Two Degree Difference: Daily heat records can be an indicator of climate change

After some wild swings in temperatures over the last couple of weeks leading up to and through the holiday season, we figured it would be appropriate to discuss more about the increase in daily heat records for this week’s Two Degree Difference.

The Queen City broke a daytime high temperature record last Friday with temps soaring into the mid 50s for late December. These warm sprees during cold seasons are not unusual but they do add up. If enough of these instances occur it could boost average temperatures slightly. That small change in the average will likely lead to big changes in extremes.

Since the 1890s, we have seen an imbalance when it comes to broken high and low temperature records. Burlington has been trending more toward hotter record highs and not record breaking lows. That’s just one of the many indicators of climate change. This troubling trend has the potential to impact our health, well being, and even puts our ecosystem at risk. If our relatively small increases in global average temperatures continue, it will have the likelihood of creating relatively large increases in daily heat extremes.

