Week 18, the...
Seahawks fans celebrate Week 17 win over Jets, talk playoff scenarios
The Seahawks finally got the job done on Sunday, beating the Jets at home and thus staying alive in the NFC Playoff race. After losing five of their previous six games, Seattle fans are understandably feeling jubilant. Here’s what they’re tweeting about going into the last week of the season.
Jets must go in new QB direction — no matter how much Robert Saleh spins it
Unmercifully, there’s still a game to play for the Jets — one agonizingly inconsequential game at Miami on Sunday — before the 2022 season is put to bed. Once this season is mercifully tucked under the covers, there will be fallout, beginning at the quarterback position. The Jets might as well post a “HELP WANTED’’ sign at their Florham Park facility or across their social media channels, because they’ll be in the market for a new quarterback the moment the offseason begins. There’s no avoiding fallout considering what’s transpired over the final six weeks, which has been one of the worst collapses in...
Stephen A. Smith Bashes Bucks, Raptors for Low-Scoring First Half
The ESPN personality did not hold back his thoughts on the “butt-ugly basketball” game.
Clank: Bucks-Raptors, Suns-Cavaliers games start very slowly
Milwaukee and Toronto started very slowly
Trentonian
Parent: Mediocre Minshew adds urgency to Eagles’ season
PHILADELPHIA — The mess that spilled out onto Lincoln Financial Field Sunday could easily be absorbed by the most obvious suspect – a backup quarterback who with the help of his coaches and culpable offensive line seemed unprepared to play. It’s not like Gardner Minshew has had many...
Yankees’ issues with Giancarlo Stanton playing defense will never end
The New York Yankees missed out on a potential left field option on Friday morning when Michael Conforto signed with the San Francisco Giants on a two-year, $36 million contract. Good for Conforto. The Yankees were never paying that, and the Giants had no choice with the way their offseason has gone.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Class of 2023 Finalists
Eighteen players and one coach will be up for induction.
Grizzlies outwit, outplay Hornets
Ja Morant and the Grizzlies outwitted and outplayed the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Related story: Box score: Grizzlies 131, Hornets 107
Robert Saleh sends message with Daniel Jones praise
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh had something of a pointed message in a roundabout way Monday when discussing the rival New York Giants. Saleh was congratulatory a day after the Giants clinched a playoff berth with a 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets coach went out of his way to note that... The post Robert Saleh sends message with Daniel Jones praise appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Evan Mobley hits late jumper, Cavaliers beat Suns 90-88
Evan Mobley's 14-foot jumper with four seconds left helped the Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a 90-88 win over the Phoenix Suns, who lost their fourth straight
Devils rifle off 5 unanswered goals to blast Red Wings
Dougie Hamilton, Jack Hughes, Alexander Holtz and Nico Hischier all had a goal and an assist to lead the New
