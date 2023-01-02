ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - A man has died after a van hit him on US-233 over the holidays. The incident took place on Wednesday, Dec. 28 just after 7 a.m. when a van driving southeast on US-233 hit a man walking on the eastbound lane. The 38-year-old man from Clinton died in the crash. Meanwhile, police said the driver of the van was not hurt. This happened east of Industrial Drive in Adrian.

