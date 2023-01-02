Read full article on original website
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
putinbaydaily.com
Rescue Marine Delivers Stranded Islanders
While sunshine starts to meander its way through the seascape this afternoon, only a few flights from Port Clinton to the islands succeed in delivering residents and workers. Thus, yesterday and today, Mr. Dunfee and crewman Dustin braved the limited visibility to provide transport. The one-way fee from Miller Boat Line’s Catawba Dock is $100. The National Weather Service dense fog advisory is in place until 4pm today.
Benchmark, Basil restaurants at Levis Commons sustain damage after small fire
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: the above video was first published on Dec. 26 and is regarding post-Christmas shopping. Two restaurants at Levis Commons in Perrysburg sustained damage Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out. Crews from multiple fire departments responded to Benchmark Restaurant about 9 a.m. after...
fcnews.org
Acreage added to Kitty Todd Preserve
The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has announced the addition of 14 acres to the Kitty Todd Nature Preserve, continuing efforts to expand protection of the globally-significant Oak Openings Region. Kitty Todd lies within a matrix of wetland, forest, and oak savanna habitats and includes a portion of the historic Irwin Prairie landscape, an area that once covered an estimated 5,000 acres in the Oak Openings Region of Ohio. Historically, this region played an important role in slowing down and naturally removing pollutants from waters carried to Lake Erie. The property was purchased using funds from the Ohio EPA’s Water Resource Restoration Sponsor Program, which funds the protection and restoration of high-quality streams and wetlands. It will be restored with support from the H2Ohio Program.
13abc.com
Interim Toledo Police Chief to be announced Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz will hold a press conference Thursday to announce the appointment of two new officials for the City of Toledo: the new City Prosecutor and the Interim Police Chief. The announcement will be made at the mayor’s office on the 22nd floor of One...
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
13abc.com
Auto shop destroyed by fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - a Pettisville family woke up to a nightmare this morning, learning their family business, D-3 Automotive, was engulfed in flames. “I could see the glow in the sky,” said Fire Chief Dave Davis. The goal of the fire department was to contain the flames, so...
13abc.com
A local business prepares for a partial closure on Secor Rd. extending over 200 days
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A section of Secor Road will close for 210 days starting Tuesday, January 3rd. As a result of the bridge replacement, Secor Road will be partially closed from Dorr Street, just between Valleston Parkway and Towerview Boulevard. While the closure, isn’t large, it will impact some...
This Has Been Named the State’s Most Haunted City: Monroe, Michigan
Michigan usually rates in the top ten most haunted states in the country...it's gotten as high as #2 on some lists. Fine, but what Michigan city is considered to be the most haunted?. Some place in the Upper Peninsula?. Mackinac Island?. Detroit?. Surprisingly, no. Michigan's most haunted city is said...
Washington Local Schools staff member certified in cyber protection, able to help police investigations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Robert Gulick, the director of technology for Washington Local Schools, has worked in education for 30 years. He's seen technology, and how students use it to learn, continue to evolve. "As my career progressed and the use of technology progressed it became obvious that we needed...
TFRD responds to west Toledo house fire Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to a west Toledo residence after it went up in flames Tuesday morning. According the fire battalion chief on the scene, the fire broke out just before 6:15 a.m. at a residence in the 3900 block of Vermaas Avenue. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.
WTOL-TV
Crews extinguish west Toledo housefire Tuesday morning
Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a housefire on Vermaas Avenue early Tuesday morning. They said the fire was caused by a cigarette.
Inmate found deceased in Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — An inmate at the Lucas County Corrections Center died Tuesday, according to a press release from the Lucas County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said they found 46-year-old Robert Witcher unconscious in the dayroom of a housing unit on the sixth floor of the facility at approximately 7:10 p.m. Facility employees summoned a Life Squad to the location while rendering medical assistance to Witcher.
Pete Gerken elected president of Lucas County Commissioners
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Commissioner Pete Gerken will serve as president of the Board of Lucas County Commissioners for 2023 after commissioners Tina Skeldon Wozniak and Lisa A. Sobecki elected him Tuesday. According to a press release, Gerken's top priorities for 2023 include finalizing plans and a design for...
Bowling Green woman recovering after Jan. 1 apartment fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green woman is recovering after an intense fire that completely destroyed her apartment forced her to jump from a second-story window. The single mother lost everything, except for her two children who were not home at the time of the fire. "There's nothing....
Delivery driver helps save woman from fiery crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were taken to a local hospital after crashing into a traffic light poll early Wednesday morning, causing the car to catch fire. This happened at the intersection of North Summit Street and the Craig Street Bridge. The driver of the car crashed straight into a metal traffic pole before the car burst into flames.
13abc.com
Building Better Schools: Glenwood Elementary seeks resources from local community
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school is requesting the community’s help to ensure young students are well-prepared for success. Leaders at Glenwood Elementary are hosting events to provide resources that will help students excel both inside and outside of the classroom. Among those resources are school supplies, and...
13abc.com
Inmate dies at Lucas Co. jail, BCI investigating
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 46-year-old man’s death at the Lucas County Corrections Center Tuesday is being investigated. According to the Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Robert Witcher, 46, was found unconscious in the dayroom area of a housing unit on the sixth floor at 7:10 p.m. Life Squad...
WTOL-TV
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed last week in Adrian. Adrian police responded to a car-pedestrian crash last Wednesday on the overpass at U.S. 223 east of Industrial Drive just after 7 a.m. A van travelling southeast on 223 struck a pedestrian walking eastbound in the travelled portion of the eastbound lane.
Local hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
TOLEDO, Ohio — Traditionally, many of us welcome the new year with celebrations we hope will keep us out of trouble or potentially the hospital, but a lucky few got to celebrate the new year in the hospital with a newborn. And while many took the streets to witness...
