KCJJ
North Liberty man arrested after allegedly assaulting mother of his child
A North Liberty man who allegedly assaulted the mother of their shared child has been taken into custody. The incident reportedly occurred at around 4am on New Year’s Day at 26-year-old Terry Green’s West Penn Street residence. According to police, he slapped the woman across the face twice, dragged her down the stairs and throughout the house by her hair, and punched her repeatedly on the leg. Green also allegedly told the woman that he hated her and that she was lucky he didn’t re-arrange her face like he wanted to.
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged after reported continual violation of no-contact order
A North Liberty man was taken into custody after a reported weeks-long harassment of the person who has a no-contact order against him. Police say 53-year-old Rovon Heller of Alder Drive has been texting and showing up at the victim’s home in spite of the active no-contact order. The victim claims Heller’s behavior has been going on for several weeks, and a police officer was on scene when he texted the victim Sunday night. Other deputies who responded to the victim’s past complaints have also witnessed texts coming in while they were at the victim’s residence.
kciiradio.com
Arrest of Multiple County Warrant Holder
At approximately 7:46 PM Saturday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the Kum and Go parking lot in Riverside. They arrested 27-year-old Ulices Munoz of Nichols on two Washington County warrants. Operating while intoxicated, a simple misdemeanor, and trespass 1st degree and interfering with official acts, simple misdemeanor. Munoz is also wanted out of Louisa County for 1st degree criminal mischief, a class C felony and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, an aggravated misdemeanor. Munoz is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail. A detainer has been placed for the Louisa County Jail.
KCJJ
Iowa City man reportedly took money from register after being told he was being terminated
An Iowa City man who was told he was being let go from his job at a downtown restaurant allegedly tried to take money from the register on his way out. At approximately 11pm Tuesday, 29-year-old Jarvarise Harper of Westside Drive was at Panchero’s Mexican Grill on South Clinton Street when he was told he was being let go. Harper reportedly left the store, but returned. Police say he opened the cash register and took money out of the drawer.
Man hospitalized in Rock Island after shooting and alleged attempted robbery
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot during an alleged attempted robbery Monday Night, according to the Rock Island Police Department. On Jan. 2 at about 7:50 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a shooting victim in the 100 block of 12th Avenue.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit removes improvised explosive device
Cedar Rapids Police Officers and the Cedar Rapids Metro Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the 1700 block of Park Ave SE following the report of a suspicious device in the alley Tuesday morning. The immediate area was cordoned-off for public safety and Hazardous Devices Unit technicians determined the suspicious item...
KCJJ
Coralville man found with marijuana allegedly tried to bring contraband into county jail
A Coralville man who was wanted on drug warrants was allegedly found possessing marijuana by officers, and then tried to smuggle additional product into the Johnson County Jail. Officers stopped 24-year-old David Jenkins of 9th Street at approximately 8pm Friday on the 1400 block of the Coralville Strip. Upon contact,...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman reportedly gave false name during traffic stop
An Iowa City woman reportedly gave a false name during a traffic stop in order to keep from being arrested for driving while revoked and being picked up on a controlled substance violation warrant. According to the arrest report, 44-year-old Lashena Robinson of Shelter House was stopped near the intersection...
KCRG.com
Woman dies after stabbing in Cedar Rapids, police investigating
The icy conditions caused a crash that has shut down a road in Buchanan County. Iowa's medical marijuana program sees another year of growth. Iowa's medical marijuana program has another year of growth. Ankeny fire dept. Struggles to keep up after record setting number of calls in 2022. Updated: 9...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect rammed squad car with stolen truck, police allege
A 27-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police allege he rammed a squad car while he was driving a stolen truck. Travis Randall faces felony charges of first-degree theft and assault on a police officer while displaying a weapon; and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – cannabidiol – first offense, court records say.
KWQC
Scam Alert: Henry County Sheriff’s Office warns of marketplace scams
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued an advisory warning the public of a scam involving a digital wallet app and a social media platform’s marketplace. According to a media release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20 police received a scam...
KCRG.com
Semi driver suffers minor injuries in icy Buchanan County crash
HAZLETON, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi crash caused the closure of part of 150th Street south of Hazleton Tuesday morning. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at around 7:20 a.m. when the driver of a loaded semi heading westbound on 150th Street lost control on the icy roadway. The semi broke through a guardrail on a bridge just west of the intersection of 150th Street and Indiana Avenue, and went over the side, landing in the water below.
29-Year-Old Woman Dies From Stabbing in Northeast Cedar Rapids
A woman is dead and authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened after a stabbing on the north side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE just before 6:45 p.m. last night (Monday, January 2). North Towne Ct. NE is just south of Blairs Ferry Road, between I-380 and Center Point Road.
KCJJ
Suspect in attempted murder of Cedar Rapids officers wants change of venue
A Cedar Rapids man involved in an exchange of gunfire with Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. Just before 4 am July 30th, officers conducted a vehicle stop for erratic driving in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. 23-year-old Brandon Lee Nelson of Cedar Rapids reportedly brandished a firearm and gunfire was exchanged between the driver and officers Matthew Jenatscheck and Blair Klostermann.
KCJJ
Des Moines woman facing several charges after allegedly driving unlicensed vehicle
A Des Moines woman faces several charges after being observed driving an unlicensed vehicle. Police stopped 22-year-old Jameshia Nevills near the intersection of Highway 965 and Dans Drive in North Liberty just after midnight Saturday for operating a Mitsubishi Galant without front or rear plates. Upon contact, the officer reportedly detected the odor of ingested alcohol and saw that the front passenger was holding an opened can of alcohol. An odor of marijuana was also reportedly detected. Nevills allegedly had bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, and said she was heading towards Des Moines on Interstate 80 when in fact she was heading towards North Liberty on Highway 965. She also provided a different first name when asked.
KCJJ
Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving charged with OWI and pill possession
An Iowa City man stopped for erratic driving and an equipment violation was charged with OWI and possession of a controlled substance early Wednesday morning. Police stopped 51-year-old Effrin Hobbs of Taylor drive just after 3 am for a defective brake light and for crossing over the center and fog lines as he was traveling eastbound on US 6 near the 1st Avenue intersection. Upon contact, Hobbs reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes, impaired speech, unsteady balance, and had the odor of ingested alcohol.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police say one dead after ‘weapons incident’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police said one person was taken to the hospital Monday night after a “weapons incident” at Cambridge townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. It happened at around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Police said 29-year-old Devonna Walker was suffering from a stab wound. She...
KCJJ
Shelter House resident accused of fighting three Iowa City officers
A Shelter House resident was taken into custody Friday night after getting involved in an altercation with Iowa City officers. The incident occurred at approximately 9:50 at the Emergency Shelter on Southgate Avenue. Officers were responding to a call when 33-year-old Jerry Dale allegedly became argumentative and stepped in the officers’ way. He then reportedly began to fight the three officers on scene, resulting in him being physically restrained and detained.
Chaos Divers: Missing Louisa County man found deceased in submerged car
LOUISA COUNTY, Iowa — A Louisa County man who went missing in mid-December was found deceased in his submerged truck, according to the Chaos Divers dive team. In an update published to their Facebook page, at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, the Chaos Divers reported that the team located the vehicle of the missing 48-year-old Mike Bishop, who was reported missing in mid-December.
cbs2iowa.com
Woman dies after being stabbed outside Cedar Rapids apartment complex Monday night
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a Monday night stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE the resulted in the death of a 29-year-old woman. Officers found and treated Devonna Walker on-scene and transported her to a local hospital. She did not survive her wound. Two individuals were...
