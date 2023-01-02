Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Three Michigan Men Sentenced After Conspiring to Kidnap The GovernorOlive BarkerMichigan State
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in MichiganTravel MavenPotterville, MI
Related
4-year-old critically injured in Kentwood two-vehicle crash
KENTWOOD, MI -- A 4-year-old was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kentwood shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Kentwood police said the crash happened about 8:05 a.m. near 60th Street and Wing Avenue. One of the vehicles contained a woman and two young children, ages 4 and...
Driver revived with Narcan faces 3rd DUI charge after crashing on I-75 in Madison Heights
A driver who had to be revived with several doses of Narcan after wrecking on a freeway in Oakland County on Sunday is facing DUI charges for the third time, police say.
Speed a factor in fatal Flint Township crash, police say
FLINT TWP., MI – A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving on I-75 crashed into a tree, according to authorities. Flint Township police said that officers around 12:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, were dispatched to southbound I-75, south of Pasadena Avenue, for a crash.
wlen.com
Clinton Man Killed in Car vs. Pedestrian Crash in Adrian
Adrian, MI – A 38-year-old Clinton man was killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash on the overpass at US 223, east of Industrial Drive in Adrian. On December 28th, at approximately 7:11 AM, the Adrian Police Department was dispatched to the crash. A news release by the department...
Pedestrian critically injured when struck by vehicle
KALAMAZOO, MI – A pedestrian was critically injured when struck by a vehicle Tuesday, Jan. 3, near Kalamazoo Avenue and North Burdick Strick. Kalamazoo police responded to the scene around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, a 61-year-old Kalamazoo resident, down on the road with apparent injuries. Police provided...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police arrest driver in possession of illegal drugs after foot chase
DELTA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A driver is being jailed in Eaton County for the possession of meth, cocaine, resisting police, and probation violation according to a Michigan State Police (MSP) Twitter post. Troopers from the Lansing Post stopped the vehicle in Delta Township on Waverly Rd. for a violation...
WILX-TV
Clinton man dies after car crash in Lenawee County
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - A man has died after a van hit him on US-233 over the holidays. The incident took place on Wednesday, Dec. 28 just after 7 a.m. when a van driving southeast on US-233 hit a man walking on the eastbound lane. The 38-year-old man from Clinton died in the crash. Meanwhile, police said the driver of the van was not hurt. This happened east of Industrial Drive in Adrian.
WILX-TV
One woman dead after a car crash in Parma Township on Sunday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with Parma-Sandstone Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance responded to I-94 eastbound at Eaton Rapids Road in Parma Township for a fatal car crash. Sheriff Gary Schuette from the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office reported that the accident...
Grand Rapids police investigating if New Year’s celebratory gunfire killed 16-year-old
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police are investigating whether New Year’s celebratory gunfire killed a 16-year-old found fatally wounded in a crashed vehicle. Grand Rapids police on Tuesday, Jan. 3 identified a person found shot in a vehicle as Joseph Ivory Jr. Police said Ivory was driving a vehicle in...
Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
WTOL-TV
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed last week in Adrian. Adrian police responded to a car-pedestrian crash last Wednesday on the overpass at U.S. 223 east of Industrial Drive just after 7 a.m. A van travelling southeast on 223 struck a pedestrian walking eastbound in the travelled portion of the eastbound lane.
Lansing Police ask for help locating 3 wanted people
Do you know where any of these three wanted people are?
Birch Run police officer dies unexpectedly at home on New Year’s Day
BIRCH RUN, MI — The Birch Run Police Department is mourning the loss one of its officers who died unexpectedly on New Year’s Day. Officer Lawrence D. “Larry” Verga, 60, died at his Bad Axe home on Sunday, Jan. 1. Verga had been an officer with the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, having previously retired from the Michigan State Police after 29 years of service.
WNEM
Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
Lansing mourns after music producer and engineer was shot, killed New Year's Eve
The community is heartbroken after music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell, also known as Kaz, was shot and killed at his recording studio on East Michigan Avenue. He was just 40 years old.
Suspect arraigned on murder charge in death of his father
BATTLE CREEK, MI -- A 34-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of his father. Cody Alan Hurt was arraigned on the open murder charge Tuesday in Calhoun County District Court for his alleged role that was investigated following a Dec. 27 residential fire. He’s accused of murdering...
WNEM
Police: Speed factor in deadly crash on I-75 in Flint Twp.
FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Speed appears to be a factor in the deadly crash that happened on I-75 in Flint Township on Jan. 2, according to the Flint Township Police Department. It happened about 12:15 p.m. on southbound I-75 just south of Pasadena Avenue. A vehicle traveling southbound on...
wtvbam.com
Two men injured in Monday stabbing on Burlington Road, Jackson man arrested
UNION CITY, MI (WTVB) – Two men were stabbed while a suspect from Jackson was taken into custody on Monday following an aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Burlington Road just south of the Branch-Calhoun County line. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the incident was reported at...
Bullets strike multiple Jackson homes, police say
JACKSON, MI - A shooting in Jackson early Monday resulted in bullets hitting multiple homes, police said. Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 12:20 a.m., Jan. 2 in the 100 block of E. Robinson Street in south Jackson, said the Jackson Police Department. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple...
3 men suspected in shooting of a Jackson home, police say
JACKSON, MI - Three men are suspected of shooting a Jackson home early Wednesday, police said. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1:53 a.m., Jan. 4 in the 400 block of McNeal Street, said the Jackson Police Department.
MLive
58K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0