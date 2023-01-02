ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Two Degree Difference: Daily heat records can be an indicator of climate change

By Alexander Wasilenko
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPSF6_0k0uZKKf00

After some wild swings in temperatures over the last couple of weeks leading up to and through the holiday season, we figured it would be appropriate to discuss more about the increase in daily heat records for this week’s Two Degree Difference.

The Queen City broke a daytime high temperature record last Friday with temps soaring into the mid 50s for late December. These warm sprees during cold seasons are not unusual but they do add up. If enough of these instances occur it could boost average temperatures slightly. That small change in the average will likely lead to big changes in extremes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RiYAA_0k0uZKKf00

Since the 1890s, we have seen an imbalance when it comes to broken high and low temperature records. Burlington has been trending more toward hotter record highs and not record breaking lows. That’s just one of the many indicators of climate change. This troubling trend has the potential to impact our health, well being, and even puts our ecosystem at risk. If our relatively small increases in global average temperatures continue, it will have the likelihood of creating relatively large increases in daily heat extremes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 8

Roy Batty
1d ago

yawn...human caused global warming..yawn ...dirty secret , there is now 15% more tree cover than 10 years ago, been hearing this doom and gloom for decades , just look with your own eyes how many of these snake oil salesman pushing this BS, own Oceanfront mansions, private jets, SUVs..they don't seem too bothered...wake up people you're being played

Reply
3
richard cavanaugh
2d ago

definitely an opinion piece and just because we haven't had any cold cold weather this year doesn't mean we have it in the last few years we had extreme cold the last few years. we always go through ups and downs with cold weather one year and then not the next year or go two years without cold weather and then have one extremely cold winter or a few cold Winters. nothing abnormal about our weather

Reply
3
Paul Pearce
1d ago

This is all hog wash. Weather & Climate run in cycles. Some large some small.This is Democratic Liberal scare tactics 😡

Reply
3
Related
Mountain Times

There’s a new ice rink in town

Killington has a new winter attraction: An ice skating rink at the Johnson Recreation Center tennis courts opened just before the new year. This addition to the town’s recreation department will bring new programs to the community and provide another […] Read More The post There’s a new ice rink in town appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
Barton Chronicle

Trapped canid makes Newport Center man wonder

NEWPORT CENTER — Lake Road here doesn’t see a lot of traffic. It’s used mainly by those who reside on the eastern edge of Lake Memphremagog, so the lane is a bit of a lonesome passage. Once it took travelers north along the lake, over the border, and into Canada. Like many tiny points of entry that once dotted the United States-Canadian boundary, the road now ends with a forbidding gate. While people tend to respect such restrictions, crossing where allowed, the denizens of the forest show little regard for the two nations’ partition.
NEWPORT, VT
themaplenews.com

Many syrup hydrometers out of whack, officials say

RANDOLPH, Vt.—Producers and state officials are checking syrup hydrometers and finding they’re off. At the state laboratory in Randolph, Vt., weights and measures officials for the Vermont agriculture department so far this year tossed out 6.6 percent of the 11,4126 hydrometers checked. A total of 749 hydrometers were rejected for sale.
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

New South End eatery specializes in audio experience

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is well-known for its wide selection of restaurants and eclectic music scene, and there’s a new spot in town that’s bridging nourishment and notes. At the South End’s Paradiso, sound is the main course. “We’re actually playing some Hailu Mergia, an Ethiopian...
BURLINGTON, VT
Colchester Sun

Essex Town resident to be on tonight’s Jeopardy episode

ESSEX TOWN — Essex Town will be represented by Claire Theoret on tonight’s Jeopardy episode. Theoret works as a high school registrar. The episode can be watched on WPTZ NBC Chittenden at 7 p.m.
Barton Chronicle

Countdown at Jay Peak Resort

The Foeger Ballroom at Jay Peak Resort erupts as the countdown to 2023 reaches the final moment. Around 400 people saw in the New Year to music provided by Purple: A Vermont Tribute to Prince. For more about the revels please see this week’s Chronicle. Photo by Matthew Wilson.
JAY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman competes on Jeopardy!

ESSEX, Vt. — A Vermont woman came close to winning big on Tuesday night's episode of Jeopardy!. Claire Theoret, a high school registrar at Burlington High School and an Essex resident, lost by less than $1,500 on the latest episode of the popular quiz show, with competitor Lloyd Sy of Rockford, Illinois becoming the new champion.
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

$500,000 Historic Preservation Award agreement signed between Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service, Department of the Interior

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 30, 2022; Charlotte, Vermont – Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service have signed the formal Award Agreement for a $500,000 historic preservation grant, announced earlier this year by Senator Patrick Leahy’s Office as part of the federal government’s 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill. Clemmons Family Farm stewards the historic Clemmons farm in Charlotte– one of the less than half of one percent (0.4%) of farms in the U.S. that remain African American owned. The working farm is also an official landmark site on the State of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail.
CHARLOTTE, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

Day 2 of the Winter Classic

Plattsburgh, NY – CLINTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE IT WAS DAY 2 FOR THE HOLIDAY CLASSIC, BOTH THE BOY’S AND GIRL’S TEAMS GETTING TOGETHER HERE IN A NON-TRADITIONAL TOURNAMENT. GIVING EVERYONE  A CHANCE TO SEE TWO TEAMS IN TWO GAMES THAT THEY DON’T USUALLY SEE IN THE REGULAR SEASON. The first game of the day featured the Boquet […]
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mychamplainvalley.com

Waterworks Food + Drink is a must visit Restaurant

A staple in Winooski, Waterworks Food + Drink is a must-visit restaurant for not only delicious food, but cocktails too! They’ve recently expanded, with an event space called The River House. For more information, visit their website.
WINOOSKI, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont woman in critical condition after car overturns on icy road

PITTSFIELD, Vt. — A Vermont woman is in critical condition after her car overturned on an icy roadway in Pittsfield on Tuesday. Vermont State Police said 75-year-old Barbara Cobb of West Rutland was driving north on Vermont Route 100 around 11:10 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and overturned.
PITTSFIELD, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy