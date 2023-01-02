ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State beat Utah to win the Rose Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?. Penn State 35, Utah 21 Rose Bowl What Happened, Player of the Game, What It All Means. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Rose Bowl What Happened.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
Big-play Penn State roars past Utah 35-21 in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — After Sean Clifford walked off the rainy field and into a warm standing ovation from Penn State's fans in the waning minutes of a Rose Bowl victory, he couldn't help thinking back 13 years to a camp that the 11-year-old quarterback attended in this venerable stadium."I just remember falling in love with football," Clifford said of his first trip to Pasadena. "For it to come full circle, and then to be able to be a spoke in the wheel for this team in the Rose Bowl, is just such a blessing."Clifford and his teammates undoubtedly did...
Penn State rally runs out of steam in loss to Michigan

Penn State dug a hole it couldn’t quite climb out of on Wednesday night in a Big Ten contest at Michigan. The Nittany Lions ran out of steam as key shots just would not land after cutting a 14-point deficit down to as little as two points in the final minutes of the Big Ten matchup in Ann Arbor. Penn State’s 79-69 loss drops Penn State to 11-4 this season and 2-2 in the Big Ten. Jalen Pickett led all players in the game with 26 points with just four of the team’s six assists for the game. Seth Lundy had...
