Read full article on original website
Related
What to know about Kirk Watson as he once again becomes Austin mayor
He's a familiar face in Austin politics.
Texas' Bell County sues over Killeen's cannabis decriminalization ballot measure
This appears to be the first lawsuit over Texas' recent ballot initiatives calling for marijuana decriminalization.
fox7austin.com
Austin's eviction prevention program bailed out by County
AUSTIN, Texas - Furniture piled up on a curb is a sign of a possible eviction. All too often, the people who once owned that property, also end up on the streets. That was about to happen to 23 families in Austin. But Tuesday morning, Travis County Commissioners bought those...
Priorities vary for Texas state lawmakers ahead of upcoming legislative session
SAN ANTONIO — Texas state lawmakers will be back in Austin next week. The upcoming regular legislative session – which occurs every other year in the Lone Star State – is the first time the state House and Senate will meet since September of 2021, when lawmakers discussed COVID-19 mandates, property tax relief and other matters.
KVUE
Austin mom rattled by celebratory gunfire
Every year, law enforcement tries to warn people about the risks that come with celebratory gunfire. Now, a bill has been filed to address the issue.
newsradioklbj.com
Austin to Host Monthly Emergency Pop-Up Clinics
The City of Austin’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will host monthly Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of Austin’s City Council Districts throughout 2023. These events are designed to help equip Austinites with the information, tools, and resources needed in emergency situations, officials said.
More than 100 businesses, residences at risk of displacement under TxDOT I-35 proposal
Under the selected modified build alternative 3 design, 107 businesses, residences and properties are marked for potential displacements.
DPS investigating deadly crash in Bastrop County
According to DPS, the crash was reported on FM 2336 near State Highway 95. That is just north of Camp Swift or 7 miles north of the City of Bastrop.
fox7austin.com
What's open and closed in Austin on Jan. 2
AUSTIN, Texas - New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, which means several places will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. The City of Austin administrative and municipal facilities will be closed all day. Austin Resource Recovery Trash, Recycling, and Composting and Facility...
Travis County property owners encouraged to file for homestead exemptions
AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) is encouraging local property owners to start the new year by filing for homestead exemptions. TCAD said filing for homestead exemptions could help property owners save on their property tax bills. "Even with record-setting property values, the benefits of having...
New taquería opening this week in South Austin
A new taquería, with burger bucks behind it, is opening this week in South Austin. Driving the news: Masa y Más will open Friday by the corner of South Lamar and West Mary, in the space most recently occupied by the original Austin's Pizza. Longtime Austin restaurateurs Larry...
Why Black people are leaving Austin, new efforts bringing culture to retain professionals
Austin is diverse in a lot of ways but lacks black professionals.
KWTX
Killeen business owners say renaming Fort Hood Street would put extra costs on them
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council is looking at renaming Fort Hood Street to coincide with the name change on post. Fort Hood is named after confederate general John Bell Hood, and federal officials have already approved changing the name of the base itself. But that only applied to federal buildings, not things owned by states or cities.
The last Hays County volunteer fire station changing to paid
The South Hays Fire Department is the last completely volunteer station in Hays County. But this year, that will change.
newsradioklbj.com
APD’s Holiday ‘No Refusal’ Nabs 85
The Austin Police Department’s latest holiday “No Refusal” period came to an end this week. Drivers who are suspected of being drunk behind the wheel can have their blood forcibly drawn during these initiatives if they refuse a breath test. Between December 15 and January 1, 85...
newsradioklbj.com
At Least 3 Shot at East Austin House Party
The Austin Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Tuesday involving multiple people. According to reports, police got multiple calls about gunfire coming from the 1100 block of Ebert Avenue, near Givens Park, and upon arrival were met with a chaotic scene of people fleeing on foot and by vehicle.
fourpointsnews.com
Despite drought restrictions, Austin Water supplying raw water to RPCC
Austin Water continues to supply the River Place Country Club with a combination of reclaimed water and raw water from Lake Austin to irrigate its golf course. “The amount and need for lake water is the sole discretion of River Place Golf Group, as they use raw water to fill the effluent pond when the pond levels are low during times of little or no rain,” an Austin Water spokesperson told the Austin Monitor.
fox7austin.com
North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps
AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
New to Texas? How to avoid being miserable this cedar season
The cedar count remains in the "very high" category Tuesday.
Comments / 0