Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
These are the highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth
Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
Houston Chronicle
Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule
Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
Houston Chronicle
How Houston became home to America’s biggest metal party
In late March, a heaving mass of denim and leather will once again descend upon Houston’s White Oak Music Hall for the annual Hell’s Heroes festival. Since its inaugural edition in 2018, the fest has become synonymous with a decidedly old-school strain of heavy metal that has more often found a home in Europe. Headliners skew older and more cultish; names like Cirith Ungol, Razor, Exciter, and Dark Angel have all topped the festival’s striking, Diego Garza-designed flyers. March’s edition will feature a pair of sets by Tom G. Warrior’s Triptykon, focused solely on his legendary early catalog with Hellhammer and Celtic Frost. In a few short years, Hell’s Heroes has turned Houston into the site of America’s biggest metal party.
uth.edu
UT Physicians doctor shares how to break up with alcohol for Dry January
Dry January is a public health challenge to give up alcohol for 31 days. It began as a campaign in the United Kingdom 10 year ago, but each year this initiative catches on with more Americans. The initiative can help regular drinkers start the new year with a cleaner slate...
cw39.com
How to strengthen your relationships in 2023
HOUSTON (CW39) – A common resolution that many of us have on our list this year is to strengthen our relationships. Whether that be with your partner, your children, or even your parents… Andrea Monteverdi from Heights family counseling is here to help us find ways to make this resolution obtainable.
Houston Agent Magazine
Rental market grows more competitive in Houston
Rental analysis website RentCafe has identified Houston as the Texas rental market that heated up the most during 2022’s peak rental season. The site used Yardi Systems apartment data to analyze Texas’ rental markets, examining five factors: days of vacancy, percentage of occupancy, number of prospective renters per apartment, percentage of renewed leases and percentage of new apartment construction completed in 2022.
Three TX cities make top 20 list of U.S. Cities With Most Green Space
A new report from Lawn Love has ranked almost 100 cities based on which ones have the most and least amounts of green space, and Texas is home to plenty of green space.
They’re Here! Target’s Wonderful New Shopping Carts Have Made it to Texas
Ain't nothin' worse than getting a rickety ol' buggy at Target... or Brookshire's... or H.E.B. It's the worst, especially when you don't realize it 'till after your shopping has commenced. Well, check this out, Target in Katy, TX, is rocking some super smooth new model shopping carts. Visited the new...
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurant
NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal drew praise after paying for all of the meals in The Schmooze Room, the restaurant's largest private dining area.Photo byKevin HernandezonUnsplash.
Action 13 Renters' Rights: Houston attorney answers tenants' questions
Action 13 turned to the Texas Property Code to answer top questions from renters about insurance, lease violations, plumbing issues, amenities, and more.
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
cw39.com
First babies of 2023 born in Houston hospitals
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A handful of Houston families welcomed in the new year of 2023 with a newborn, according to several area hospitals. The first baby born in the new year in the Houston area was at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, when a baby was born at 12:09 a.m. on Sunday morning. Pictures of the newborn were not immediately available.
thepostnewspaper.net
Answering God’s Call
Ministering in the field of sex trafficking and sex workers was not what Saceia Armstrong was originally called to do. She had worked as a prison minister for 20 years before some friends took her to a strip club in Houston where they gave the dancers gift bags which included information on how to reach out if they felt trapped.
Houston Press
Best Albums From Houston Artists in 2022
As we begin the new year, we take a look back at the Houstonians that put out some of the top albums of the year. Last year we released a series of lists highlighting up and coming artists, women, singers, and producers, but this year we are focused on just the albums. Most lists are just relegated to a top ten but there were several veterans and newcomers that dropped work that should be recognized. Whether they have been releasing music for years or are new to the scene So here, in no particular order, are the top 30 albums of 2022 out of Houston.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Belong Kitchen and Brennan's Team Up on Jambalaya To-Go
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Eat Drink and Be Merry Menu at Southern Yankee Crafthouse. Montrose neighborhood favorite Southern Yankee Crafthouse, 1312 West Alabama, has crafted a special Eat Drink and Be Merry Menu, and for each item purchased from it, the crafthouse will donate $1 to Kids' Meals and its mission to end childhood hunger. The menu is available now through January 8 and features eats from wood-fired brie and Bomba’s chili to beef stroganoff and a red and green M&M skillet cookie.
fox26houston.com
Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood
HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
Casual Garden Oaks steakhouse and ambitious Memorial-area Mexican restaurant surprisingly shutter
Two more Houston restaurants served their final meals as 2022 came to an end. Maize and Cherry Block Smokehouse have closed their doors.Only open since September, Cherry Block Smokehouse served Southern-inspired steakhouse fare in a casual, family-friendly environment. It evolved out of Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Kitchen, a stand in downtown’s Bravery Chef Hall that earned praise for its use of Texas ingredients and a decadent cheeseburger. It joined restaurants such as Rooster & Rice and LuLoo's Day & Night in Garden Oaks' Stomping Grounds development.In a message posted to Instagram, Cherry Block owner Felix Florez stated that the...
wanderwisdom.com
Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX
There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
Preserving Music Culture: ZZ Top's Billy F. Gibbons and Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys Team up During Holidays to Support Local Musicians
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023-- In honor of their 60th year, Houston-based Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys and Billy F. Gibbons donated proceeds from the Whisker Bomb Po’ Boy, which consisted of buttermilk-dipped fried green tomatoes, harissa, chipotle mayo , Billy F. Gibbons’ Whisker Bomb Have Mercy Sauce, goat cheese and arugula served on Po’ Boy bread at Antone’s full-service locations in Houston. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005559/en/ ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbon’s Whisker Bomb Po’ Boy sales enhance the holiday mood with a donation to the Clifford Antone Foundation at Antone’s Nightclub’s Jungle Show in Austin, Texas. From L to R-- Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys CEO Craig Lieberman, ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons, Clifford Antone Foundation members, Zach Ernst and Mallory Bellinger. Proceeds of over 1,200 of Gibbons’ sandwiches turned into an $11,218.00 donation from Antone’s Famous Po’ Boy stores in Houston, Texas as part of their 60th Anniversary celebration. (Photo: Business Wire)
