Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies
The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach
More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
Unexpected suitor lurking if Mets, Carlos Correa can’t close 12-year, $315 million contract
The New York Post reports “talks are expected to pick up again” between the New York Mets and free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets swooped in and offered Correa a 12-year, $315 million contract last month after the San Francisco...
Ex-Yankees Slugger May Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
The Boston Red Sox could use a little extra pop in the lineup in 2023. Boston finished the 2022 campaign with 155 long balls -- good for 20th in Major League Baseball -- and after losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez may even have less power on the roster now even with the additions of Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida.
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Ranking the White Sox's Best Second Base Options for 2023
Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Yankees ink exciting veteran outfielder to MiLB deal for 2023
As the Yankees continue to add to their MiLB depth, they’ve picked up another outfield bat from the left-handed side who could provide a spark off the bench for the team if he makes the MLB roster. 31-year-old Rafael Ortega had a solid stint with the Chicago Cubs between 2021 and 2022, slashing .265/.344/.408 with a 108 wRC+ in 221 games, serving mostly as a platoon bat against RHP. He’s the second left-handed bat they’ve signed to a MiLB deal in the last week, joining Willie Calhoun in that regard.
Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pete Rose, recipient of lifetime MLB ban for betting, places first legal sports bet in Ohio
Pete Rose, the all-time Major League Baseball hit king who received a lifetime ban from the sport for betting on games in which he managed, just placed the first legal sports bet in the history of the state of Ohio at Hard Rock Casino. The Buckeye state’s new sports gambling...
Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job
The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
Yankees’ Gleyber Torres trade rumors: DJ LeMahieu making Torres a necessity
The New York Yankees have a myriad of different alignments they can build in the infield this upcoming season, but one way or another, someone needs to be traded, given the money allocated toward big contracts. Notably, Josh Donaldson is set to earn $21 million, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa $6 million...
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Where Does Nico Hoerner Fit In With Dansby Swanson Joining The Cubs?
Nico Hoerner saw his first full season at shortstop with the Chicago Cubs during the 2022 MLB season. While 2022 was his fourth season playing in the majors, it was 2022 when fans saw the full extent of his talent. However, the Cubs felt it was best to sign free...
2022 White Sox in Review: Andrew Vaughn
The first baseman turned corner outfielder provided decent production at the plate in 2022.
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some work to do. After an American League East last-place 78-84 finish in 2022, the Red Sox have nowhere to go but up. Boston has made some intriguing moves so far this offseason, but there still is plenty of time to go before it takes the field in 2023.
Angels News: Insider Reveals Two Buyers Looking to Purchase Halos
Will Carroll reports that several groups are interested in purchasing the Angels and could fall back on the Diamondbacks as a Plan B.
Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal
Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
