Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
Week 17 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Bills at Bengals) PREMIUM
The Bills and Bengals close Week 17 with a heavyweight matchup. Elite quarterbacks lead both offenses. There’s also not a shortage of high-end talent at the skill positions. So, gamers must make some difficult decisions when constructing their showdown lineups. Thankfully, this piece will sift through the pieces and provide advice for who to use.
NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot
Tom Brady has yet to give any indication of whether he will play in 2023 or retire, but he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. That means the star quarterback will have the option of joining a new team, and the Las Vegas Raiders have been mentioned as... The post NFL insider views AFC team as potential Tom Brady landing spot appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Power Rankings Week 18: Green Bay Packers climb, New York Jets crash
Who is the No. 1 team in the NFL? It’s more challenging to choose just one after a chaotic Week
Look: NFL World Reacts To Skip Bayless' Announcement
Skip Bayless is currently under fire after he put out an abhorrent tweet on Monday night regarding the Damar Hamlin situation. In the tweet, Bayless doesn't seem to care about how the Buffalo Bills' safety is in cardiac arrest and only wants to see the game finish up since it has playoff implications on the line.
Here's Who Sean Payton Thinks No One Wants to See in the NFL Playoffs
Here is who former NFL head coach Sean Payton thinks is a 'dangerous' first round opponent in the NFL Playoffs.
Buffalo Bills undecided about playing Week 18, all scheduling contingencies being considered
The Buffalo Bills are set to host the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon in Western New York to conclude the
2023 NFL draft: Giants currently slated to select 23rd overall
On Sunday, the New York Giants had their best performance of the season and punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. With the Giants now in the playoffs and locked in as the sixth seed in the NFC, Big Blue remains slated to pick 23rd overall in the 2023 NFL draft, according to Tankathon.
Processing emotional impact of Damar Hamlin injury, plus Prisco's Week 18 NFL picks, latest QB Power Rankings
Hello, everyone, and happy Wednesday. All eyes in the NFL remain on the Damar Hamlin situation, as the Bills safety remains in critical condition while recovering from cardiac arrest suffered in Monday's game (more on that below). In the meantime, with John Breech taking the day off, Cody Benjamin is here to deliver you all the latest from around the league.
Fantasy Football Week 18 Waiver Wire Pickups & Advice (2023)
Most fantasy leagues have their championship games in Week 17, but some of you play to the whistle. For those of you whose season-long leagues are still active in Week 18, we’ve got you covered with waiver recommendations. There are no recommended bids this week since the amount of...
2023 NFL Free Agency Primer: Running Backs (Fantasy Football)
Running back has become a bit of an afterthought in modern NFL free agency. Teams are more apprehensive than ever to pay free agent tailbacks, many of which are seeking their second contract. But the 2023 free agent running back class might be the exception. Sure, these players could hit...
Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Chiefs new favorite to win it all
The teams in the running for the Super Bowl have narrowed as we head into the final week of the NFL regular season. Eleven teams – six in the NFC, five in the AFC – have clinched postseason berths. Here's a look at the odds to win the...
Tua Tagovailoa and Damar Hamlin are victims of the NFL’s most regressive season in ages
Prior to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin fighting for his life on Monday Night Football after collapsing in front of a horrified national audience, the ongoing NFL season was already a more regressive step back in the player safety department than any in recent memory. Hamlin being loaded into an ambulance while paramedics attempted to resuscitate his heart was the nadir, but it wasn’t a standalone incident. Along with Tua Tagovailoa‘s recurring brain injuries, Aaron Patrick’s lawsuit against the NFL for an injury caused by their cluttered sidelines, and the growing pushback against deleterious artificial turfs, the NFL’s entertainment component has been diminished this season and the fury among players is growing.
One-time NFL MVP theorizes how league will play remaining schedule
One-time NFL MVP and WFAN radio personality Boomer Esiason offered his theory on how the league might move forward with its schedule following the Damar Hamlin injury.
Week 17 & 18 Fantasy Football: Status Updates
We understand Yahoo Fantasy Football managers are awaiting news regarding the postponed Week 17 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. Our main concern is Damar Hamlin's health at this time. Our thoughts are with Damar, his family and the Buffalo Bills. These are unprecedented circumstances so we wanted to provide as much clarity as we can while awaiting the NFL's final decision on the game.
Colin Cowherd: "You Can’t Tell Me Safety Is Number One and Add a 17th Game"
The Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals came to an awful end after a collision between Tee Higgins and Damar Hamlin left Hamlin unconscious. The world was shocked as Hamlin appeared to stand up, and within seconds, he collapsed on his back. Hamlin remains at a hospital in hopes that he'll recover from what's been reported as cardiac arrest.
NFL Week 18 schedule finalized: Playoff picture implications with key games
The NFL has announced the finalized Week 18 schedule. While the matchups for all 16 games have been known all season long, the kickoff day and time have not been scheduled. The league waits until Week 17 is complete - or nearly complete with the Monday Night Football game still the be played this week - to put together the specific start times for Week 18 in an effort to maximize the playoff drama.
Interesting player favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2023
An interesting player is already listed as the betting favorite to win 2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year. SportsBetting.ag has already listed odds for who will win Comeback Player of the Year in the NFL next season. The odds include players who either had down years, or missed significant time due to season-ending injuries.... The post Interesting player favored to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
