Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: Utah Cheerleader Went Viral During Rose Bowl
On Monday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions faced off against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. With both teams looking to end the season a high note, it was a very competitive game. Well, at least until Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising left the game with a knee injury.
Rose Bowl hosts similarly tough No. 7 Utah, No. 9 Penn State
Rose Bowl: No. 7 Utah (10-3, No. 8 CFP) vs. No. 9 Penn State (10-2, No. 11 CFP), Jan 2. 17, 5 p.m. Eastern (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Utah by 1 1/2. Series record: First meeting. WHAT’S AT STAKE The Utes won the Pac-12 for the second straight season and can now get a […]
Tulane shocks USC in Cotton Bowl, Penn State wins Rose Bowl without a sunset & will Jim Harbaugh leave Michigan?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger get together to recap this weekend's remaining college football bowl games. Before analyzing the New Year’s Six bowl games, reports have come out that Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh...
College Football News
Penn State 35, Utah 21 Rose Bowl What Happened, What It All Means
Penn State beat Utah to win the Rose Bowl. What happened, who was the player of the game, and what does it all mean?. Penn State 35, Utah 21 Rose Bowl What Happened, Player of the Game, What It All Means. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Rose Bowl What Happened.
saturdaytradition.com
Scenes from pregame flyover, fireworks at Rose Bowl between Penn State and Utah
The Rose Bowl between No. 11 Penn State and No. 8 Utah is here!. It’s already been an awesome day of college football, seeing Tulane come back and down No. 10 USC in the Cotton Bowl and Mississippi State take care of business in an emotional, yet riveting ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss
PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Rose Bowl Photos
Does it get any better than a gameday sunrise at the Rose Bowl Stadium? The Rose Bowl asked, and fans answered. "Nope, it doesn't," one fan tweeted in response. "Pure college football magic. Best sporting venue in the world." Penn State and Utah play in the 2023 Rose Bowl game at 5 p.m. EST on Jan. ...
Big-play Penn State roars past Utah 35-21 in Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — After Sean Clifford walked off the rainy field and into a warm standing ovation from Penn State's fans in the waning minutes of a Rose Bowl victory, he couldn't help thinking back 13 years to a camp that the 11-year-old quarterback attended in this venerable stadium."I just remember falling in love with football," Clifford said of his first trip to Pasadena. "For it to come full circle, and then to be able to be a spoke in the wheel for this team in the Rose Bowl, is just such a blessing."Clifford and his teammates undoubtedly did...
Penn State rally runs out of steam in loss to Michigan
Penn State dug a hole it couldn’t quite climb out of on Wednesday night in a Big Ten contest at Michigan. The Nittany Lions ran out of steam as key shots just would not land after cutting a 14-point deficit down to as little as two points in the final minutes of the Big Ten matchup in Ann Arbor. Penn State’s 79-69 loss drops Penn State to 11-4 this season and 2-2 in the Big Ten. Jalen Pickett led all players in the game with 26 points with just four of the team’s six assists for the game. Seth Lundy had...
Watch: Highlights of Ohio State signees at All-American Bowl
While one of the two high school all-star games has already been played (check out this report on Noah Rogers at the Under Armor All-American Bowl), the other game has yet to happen but the prep is going on now. Formerly known as the Army All-American Bowl, now known as...
FOX Sports
College football highlights: USC leads Cotton Bowl, LSU dominating Citrus Bowl, Rose Bowl to come
Aside from the College Football Playoff championship game a week from now, the sport's postseason wraps up on Monday with four enticing games on the schedule. First off we have the ReliaQuest Bowl, which is sure to be an emotional affair as No. 22 Mississippi State plays its first game without late coach Mike Leach as it takes on Illinois.
No. 5 Arizona meets Washington amid the comforts of home
No. 5 Arizona, which survived a road scare in its most recent game, returns to the safety of home Thursday
Comments / 0