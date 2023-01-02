ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

A short break from storms today

We get a break from the storms today, but that won't last long. It'll feel a bit warmer this afternoon in the upper 30s across the Wasatch Front with plenty of clouds and peaks of sunshine. For southwest Utah, there's a chance for light rain and snow late in the...
ABC 4

Brief break Wednesday ahead of late week storm

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah! The first week of 2023 has brought an active pattern in the weather world, and while we get a brief break in Northern Utah today, a chance of wet weather looms in the Southwest corner of the state. Overall, today will...
ksl.com

Winter storm watch issued for parts of Utah ahead of next system

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive yet more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a winter storm watch for high-elevation areas in southern Utah, where accumulations of 6 to 14 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for Thursday into Friday. However, weather service models posted Wednesday morning project snow to fall throughout the state, including close to another foot of snow in the Wasatch Mountains before the weekend.
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Wintry conditions continue across parts of Southern Utah

BEAVER, Utah (KUTV) — Wintry conditions continued across Southern Utah Tuesday as the Wasatch Front enjoyed a nice break from the snow. Video from St. George, Zion National Park and Beaver showed the snowy conditions. Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Weak winter storm moving through Utah

That significant winter storm has moved on out, but another storm is up to bat today. It's a weaker system impacting southern Utah. This will bring light snow showers to the valleys and mountains of southern Utah. We'll also keep flurries going in northern Utah at times today. The commute...
ABC 4

Snow totals rise at Utah ski resorts but avalanche dangers are high

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s a Utah power day!. Utah’s latest winter storm slammed the state with a heavy blanket of wet snow, giving skiers and snowboarders a chance to celebrate the new year by taking to the slopes. The fresh powder doesn’t come without its dangers, however, as avalanche dangers remain high across Utah’s mountains.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

California prepares as strong storm systems arrive with heavy rain and snow

A strong storm is rapidly intensifying in the Pacific Ocean and was expected to become a bomb cyclone as it hits the California coastline. The storm system is expected to bring life-threatening precipitation and flooding along with winds that are strong enough to cause significant damage. Residents of the state have been warned to prepare for power outages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksl.com

How does Utah's current snowpack compare with previous New Year's Day totals?

SALT LAKE CITY — 2022 ended with a bang that only continued into the new year, as several feet of snow fell in the state's mountains. Sundance Mountain Resort, for example, received more than 4 feet of snow between Friday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service. The agency noted multiple records were broken to start the new year, too.
KPCW

Massive snowstorm buries northern Utah

People who didn't have far to go - and already had lift tickets - may have had the time of their lives in Sunday's deep powder. But plow drivers, emergency services workers and power line repair crews had their hands full responding to one of the biggest and wettest snowstorms in recent memory.
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Snow sculptures popping up across Utah

UTAH (KUTV) — While Utah has not seen its regular blue skies and sunshine in quite some time, residents across the state have proven that they know how to have the most fun despite stormy circumstances. Whether it be in the form of a snowman, snow throne or snow...
