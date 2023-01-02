ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
NJ.com

Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach

More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Slugger May Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth

The Boston Red Sox could use a little extra pop in the lineup in 2023. Boston finished the 2022 campaign with 155 long balls -- good for 20th in Major League Baseball -- and after losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez may even have less power on the roster now even with the additions of Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move

The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Chicago

Ranking the White Sox's Best Second Base Options for 2023

Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​​​​​Editor's Note: "Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees ink exciting veteran outfielder to MiLB deal for 2023

As the Yankees continue to add to their MiLB depth, they’ve picked up another outfield bat from the left-handed side who could provide a spark off the bench for the team if he makes the MLB roster. 31-year-old Rafael Ortega had a solid stint with the Chicago Cubs between 2021 and 2022, slashing .265/.344/.408 with a 108 wRC+ in 221 games, serving mostly as a platoon bat against RHP. He’s the second left-handed bat they’ve signed to a MiLB deal in the last week, joining Willie Calhoun in that regard.
BRONX, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
atozsports.com

Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job

The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal

The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Chicago

Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal

Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
CHICAGO, IL

