Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Skip Simms, Ann Arbor SPARK’s longtime vice president, announces retirement

ANN ARBOR – After nearly two decades supporting the Ann Arbor region’s entrepreneurs, Ann Arbor SPARK vice president and Michigan Angel Fund managing member Skip Simms announced his retirement at the end of 2022. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to promote early-stage entrepreneurs and watch the angel investment community...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Actors needed for benefit performance at The Ark in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Singers and actors can audition for parts in a concert reading to benefit Tree Town’s The Ark. Between 7-8 creatives are needed to read from Tanya Shaffer and Vienna Teng’s The Fourth Messenger for the event on March 18. The musical is a contemporary...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

One of Detroit’s first recreational marijuana shops is now open for business

DETROIT – Detroit regulators issued retail licenses for adult-use marijuana four years after recreational cannabis sales began in Michigan. In late December, the city notified the first 33 successful applicants for adult-use marijuana retail licenses that had been approved. Of those 33 licenses, one was issued at DACUT Weed...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man scammed out of hundreds thinking he was paying his Comcast Xfinity bill

DETROIT – A Detroit man was scammed out of $343 when trying to pay his internet bill after business hours. “You have to be really careful of the stuff that you pull up on the internet because it looks good until you get involved and find out something totally different. They took the money out my account but they never resolved the issue,” said James Clark.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

22-year-old Michigan State senior killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old Michigan State senior was home from school for the holidays when he was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when he was struck by a white BMW 300, according to authorities on Sunday, Jan. 1.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Brag Book: Isabella Benson

This week, we’re bragging about Isabella Benson: a junior at Lapeer High School who is excelling in the Young Marines program and has received several accolades. See her special Brag Book shoutout above. To nominate a teacher for Brag Book, go here. To nominate a student for Brag Book,...
LAPEER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Going vegan for January? Check out these 4 Ann Arbor eateries

ANN ARBOR – “New year, new me,” is a phrase a lot of people say this time of year as they set their goals for 2023. For many, that includes switching to a plant-based diet for the month of January. Called Veganuary, the 30-day challenge is thought to have originated in the United Kingdom by a nonprofit to promote a vegan lifestyle.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

The Isley Brothers share their love for Detroit

Detroit hosts some of the biggest names in the music business every year. The Isley Brothers, who are known for songs like “It’s Your Thing” and “Foot Steps in the Dark,” recently performed a concert in Detroit. Ron and Ernie Isley spoke with Tati Amare...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

10 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Wednesday

A dense fog advisory has been issued for 10 Southeast Michigan counties for all of Wednesday morning and part of the afternoon. The National Weather Service has placed the following counties under a dense fog advisory until 1 p.m. on Jan. 4: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. Visibility in these counties is low, about a quarter mile or less.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Maker Works to mark 11 years in Ann Arbor community

ANN ARBOR – Maker Works will celebrate 11 years in the local community this summer. The organization, which became a nonprofit in 2020, offers 14,000 square feet of space including a wood shop, metal shop and textiles, crafts and electronics areas for Washtenaw County community members to use. In...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

ATF data reveals how Detroit is getting guns off of the streets

DETROIT – New numbers show how big of a problem the City of Detroit has with guns. New data from the ATF shows 7,600 guns were recovered in Detroit in 2021, and while that number is startling, it also has a silver lining. Detroit’s gun crime is an everyday...
DETROIT, MI

