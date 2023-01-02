ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Two women dead after slamming into tree in Collier County

By Victoria Costa
 2 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two women are dead after slamming into a tree Sunday night on US-41 in Collier County.

The driver of the Ford Mustang, a 20-year-old woman from Naples, was driving west on US-41, approaching Tobago Boulevard around 11:59 p.m.

She traveled off the road, entered a grass median, and crashed directly into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Naples, was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver was brought to North Collier Hospital and later pronounced deceased.

US-41 was completely blocked off as Florida Highway Patrol troopers investigated the deadly crash but have since re-opened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Nicole Tanaka
1d ago

I’m praying for the families and friends of these 2 young children because there’s NOTHING WORSE THAN LOSING A CHILD AND HAVING TO BURY THEM NO PARENT SHOULD EVER EVER HAVE TO DO THAT! I had my son and his girlfriend who was 16 and a police officer got behind her and she said came up on them sooo fast she thought that the person was trying to run them off the road or hit them we assumed it was a person under the influence so you Never Know What Could Have Caused Them To Drive Into The Tree! Our Thoughts & Prayers Are With Their Loved Ones Because This Is Absolutely No away To Start A New Year!! My Heart Breaks For Them!!

Toni
2d ago

Young and dumb. Sad they didn’t get a chance to grow up. Rest In Peace Prayers to the girls family’s

