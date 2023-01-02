ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Border Report’s Top 10 stories of 2022

By Fernie Ortiz
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUg65_0k0uaas000

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The year 2022 ended much like it started, when the number of migrant encounters shattered records at the U.S.-Mexico border, and Texas began busing migrants to cities like New York and Chicago.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the evening of Dec. 23 released its Monthly Operational Update for November 2022, which showed a new record for migrant encounters nationwide (283,189), the majority of which took place at the Southwest border (233,740).

The following night, Christmas Eve, Texas officials sent busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C., and had them dropped near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris.

And with time winding down in 2022, the Supreme Court kept pandemic-era limits on asylum in place, at least temporarily, dealing a blow to the Biden administration’s efforts to end Title 42.

Although immigration continues to dominate the headlines, Border Report’s most-viewed story for 2022 came ahead of a frightening weekend just south of the border in Tijuana.

Below are Border Report’s Top 10 stories of 2022:

10. Arrest of cartel leaders leads to shootouts, burning of vehicles in 2 Mexican states

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xY1l_0k0uaas000
Members of the National Guard stand guard near a bar where 12 people were killed by an armed group in Irapuato, state of Guanajuato, Mexico, on October 15, 2022. (Photo by MARIO ARMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The President of Mexico blamed the arrest of high-level cartel leaders for violence that included shootouts with police, the burning of cars and storefronts in the states of Jalisco and Guanajuato.

The violence prompted the U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara to issue this alert: “Local authorities and media are reporting multiple road blockades, burning vehicles and shootouts between Mexican security forces and unspecified criminal elements in various parts of the Guadalajara metropolitan area. The U.S. Consulate General in Guadalajara has instructed employees to follow the advice of local authorities and shelter in place until further notice.”

9. El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7Y43_0k0uaas000
Migrants illegally cross into the U.S. via a hole in a fence in El Paso, Texas, on December 22, 2022. (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway saw a dramatic increase in migrants in December. Reporters witnessed a group of about 15 migrants climbing through a hole in the fence into a neighborhood off Fonseca Drive after running across the Cesar Chavez Border Highway, which runs along the U.S.-Mexico border from Downtown to El Paso’s Lower Valley.

8. 21 dead in ’84 McDonald’s massacre a distant memory for border community

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cr4g9_0k0uaas000
A close-up of bullet hole-ridden windows from the McDonald’s Massacre in San Ysidro, California, when a man by the name of James Huberty mercilessly gunned down 20 people.

Like Uvalde, Texas, this year, all eyes were on San Ysidro, California, some 38 years ago when a lone gunman shot dozens of people inside a McDonald’s in the small community about a mile from the border.

Armed with several weapons, including an Uzi and a shotgun, James Huberty, 41, walked into the restaurant at 3:56 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18, 1984, and went on a killing spree, reportedly telling his wife beforehand that he was going “hunting for humans.”

7. Texas-born drug lord ‘La Barbie’ no longer in U.S. custody, his whereabouts unknown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8RQt_0k0uaas000
Edgar “La Barbie” Valdez Villarreal is shown to the press during a news conference at the federal police center August 31, 2010 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Daniel Aguilar/Getty Images)

Drug trafficker Edgar Valdez Villarreal, known as “La Barbie,” is no longer listed as being held by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Valdez was extradited to Georgia from Mexico seven years ago and had received a 49-year prison term after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and launder money.

He was also ordered to pay $192 million in restitution to the U.S. Government.

According to his sentencing documents, Valdez’s release date was set for July 27, 2057.

But inexplicably, he is no longer being held and is listed as “Not in BOP custody” in the Bureau of Prisons database.

6. Cartel member who dissolved hundreds of cadavers in acid gets more prison time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5hxr_0k0uaas000
Santiago Meza López, known as the Pozolero, admitted to dissolving at least 300 bodies in acid while working for the Arellano Felix drug cartel in Tijuana. (Courtesy: Mexico’s District Attorney Office)

Santiago Meza López, who admitted to dissolving at least 300 bodies in acid for a Tijuana drug cartel, will have to remain in prison a while longer. Meza, 57, known as “ El Pozolero ,” or someone who makes pozole — a Mexican stew made with hominy, chicken, pork and vegetables — was told he was being denied a shot at freedom because he has yet to be sentenced for additional crimes.

5. Migrants hopping off Operation Lone Star buses ahead of their final destination

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhs07_0k0uaas000
Operation Lone Star bus on its way from Del Rio, TX to Washington D.C. (NewsNation)

While the state of Texas has spent more than $12 million to send migrants to cities such as New York, Washington D.C. and Chicago, some migrants are bailing before the buses reach their final destination. An inside look at migrant busing from the southern border

Migrants, who are given the choice whether to get on the buses, can also get off anywhere and any time.

4. Government’s private border wall lawsuit inches closer to dismissal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abZCu_0k0uaas000
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol boat in the Rio Grande moves along a privately funded border fence near Mission, Texas, Thursday, July 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

At the start of the year, the federal government’s 2-year-old lawsuit against the contractor of a private border wall built in South Texas was close to being resolved and could’ve been dismissed “within 60 days,” according to testimony given in federal court in McAllen.

The federal government in December 2019 filed a lawsuit against Fisher Industries and Fisher Sand and Gravel, which built the 3.5-mile section of wall on private farmlands along the Rio Grande. The farmer that gave up the riverfront land, and the nonprofit group We Build The Wall, an organization that crowdsourced to raise millions of dollars in private donations for the construction, also were originally part of the lawsuit.

3. Governor says Texas crowdsourcing for migrant bus fares to DC after being ‘overwhelmed’ by donations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359g3a_0k0uaas000
Migrants seeking asylum arrive in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, early on December 16, 2022. Two buses from Texas with 86 migrants arrived at the 30th Street Station. (Photo by RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that the state had been “overwhelmed” with people from across the country wanting to help bus migrants to Washington, D.C, and that is why they launched an online website to accept donations.

“As soon as the announcement was made we were overwhelmed with phone calls, with letters, with requests about people providing buses, people driving buses, people paying for buses and we got to thinking if people all across the country are so eager to participate in this then we should put a website link up and let them participate and as soon as we did that the donations have come in,” Abbott said during a visit to McAllen where he received an award for helping with broadband connectivity to students in the Rio Grande Valley.

2. Migrant encounters top 2 million in calendar year 2021, on pace for repeat in 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X0sdS_0k0uaas000
Immigrants walk towards transport buses at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint after they crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico on August 14, 2021, in Roma, Texas. U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures show more than 200,000 people were apprehended at the border in July, the highest number in 21 years. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection figures now show that more than 2 million unauthorized migrants came across the Mexican border in the calendar year and were apprehended or turned themselves in – in addition to those not stopped or detected.

The latest figures come amid accusations from Republicans that the Biden administration somehow propitiated the mass migration and hasn’t done enough to stem it. They also come amid an outcry from advocates unhappy with the hundreds of thousands of asylum-seekers and economic migrants being summarily expelled under the Title 42 public health order to prevent cross-border spread of COVID-19.

1. Cartel threatens weekend of mass violence in all of Northern Baja

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQaQz_0k0uaas000
Firefighters work at the scene of a burnt collective transport vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on August 12, 2022. Several vehicles were set on fire on August 12 in the city. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) sent a warning threatening mass violence against anyone roaming the streets the second weekend of August in cities throughout Northern Baja California.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

The message in Spanish read: “Be warned. As of Friday at 10 p.m. through Sunday at 3 a.m. we’re going to create mayhem so the (expletive) government frees our people. We’re the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, we don’t want to hurt good people but it’s best they don’t go outside, we’re going to attack anyone we see on the streets on these days.”


Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Man attacked by multiple dogs in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a fire spokesman, at approximately 12:58 p.m., a man in his 30s was attacked by multiple dogs Wednesday on 2405 E Wyoming. According to the spokesman, the man is currently in critical condition. El Paso police is currently at the scene. No further information has been reported.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Head of gang in Juarez among 27 prison escapees in brazen breakout

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The head of the Mexicles is on the loose after he escaped from the Cereso prison in Juarez on New Year’s Day. According to El Diario in Juarez the leader, called “El Neto,” escaped along with 26 other inmates during a brazen at the prison. On Sunday morning the prison […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

PHOTOS: Snow in El Paso, Las Cruces on second day of 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — It snowed in El Paso on Jan. 2, 2023. Snow fell in different parts of El Paso and Las Cruces, but it was seen the most in west El Paso. Below are photos and videos of snow in different areas of the Borderland. Sign...
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Las Cruces Airport Update

This Las Cruces airport is going places. That is what Greater Las Cruces Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbi Moore said when the chamber held its annual awards banquet at Las Cruces International Airport, whose airport indicator is KLRU, last fall. With the hangar doors open to the dark...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso City Council votes 4-3 to scrap Downtown arena in Duranguito

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After hearing public comment for nearly four hours Tuesday, the City Council voted 4-3 not to build the controversial Downtown arena or multipurpose center in the Duranguito neighborhood and instead build it elsewhere in the Downtown footprint. The City Council opened the new year by revisiting the decade-old debate over the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s Jalisco Cafe to give away menudo for a year to 5 lucky people

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For over 60 years, the Jalisco Cafe has been a part of the El Paso community, serving authentic Mexican food for all to enjoy. Aside from popular Mexican dishes, the Jalisco Cafe is known for its world famous menudo. Jalisco Cafe says their menudo is made with the freshest ingredients and is […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Overturned dumping truck slows traffic in south central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire and police responded to an overturned dumping truck in south-central El Paso Monday morning. The incident happened on Interstate 10 heading west at Paisano Drive, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The crash involved three vehicles with two vehicles reported...
EL PASO, TX
US105

Why Does El Paso Like Changing Street Names On Us?

It seems that back in the day, it was cool to name a street twice in El Paso. There's kind of a system to street names in El Paso. Certain neighborhoods will have a common theme about their street names. The Memorial Park historic section uses metals. Copper, Silver, Gold,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023

EL PASO, Texas -- The Hospitals of Providence welcomed it's first newborn of the new year at The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus Sunday. Baby Ashton was born at 5:47 a.m. weighing 6 pounds 10 ounces. Ashton's parents said they can't wait to introduce him to his big brother, according to the hospital. The post Hospitals of Providence welcomes its first newborn of 2023 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso hospitals welcome New Year with newborns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso hospitals welcomed in the New Year with some newborns. The first baby at University Medical Center of El Paso was born at 2:44 a.m. Emma Sarai Martinez Espinoza came into the world, tipping the scales at 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Emma’s mother, Maria Abigail Espinoza Villalba, and father, […]
EL PASO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy