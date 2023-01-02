ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

4-year-old critically injured in Kentwood two-vehicle crash

KENTWOOD, MI -- A 4-year-old was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kentwood shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Kentwood police said the crash happened about 8:05 a.m. near 60th Street and Wing Avenue. One of the vehicles contained a woman and two young children, ages 4 and...
KENTWOOD, MI
The Flint Journal

Speed a factor in fatal Flint Township crash, police say

FLINT TWP., MI – A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday afternoon when the vehicle he was driving on I-75 crashed into a tree, according to authorities. Flint Township police said that officers around 12:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 2, were dispatched to southbound I-75, south of Pasadena Avenue, for a crash.
FLINT, MI
wlen.com

Clinton Man Killed in Car vs. Pedestrian Crash in Adrian

Adrian, MI – A 38-year-old Clinton man was killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash on the overpass at US 223, east of Industrial Drive in Adrian. On December 28th, at approximately 7:11 AM, the Adrian Police Department was dispatched to the crash. A news release by the department...
ADRIAN, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Pedestrian critically injured when struck by vehicle

KALAMAZOO, MI – A pedestrian was critically injured when struck by a vehicle Tuesday, Jan. 3, near Kalamazoo Avenue and North Burdick Strick. Kalamazoo police responded to the scene around 7:10 p.m. and found the victim, a 61-year-old Kalamazoo resident, down on the road with apparent injuries. Police provided...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Clinton man dies after car crash in Lenawee County

ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - A man has died after a van hit him on US-233 over the holidays. The incident took place on Wednesday, Dec. 28 just after 7 a.m. when a van driving southeast on US-233 hit a man walking on the eastbound lane. The 38-year-old man from Clinton died in the crash. Meanwhile, police said the driver of the van was not hurt. This happened east of Industrial Drive in Adrian.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

One woman dead after a car crash in Parma Township on Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office along with Parma-Sandstone Fire Department and Jackson Community Ambulance responded to I-94 eastbound at Eaton Rapids Road in Parma Township for a fatal car crash. Sheriff Gary Schuette from the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office reported that the accident...
PARMA, MI
MLive

Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
FLINT, MI
WTOL-TV

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Adrian

ADRIAN, Mich. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed last week in Adrian. Adrian police responded to a car-pedestrian crash last Wednesday on the overpass at U.S. 223 east of Industrial Drive just after 7 a.m. A van travelling southeast on 223 struck a pedestrian walking eastbound in the travelled portion of the eastbound lane.
ADRIAN, MI
MLive

Birch Run police officer dies unexpectedly at home on New Year’s Day

BIRCH RUN, MI — The Birch Run Police Department is mourning the loss one of its officers who died unexpectedly on New Year’s Day. Officer Lawrence D. “Larry” Verga, 60, died at his Bad Axe home on Sunday, Jan. 1. Verga had been an officer with the Birch Run Police Department since February 2018, having previously retired from the Michigan State Police after 29 years of service.
BIRCH RUN, MI
WNEM

Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Suspect arraigned on murder charge in death of his father

BATTLE CREEK, MI -- A 34-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of his father. Cody Alan Hurt was arraigned on the open murder charge Tuesday in Calhoun County District Court for his alleged role that was investigated following a Dec. 27 residential fire. He’s accused of murdering...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WNEM

Police: Speed factor in deadly crash on I-75 in Flint Twp.

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Speed appears to be a factor in the deadly crash that happened on I-75 in Flint Township on Jan. 2, according to the Flint Township Police Department. It happened about 12:15 p.m. on southbound I-75 just south of Pasadena Avenue. A vehicle traveling southbound on...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Bullets strike multiple Jackson homes, police say

JACKSON, MI - A shooting in Jackson early Monday resulted in bullets hitting multiple homes, police said. Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 12:20 a.m., Jan. 2 in the 100 block of E. Robinson Street in south Jackson, said the Jackson Police Department. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

MLive

58K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy