From 'The Little Mermaid' to 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods': The 10 Most Anticipated Teen Movies of 2023
The history of teen movies is a long one. While the genre peaked in the '80s, it's been a mainstay of film since the birth of the medium. The teen genre has gone through many changes to become exciting, mature, and relatable — with teenagers as the focus. These films often have a sense of fun that draws viewers in as they explore the themes of fitting in, first love, and finding one's identity. Every year has its fair share of teen films, and 2023 is no exception.
Netflix Adds 2022 Horror Movie Fresh From Theaters
It may almost be January, but Netflix's streaming library is getting a jumpstart on spooky season. Over Christmas weekend, the streamer's horror catalog bulked up with a surprising new addition, with the 2022 film The Invitation joining the lineup on Saturday, Dec. 24, just months after its theatrical release. Directed...
Movie Mania! IMDb’s Most Popular Films of 2022
“The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, came out on top, beating several Marvel movies. Several blockbusters made the list, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
10 Best 2022 Netflix Movies
As we welcome the new year ahead, here is the cream of the crop among Netflix's endless scroll of 2022 original movies.
Glass Onion Dethrones Fan-Favorite Sequel to Join Netflix All-Time Top 10
Netflix has released the latest batch of viewership data for the streamer, revealing that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery held audiences' attention to a huge degree across the Christmas and New Year holidays. From the week of December 26th to January 1st, the Rian Johnson sequel was watched over 127 million hours, making it the #1 movie of the week on the entire Netflix platform. After just 10 days of release, the film has been watched over 209 million hours total, which puts it on the Netflix All-Time Top 10 movies list, knocking out the fan-favorite sequel The Kissing Booth 2 from the list completely.
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Keanu Reeves Reveals 'John Wick: Chapter 4' Is "the Hardest Movie I've Ever Made"
As the world gets ready for the return of Keanu Reeves as the titular retired hitman in John Wick: Chapter 4, the Lionsgate action franchise also sees Chad Stahelski come back to direct the fourth installment. After dropping the official trailer, Reeves appeared at Brazil’s CCXP convention to reveal a...
TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Are Dating: 'She Is Glowing,' Says Singer's Rep
Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are diggin' on each other. The TLC singer, 51, and Brotherly Love actor, 42, are dating, Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, confirms to PEOPLE. The two became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving, after they were previously photographed on a beach in Hawaii in August.
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Upcoming DC movies: every DCU film coming soon
The lowdown on all the new DC movies that we know about
LaKeith Stanfield Announces Engagement to Kasmere Trice as Another Woman Claims He Fathered Her Baby
The actor announced his engagement on Friday with black-and-white photos of his bride-to-be A woman has come forward with claims that LaKeith Stanfield is the father of her baby just hours after the actor announced his engagement to girlfriend Kasmere Trice. The Get Out star, 31, and his bride-to-be first shared the news of their engagement on Friday by posting a series of black-and-white snaps of a ring on social media. According to the posts, the proposal occurred on Trice's birthday. "Yea.. i'm having the best birthday my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday! #lakeithandkasmereforever,"...
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Southern hip-hop pioneer and former Three 6 MafiaGangsta Boo found dead at age 43
Seminal Southern rapper and former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo was found dead in her Memphis home on the afternoon of New Year’s Day. The shocking news was first announced by Fox 13 Memphis and later confirmed in an Instagram post by Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul. The cause of death has not been revealed, but TMZ reports that her passing “appears to be drug-related” and police are launching an official investigation. She was 43 years old.
10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2023
With 2022’s superhero movies out of the way, let’s go over the Marvel and DC characters who will steal the show in 2023.
Batgirl's Leslie Grace Reveals Upgraded Costume From Axed HBO Max Movie
Leslie Grace rang in the new year by sharing a few new peeks at what was to be her big DCU debut, as Batgirl. Grace on Sunday posted a video to Instagram (embedded down below) which recapped her year-gone-by, and it included several BTS photos/clips of her time filming Batgirl, which in August wound up getting unceremoniously removed from Warner Bros. Discovery’s schedule — forever. “thank u for teachin’ me, 2022. you were singular in many ways that will stay with me,” Grace wrote, presumably alluding to the roller coaster ride that was to be her superhero debut. “my gratitude and love...
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
Drummer Departs Metal Band After Disagreement
The Brazilian thrash/death metal band Nervosa needs a new drummer. The band announced late last month that drummer Nanu Villalba left the group due to a "lack of common agreement." Villalba was a member of the group for less than a year. "With this post, we would like to inform...
Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship
If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
Before DC Shakeup, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Could Have Gotten A Cameo In Another DC Movie
Apparently Dwayne Johnson turned down a second DC cameo along with Shazam!
