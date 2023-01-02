SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive yet more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a winter storm watch for high-elevation areas in southern Utah, where accumulations of 6 to 14 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for Thursday into Friday. However, weather service models posted Wednesday morning project snow to fall throughout the state, including close to another foot of snow in the Wasatch Mountains before the weekend.

UTAH STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO