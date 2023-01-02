Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
Q&A With Young Michigan Writer Chris HarmonAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Southfield, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
TCU Advances to College Football Championship With Win Over MichiganLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
New year, same results as Michigan football squanders opportunity at national championship
GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Michigan Wolverines finished an undefeated season in embarrassing fashion as they fell to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 at the Fiesta Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal. The game was marred with poor coaching and awful play on both sides of the ball as...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Skip Simms, Ann Arbor SPARK’s longtime vice president, announces retirement
ANN ARBOR – After nearly two decades supporting the Ann Arbor region’s entrepreneurs, Ann Arbor SPARK vice president and Michigan Angel Fund managing member Skip Simms announced his retirement at the end of 2022. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to promote early-stage entrepreneurs and watch the angel investment community...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how officer safety concerns are hampering recruiting in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s a backlash that could cause a crisis for police departments across the country as a rise in violent crime has prospective officers thinking twice about joining the force. Local 4 has seen officers in Macomb and Wayne counties shot at in the past few days,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Actors needed for benefit performance at The Ark in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Singers and actors can audition for parts in a concert reading to benefit Tree Town’s The Ark. Between 7-8 creatives are needed to read from Tanya Shaffer and Vienna Teng’s The Fourth Messenger for the event on March 18. The musical is a contemporary...
ClickOnDetroit.com
One of Detroit’s first recreational marijuana shops is now open for business
DETROIT – Detroit regulators issued retail licenses for adult-use marijuana four years after recreational cannabis sales began in Michigan. In late December, the city notified the first 33 successful applicants for adult-use marijuana retail licenses that had been approved. Of those 33 licenses, one was issued at DACUT Weed...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan experts: Masks still effective way to stay healthy during ‘tripledemic’ viral season
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Among the mitigation strategies to prevent transmission of the many viruses going around right now, experts at Michigan Medicine say wearing face masks around others still proves to be one of the most effective ways to avoid getting sick. Viruses like influenza and respiratory syncytial...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Colder air, rain, snow to end workweek in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
4Warn Weather – Dense fog has finally lifted across Metro Detroit, and a few places even seeing a touch of late-day sun weaving through the clouds. Cloudy skies and cooler Wednesday with lows in the mid-30s; Winds will be WSW 5-10mph, and fog should not be a problem as it’s been the last couple of nights.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man scammed out of hundreds thinking he was paying his Comcast Xfinity bill
DETROIT – A Detroit man was scammed out of $343 when trying to pay his internet bill after business hours. “You have to be really careful of the stuff that you pull up on the internet because it looks good until you get involved and find out something totally different. They took the money out my account but they never resolved the issue,” said James Clark.
ClickOnDetroit.com
22-year-old Michigan State senior killed in hit-and-run in Oakland Township
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 22-year-old Michigan State senior was home from school for the holidays when he was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. Benjamin Kable, 22, of Shelby Township, was walking in the southbound lane of Rochester Road when he was struck by a white BMW 300, according to authorities on Sunday, Jan. 1.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Brag Book: Isabella Benson
This week, we’re bragging about Isabella Benson: a junior at Lapeer High School who is excelling in the Young Marines program and has received several accolades. See her special Brag Book shoutout above. To nominate a teacher for Brag Book, go here. To nominate a student for Brag Book,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Going vegan for January? Check out these 4 Ann Arbor eateries
ANN ARBOR – “New year, new me,” is a phrase a lot of people say this time of year as they set their goals for 2023. For many, that includes switching to a plant-based diet for the month of January. Called Veganuary, the 30-day challenge is thought to have originated in the United Kingdom by a nonprofit to promote a vegan lifestyle.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Life-altering brain hemorrhage sends Metro Detroit mother to ICU for 21 days while on vacation
Currey and Emily DeArmit were excited to take a quick trip to the Bahamas at the beginning of December. After having two babies in the last three years, the trip was going to be a break they needed. All was great until the second-to-last day when Emily DeArmit woke up...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit’s Avalon Bakery closing flagship cafe, moving into shared space with Jolly Pumpkin
DETROIT – Avalon Bakery, a Detroit food staple for more than two decades, is closing its original location in Detroit’s Cass Corridor, but they aren’t going far. Avalon co-founder Jackie Victor posted a message on the Avalon International Breads Facebook page announcing the move this week. “In...
ClickOnDetroit.com
The Isley Brothers share their love for Detroit
Detroit hosts some of the biggest names in the music business every year. The Isley Brothers, who are known for songs like “It’s Your Thing” and “Foot Steps in the Dark,” recently performed a concert in Detroit. Ron and Ernie Isley spoke with Tati Amare...
ClickOnDetroit.com
10 SE Michigan counties under dense fog advisory Wednesday
A dense fog advisory has been issued for 10 Southeast Michigan counties for all of Wednesday morning and part of the afternoon. The National Weather Service has placed the following counties under a dense fog advisory until 1 p.m. on Jan. 4: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. Visibility in these counties is low, about a quarter mile or less.
ClickOnDetroit.com
We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man still unidentified 2 years after decomposing remains found in vacant Detroit home
DETROIT – Decomposing remains were found in a vacant home in Detroit two years ago and still have not been identified. Officials describe him as a Black man who stood 5′4′' tall and weighed 102 pounds. He had gray or partially gray hair. The body was found...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police still looking for BMW driver who hit, killed Michigan State University student in Oakland County
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Investigators are still searching for the driver of a BMW who is accused of fatally hitting a 22-year-old pedestrian in Oakland Township on New Year’s Day. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating the driver who hit Benjamin Kable...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Maker Works to mark 11 years in Ann Arbor community
ANN ARBOR – Maker Works will celebrate 11 years in the local community this summer. The organization, which became a nonprofit in 2020, offers 14,000 square feet of space including a wood shop, metal shop and textiles, crafts and electronics areas for Washtenaw County community members to use. In...
ClickOnDetroit.com
ATF data reveals how Detroit is getting guns off of the streets
DETROIT – New numbers show how big of a problem the City of Detroit has with guns. New data from the ATF shows 7,600 guns were recovered in Detroit in 2021, and while that number is startling, it also has a silver lining. Detroit’s gun crime is an everyday...
Comments / 0