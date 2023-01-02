A hiker was found dead at Guadalupe Mountains National Park in Texas on New Year’s Eve. Fellow hikers found the victim, attempted CPR and notified park staff, according to a press release by the park. There was a high-wind warning in effect that day, with wind gusts speeding past 50 miles per hour. The trail is nearly 9,000 feet above sea level, attributing to a mountainous environment not found in the majority of the state. The name of the victim wasn’t revealed nor were any other identifying details.Read it at FOX News

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO