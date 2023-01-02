Elon Musk teases release of the 'Fauci Files,' following his previous scathing criticism of the medical expert

Twitter CEO Elon Musk (left) and Anthony Fauci, who stepped down as the White House chief medical advisor at the end of 2022. Theo Wargo/Saul Loeb via Getty Images

Elon Musk said the next Twitter Files release would include information about Anthony Fauci.

"Later this week," Musk responded to a user who asked when the "#FauciFiles" would be released.

Musk targeted the doctor and scientist in December by tweeting: "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci."

Elon Musk teased on Sunday the release of the "Fauci Files," which follows on from his criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who stepped down as the White House chief medical advisor at the end of 2022.

"Hope you're having a great day 1 2023!," the Twitter CEO tweeted. "One thing's for sure, it won't be boring."

In response to Musk's comment, a user tweeted : "Waiting …… for #FauciFiles." The billionaire responded: "Later this week."

Musk targeted Fauci in early December when he tweeted : "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci."

On December 13, Fauci said in an interview with the scientific journal Nature that Musk's remarks "stir a lot of hate in people." When asked if his safety was at risk, Fauci said: "Of course." He added that he had "armed federal agents with me all the time."

Later that month, Musk said several Twitter employees had an internal Slack channel called "Fauci Fan Club." After that, he posted a tweet stating that Twitter should alter policy and "follow the science," which must include "reasoned questioning of the science."

After the New York Times reported that Fauci had fan portraits of himself adorning his home office, Musk referred to him as "creepy." He followed up by saying : "Maybe he just loves looking at science."

Fauci had previously announced he was stepping down from his multiple roles, including director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, at the end of 2022.

Meanwhile , journalists appointed by Musk have been discussing several controversies arising from what are known as the Twitter Files. These include internal discussions regarding the decision to prohibit former President Trump from tweeting following the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021.

But the Twitter CEO and some freelance journalists are annoyed that the Twitter Files haven't received more support from the press.