ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Austin's eviction prevention program bailed out by County

AUSTIN, Texas - Furniture piled up on a curb is a sign of a possible eviction. All too often, the people who once owned that property, also end up on the streets. That was about to happen to 23 families in Austin. But Tuesday morning, Travis County Commissioners bought those...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Austin to Host Monthly Emergency Pop-Up Clinics

The City of Austin’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will host monthly Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of Austin’s City Council Districts throughout 2023. These events are designed to help equip Austinites with the information, tools, and resources needed in emergency situations, officials said.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

What's open and closed in Austin on Jan. 2

AUSTIN, Texas - New Year's Day fell on a Sunday this year, which means several places will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday, Jan. 2. The City of Austin administrative and municipal facilities will be closed all day. Austin Resource Recovery Trash, Recycling, and Composting and Facility...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

New taquería opening this week in South Austin

A new taquería, with burger bucks behind it, is opening this week in South Austin. Driving the news: Masa y Más will open Friday by the corner of South Lamar and West Mary, in the space most recently occupied by the original Austin's Pizza. Longtime Austin restaurateurs Larry...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Killeen business owners say renaming Fort Hood Street would put extra costs on them

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council is looking at renaming Fort Hood Street to coincide with the name change on post. Fort Hood is named after confederate general John Bell Hood, and federal officials have already approved changing the name of the base itself. But that only applied to federal buildings, not things owned by states or cities.
KILLEEN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD’s Holiday ‘No Refusal’ Nabs 85

The Austin Police Department’s latest holiday “No Refusal” period came to an end this week. Drivers who are suspected of being drunk behind the wheel can have their blood forcibly drawn during these initiatives if they refuse a breath test. Between December 15 and January 1, 85...
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

At Least 3 Shot at East Austin House Party

The Austin Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting on Tuesday involving multiple people. According to reports, police got multiple calls about gunfire coming from the 1100 block of Ebert Avenue, near Givens Park, and upon arrival were met with a chaotic scene of people fleeing on foot and by vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
fourpointsnews.com

Despite drought restrictions, Austin Water supplying raw water to RPCC

Austin Water continues to supply the River Place Country Club with a combination of reclaimed water and raw water from Lake Austin to irrigate its golf course. “The amount and need for lake water is the sole discretion of River Place Golf Group, as they use raw water to fill the effluent pond when the pond levels are low during times of little or no rain,” an Austin Water spokesperson told the Austin Monitor.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

North Austin mother finds bullet feet from where her son sleeps

AUSTIN, Texas - A North Austin mother said she found a bullet on New Year's Day, just feet from where her son sleeps at night. "It’s just really close. It’s too close for comfort," Andrea Kaplan-Chambers said. Kaplan-Chambers said it was New Year's Day, and she was heading...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock retailer sold second $1 million ticket

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock retailer has sold a second $1 million prize ticket from the Texas Lottery, but the winner has not claimed the ticket yet. The ticket was purchased on Jan. 3 at the Luck Zone, located at 1250 E. Palm Valley Blvd., in Round Rock, according to the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers the person drew were 25-29-33-41-44, but failed to draw the Megaball number of 18.
ROUND ROCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy