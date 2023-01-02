Two women dead after slamming into tree in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two women are dead after slamming into a tree Sunday night on US-41 in Collier County.

The driver of the Ford Mustang, a 20-year-old woman from Naples, was driving west on US-41, approaching Tobago Boulevard around 11:59 p.m.

She traveled off the road, entered a grass median, and crashed directly into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Naples, was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was brought to North Collier Hospital and later pronounced deceased.

US-41 was completely blocked off as Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated the deadly crash but have since re-opened.

The crash remains under investigation.