KIAH

Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth

Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule

Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

How Houston became home to America’s biggest metal party

In late March, a heaving mass of denim and leather will once again descend upon Houston’s White Oak Music Hall for the annual Hell’s Heroes festival. Since its inaugural edition in 2018, the fest has become synonymous with a decidedly old-school strain of heavy metal that has more often found a home in Europe. Headliners skew older and more cultish; names like Cirith Ungol, Razor, Exciter, and Dark Angel have all topped the festival’s striking, Diego Garza-designed flyers. March’s edition will feature a pair of sets by Tom G. Warrior’s Triptykon, focused solely on his legendary early catalog with Hellhammer and Celtic Frost. In a few short years, Hell’s Heroes has turned Houston into the site of America’s biggest metal party.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to strengthen your relationships in 2023

HOUSTON (CW39) – A common resolution that many of us have on our list this year is to strengthen our relationships. Whether that be with your partner, your children, or even your parents… Andrea Monteverdi from Heights family counseling is here to help us find ways to make this resolution obtainable.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Rental market grows more competitive in Houston

Rental analysis website RentCafe has identified Houston as the Texas rental market that heated up the most during 2022’s peak rental season. The site used Yardi Systems apartment data to analyze Texas’ rental markets, examining five factors: days of vacancy, percentage of occupancy, number of prospective renters per apartment, percentage of renewed leases and percentage of new apartment construction completed in 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

First babies of 2023 born in Houston hospitals

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A handful of Houston families welcomed in the new year of 2023 with a newborn, according to several area hospitals. The first baby born in the new year in the Houston area was at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, when a baby was born at 12:09 a.m. on Sunday morning. Pictures of the newborn were not immediately available.
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Answering God’s Call

Ministering in the field of sex trafficking and sex workers was not what Saceia Armstrong was originally called to do. She had worked as a prison minister for 20 years before some friends took her to a strip club in Houston where they gave the dancers gift bags which included information on how to reach out if they felt trapped.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Houston Press

Best Albums From Houston Artists in 2022

As we begin the new year, we take a look back at the Houstonians that put out some of the top albums of the year. Last year we released a series of lists highlighting up and coming artists, women, singers, and producers, but this year we are focused on just the albums. Most lists are just relegated to a top ten but there were several veterans and newcomers that dropped work that should be recognized. Whether they have been releasing music for years or are new to the scene So here, in no particular order, are the top 30 albums of 2022 out of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: Belong Kitchen and Brennan's Team Up on Jambalaya To-Go

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Eat Drink and Be Merry Menu at Southern Yankee Crafthouse. Montrose neighborhood favorite Southern Yankee Crafthouse, 1312 West Alabama, has crafted a special Eat Drink and Be Merry Menu, and for each item purchased from it, the crafthouse will donate $1 to Kids' Meals and its mission to end childhood hunger. The menu is available now through January 8 and features eats from wood-fired brie and Bomba’s chili to beef stroganoff and a red and green M&M skillet cookie.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood

HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter

Two more Houston restaurants served their final meals as 2022 came to an end. Maize and Cherry Block Smokehouse have closed their doors.Only open since September, Cherry Block Smokehouse served Southern-inspired steakhouse fare in a casual, family-friendly environment. It evolved out of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, a stand in downtown’s Bravery Chef Hall that earned praise for its use of Texas ingredients and a decadent cheeseburger. It joined restaurants such as Rooster & Rice and LuLoo's Day & Night in Garden Oaks' Stomping Grounds development.In a message posted to Instagram, Cherry Block owner Felix Florez stated that the...
HOUSTON, TX
wanderwisdom.com

Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX

There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
KATY, TX
The Associated Press

Preserving Music Culture: ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons and Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys Team up During Holidays to Support Local Musicians

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- In honor of their 60th year, Houston-based Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys and Billy F. Gibbons donated proceeds from the Whisker Bomb Po’ Boy, which consisted of buttermilk-dipped fried green tomatoes, harissa, chipotle mayo , Billy F. Gibbons’ Whisker Bomb Have Mercy Sauce, goat cheese and arugula served on Po’ Boy bread at Antone’s full-service locations in Houston. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005559/en/ ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbon’s Whisker Bomb Po’ Boy sales enhance the holiday mood with a donation to the Clifford Antone Foundation at Antone’s Nightclub’s Jungle Show in Austin, Texas. From L to R-- Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys CEO Craig Lieberman, ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons, Clifford Antone Foundation members, Zach Ernst and Mallory Bellinger. Proceeds of over 1,200 of Gibbons’ sandwiches turned into an $11,218.00 donation from Antone’s Famous Po’ Boy stores in Houston, Texas as part of their 60th Anniversary celebration. (Photo: Business Wire)
