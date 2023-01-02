ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
NJ.com

Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game

PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Star

The Seattle Seahawks picked up a huge victory on Sunday afternoon, defeating the New York Jets 23-6 in dominant fashion. Seattle set the tone early and jumped out to a lead, blitzing New York from the opening snap and not allowing them to get comfortable. The win snapped a three-game...
SEATTLE, WA
Trentonian

Eagles Notebook: Record set on otherwise dismal day

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles made sacks history in a record-breaking 20-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday t Lincoln Financial Field. Brandon Graham and Haason Reddick dropped Saints quarterback Andy Dalton twice each, leading to seven sacks overall and 68 on the season for the Eagles. That obliterates the old record of 61 sacks set in 1989 and puts the Birds within range of the all-time NFL record of 72 set by the 1984 Bears.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Jets must go in new QB direction — no matter how much Robert Saleh spins it

Unmercifully, there’s still a game to play for the Jets — one agonizingly inconsequential game at Miami on Sunday — before the 2022 season is put to bed. Once this season is mercifully tucked under the covers, there will be fallout, beginning at the quarterback position. The Jets might as well post a “HELP WANTED’’ sign at their Florham Park facility or across their social media channels, because they’ll be in the market for a new quarterback the moment the offseason begins. There’s no avoiding fallout considering what’s transpired over the final six weeks, which has been one of the worst collapses in...
Trentonian

Parent: Mediocre Minshew adds urgency to Eagles’ season

PHILADELPHIA — The mess that spilled out onto Lincoln Financial Field Sunday could easily be absorbed by the most obvious suspect – a backup quarterback who with the help of his coaches and culpable offensive line seemed unprepared to play. It’s not like Gardner Minshew has had many...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Robert Saleh sends message with Daniel Jones praise

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh had something of a pointed message in a roundabout way Monday when discussing the rival New York Giants. Saleh was congratulatory a day after the Giants clinched a playoff berth with a 38-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. The Jets coach went out of his way to note that... The post Robert Saleh sends message with Daniel Jones praise appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE

