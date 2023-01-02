Read full article on original website
Meta employee, 28, buys a 12-year lease on a cruise ship studio for $300,000 to WFH worldwide
Austin Wells has bought a 12-year lease of a studio apartment on a cruise ship for $300,000. The ship, which launches in 2025, has 547 apartments and will sail the world, taking three years for one trip.
This Sleek 214-Foot Superyacht Just Got a Multimillion-Dollar Makeover. Now It’s up for Grabs.
It’s rare to find a proven world cruiser that looks brand new, but Callisto pretty much fits that description. The classic Feadship, which is listed for sale with Camper & Nicholsons for approximately $48.8 million (€46 million), recently emerged from an extensive refit after spending the past 16 years traversing the high seas. First delivered in 2006, Callisto features exterior lines and naval architecture by De Voogt. The sleek and sporty 214-footer has already demonstrated excellent sea-keeping abilities but was simply getting a little long in the tooth. Her custom interior, which was penned by Disdale Design, was also ready for a...
ValueWalk
40% Can’t Pay December Rent; 38% Report Cash Crunch
Alignable’s December Rent Report is out today and the news continues to be discouraging. 2022 has had its ups and downs, but the year’s ending on a depressing note for many small businesses. While December’s rent delinquency rate didn’t break a record, it remains very high at 40%, just one percentage point shy of November’s 41% rate, the record for 2022.
Continental and Ambarella Partner On Assisted and Automated Driving Systems With Full Software Stack
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023-- At CES 2023, technology company Continental (XETRA: CON) and Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, today announced a strategic partnership. The two companies will jointly develop scalable, end-to-end hardware and software solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI), for assisted and automated driving (AD), on the way to autonomous mobility. The strategic collaboration builds on Continental’s announcement in November to integrate Ambarella’s energy-efficient System-on-Chip (SoC) family into its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Compared to other domain controller SoCs, Ambarella’s “CV3-AD” chip family provides higher performance to process...
Aviation International News
People in Aviation
Precise Flight promoted Bill Hoback to COO. Hoback has worked for Precise Flight for more than a decade, starting out in sales and most recently serving as general manager. Before joining Precise Flight, Hoback worked for Cessna Aircraft in assembly, quality, flight line, customer service, and special projects. Richard Ziskind...
Aviation International News
Pioneers Push to Accelerate Green and Autonomous Aviation
On New Year’s Day, 1914, when the St. Petersburg-Tampa Airboat Line launched the world’s first scheduled, commercial airline service to connect the two Florida cities, few among even the most optimistic observers present would likely have envisaged a day when around 600 passengers could travel over 8,000 nm on a double-decked Airbus A380 jumbo liner. The 23-mile hop across Tampa Bay—at barely five feet above the waves—was certainly a “one small step, one giant leap” moment, albeit the service in the Benoist Type XIV aircraft lasted less than five months, providing, for a $5 one-way fare, a 23-minute alternative to a two-hour boat voyage or a drive that could take as long as 20 hours.
Aviation International News
Satcom Direct Begins Plane Simple Ka-band Tests on G550
Satcom Direct has mounted its Plane Simple Ka-band satcom antenna on the company’s Gulfstream 550, the first such installation on a business jet. Testing of the Ka-band satcom system will be done during normal flight operations in the G550 to validate the prototype satcom terminal and “finalize the design for optimized functionality,” according to Satcom Direct.
TravelPulse
Luxury Gold Rebrands for 'Golden Age' of Travel
Luxury Gold, a luxury small group tour operator and member of TTC Tour Brands, has announced a new rebranding to enter into a new era of travel, one which prioritizes once-in-a-lifetime experiences with personalized service and luxury, with the launch of 30 limited-time small group journeys. Luxury Gold as a...
Aviation International News
Bizav Flying Soars To New High in 2022, Says WingX
Despite the post-Covid bounce in business aircraft flight activity waning over the latter half of 2022—with December down 2 percent from a year ago—WingX Advance said it was still a record year. The more than 5.5 million business aircraft flights recorded globally by WingX last year was 10 percent higher year-over-year, 53 percent above 2020 levels, and 14.4 percent above 2019.
Aviation International News
Dassault Continues MRO Expansion with Melbourne Site
In its continuing efforts to bring more maintenance work in-house, Dassault Falcon plans to begin construction in the second half of the year on a 175,000-sq-ft maintenance facility at Melbourne Orlando International Airport (KMLB) in Florida. An opening is expected in late 2024. Dassault’s aim with the facility is to...
Aviation International News
FBO Fairbanks Sets Up Shop in The Last Frontier
Though Alaska-based Omni Logistics has had a large presence at Fairbanks International Airport (PAFA) for nearly four decades, its first foray into the FBO business is recent history. The company, which had traditionally supported the air cargo and commercial airlines operations at the airport, opened the new-build FBO Fairbanks last year in conjunction with Everts Air Fuel.
salestechstar.com
National Survey Finds 67% of Small-to-Medium-Sized Business Owners and Executives Believe a Recession is Likely in 2023
However, 78% are optimistic their business will be in better shape. Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has released the results of its 2023 Economic Outlook Survey. The survey polled 1,000 small-to-medium-sized business owners and executives and explores predictions for 2023’s economic outlook in addition to measuring respondents’ thoughts on the likelihood of a looming recession and the effects inflation and rising interest rates have had on their organizations in 2022.
Aviation International News
FAA Approves IS&S Autothrottle for G1000 King Airs
Innovative Solutions & Support (IS&S) has added Beechcraft King Airs equipped with Garmin G1000 and G1000 NXi avionics to its ThrustSense autothrottle supplemental type certificate (STC) program. The move adds a significant number of aircraft to the potential market for the ThrustSense autothrottle and adds the safety benefits of ThrustSense—including LifeGuard engine-out VMCa mitigation—to G1000-equipped King Airs.
Aviation International News
On the Horizon: New Aircraft Feature Fresh Tech and Capabilities
OEMs have a variety of new business aircraft models—from helicopters to long-range jets—under development and coming to market soon. They are bringing to market a range of technological advancements that hold the promise of greater range, efficiency, safety, and passenger comfort. Helicopters. Bell 525. Announced in 2012 and...
Aviation International News
Developers Keep Eyes on Supersonic, Hypersonic Prize
The Aerion Corp. decision in May 2021 to cease operations immediately raised questions on whether it was a “category killer,” the end of supersonic aspirations. After nearly two decades of design efforts, Aerion was believed to have the inside track to returning a civil supersonic aircraft to market. However, a lack of support from the investment community brought those efforts to a screeching halt, raising questions about the viability of supersonic.
Aviation International News
Gulfstream I Helped Launch Corporate Aviation
One of the most storied lines of business aircraft began in the mid-1950s with something of a leap of faith—to invest in a modern turboprop-powered executive transport that would compete against the huge surplus of cheap, repurposed World War II-era airplanes that had been awkwardly pushed into that role.
nrn.com
Papa Gino’s overhauls online-ordering experience
Papa Gino’s Pizzeria has unveiled a new digital experience that includes a new website and mobile app to ease the guest experience, the company announced Wednesday. The Dedham, Mass.-based brand, which has nearly 100 restaurants in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, is owned by New England Authentic Eats LLC, which last year added two executive roles to oversee technological innovation.
